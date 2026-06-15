Bengals 2026 Roster Reset Entering Mandatory Minicamp

The Bengals stage a three-day mandatory minicamp at Paycor Stadium this week that starts Tuesday and ends spring workouts when it is set to finish Thursday.
Here's a list of all 90 players, and that's about all that can be put on paper at this stage of the offseason. Considering that pads won't be worn for the first time until the players report back for training camp in five weeks, and a preseason game isn't to be played until mid-August, who knows, for instance, how many players they'll keep at what spots?
The Joe Burrow re-structure eased the salary cap enough to allow the Bengals to operate as usual as the preseason beckons. While history suggests that nothing as major as the Dexter Lawrence trade looms, they've got enough room to make key roster additions like they did last year with the late training camp signing of starting right guard Dalton Risner and the B.J. Hill trade on the eve of the 2021 Super Bowl season.
With so many ebbs and flows of July and August on the way, call it a roster reset rather than a roster look as only it can be on the cusp of the mandatory mini.
QUARTERBACKS (4)
Joe Flacco (19), Josh Johnson (14), Joe Burrow (7), Sean Clifford (2)
Welcome to the most accomplished quarterback room in the game.
It houses the NFL's most accurate passer of all-time (Burrow), a Super Bowl MVP (Flacco), a guy who has thrown an NFL touchdown pass and rushed for one 15 years apart (Johnson) and a hometown hero who arrived as Penn State's all-time passer (St. Xavier High School's Clifford).
WIDE RECEIVERS (12)
Tee Higgins (7), Ja’Marr Chase (6), Andrei Iosivas (4), Charlie Jones (4), Mitch Tinsley (3), Kendric Pryor (2), Ke’Shawn Williams (2), Xavier Johnson (1), Jordan Moore (1), Dohnte Meyers (1), Noah Thomas (R), Colbie Young (R)
Traditionally one of the deepest rooms in the league, and this year is no different, headed by Pro Bowlers Chase and Higgins. Iosivas has 11 career red-zone touchdowns, Jones has three career return touchdowns, Tinsley came off the bench to get a first down for three different quarterbacks last year and Williams arrived late in the year to crank a 43-yard punt return and 31-yard kick return. A third 1,000-yard receiver, the CFL's Meyers, is in his NFL debut.
RUNNING BACKS (7)
Samaje Perine (10), Gary Brightwell (4), Chase Brown (4), Tahj Brooks (2), Kendall Milton (1), Kentrel Bullock (R), Jamal Haynes (R).
Brown is coming off a career year with a Bengals' record six straight games of 100 yards from scrimmage. Speaking of 1,000-yarders from Canada, Brown's 1,456 scrimmage yards are the most ever in the NFL by a Canadian-born player. Only five running backs have played more games in the last decade than Perine's 125. Brooks figures to get a lot of snaps as the personal punt protector in special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons’ search to replace Tycen Anderson.
TIGHT ENDS (7)
Mike Gesicki (9), Drew Sample (8), Tanner Hudson (7), Erick All Jr. (3), Cam Grandy (3), Jack Endies (R), Josh Kattus (R)
The return of the versatile All from ACL surgery spices a room stocked with experienced pass catchers and blockers. Gesicki and Hudson have a combined 455 catches. Sample, dean of the Bengals, has blocked for six quarterbacks, catching his first TD pass from Andy Dalton as a 2019 rookie.
OFFENSIVE LINE (15)
C Ted Karras (11), LT Orlando Brown Jr. (9), T-G Cody Ford (8), LG Dalton Risner (8), RT Amarius Mims (3), G Dylan Fairchild (2), G Jalen Rivers (2), T Andrew Coker (1), T Javon Foster (1), C Jacob Bayer (1), G Liam Brown (R), C Connor Lew (R), T Christian Jones (R), T-G Brian Parker II (R), T Corey Robinson II (R).
Last year, it was the best and most stable offensive line in head coach Zac Taylor’s seven seasons. In year eight, it returns intact. Which means a free-for-all behind them in the hunt for swing tackles and backup centers.
DEFENSIVE LINE (15)
DT Jonathan Allen (10), DT B.J. Hill (9), DT Dexter Lawrence II (8), DT T.J. Slaton Jr. (6), DE Boye Mafe (5), DE Myles Murphy (4), DE Isaiah Foskey (4), DT McKinnley Jackson (3), DT Jordan Jefferson (3), DT Kris Jenkins Jr., (3), DE Cedric Johnson (3), DE Shemar Stewart (2), DT Howard Cross III (2), DE Cashius Howell (R), DT Landon Robinson (R).
You can argue no room in the NFL has undergone such a major infusion of talent. In the middle, Lawrence and Allen bring a combined five Pro Bowls and years of flummoxing offensive coordinators. A 340-pound run-stopper and game-disruptor, Lawrence is viewed by some as the best tackle in the game while Allen has rung up the eighth most sacks by a tackle in the decade.
They also added Mafe's Super Bowl ring from Seattle and Howell's scouting profile that many mocked in the first round.
LINEBACKERS (10)
Oren Burks (9), Joe Giles-Harris (3), Shaka Heyward (3), Swayze Bozeman (2), Barrett Carter (2), Demetrius Knight Jr. (2), Liam Anderson (1), Antwaun Powell-Ryland (1), Eric Gentry (R), Jack Dingle (R)
A productive room. With 106 each, Carter and Knight tied for the second-most tackles by an NFL rookie last season. Giles-Harris leaped off the practice squad to rack up a team-leading 20 special teams tackles in the last 12 games. The workhorse Burks had nine starts while picking off 14 tackles of his own in the kicking game, where Heyward added 12 despite missing five games with a leg injury.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)
S Kyle Dugger (7), CB Jalen Davis (6), S Bryan Cook (5), CB Dax Hill (5), CB Ja’Sir Taylor (5), S Jordan Battle (4), CB DJ Ivey (4), CB DJ Turner II (4), S Daijahn Anthony (3), CB Josh Newton (3), S Russ Yeast (3), S PJ Jules (2), CB Jalen Kimber (1), CB Bralyn Lux (1), CB Tacario Davis (R), S Isaiah Nwokobia (R), CB Ceyair Wright (R).
The Bengals added two sure tacklers at safety when they plucked the best one in free agency in the hometown Cook and the former Patriots captain Dugger. According to Pro Football Focus, Cook has missed just nine tackles in the last two years, and Dugger missed a mere three last year in 700 plays.
Turner (18) and Hill (11) quietly combined for 29 passes defended, not far off the 32 produced by the Texans' gold standard at cornerback of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter. The training camp spotlight falls on the competition in the slot.
SPECIALISTS (3)
K Evan McPherson (6), P Ryan Rehkow (3), LS William Wagner (2)
As solid as it gets.
McPherson, who didn't miss on any of his 20 kicks inside the 50 in racking up a career-best 89.3 field-goal percentage, is coming off a nice division of labor last year. He beat the Steelers at the gun, feasted on 6-for-6 in the Thanksgiving Night win in Baltimore and his third-quarter field goal was the last score of the 17-16 win in Cleveland.
No one has had a better first two seasons in Bengals' punting history than Rehkow after he broke the single-season club-record with a 42.92 net average as a rookie in 2024 and then last year hammering the record for gross average with 50.53 and coming within a wisp of leading the league.
Wagner comes off a rookie year he notched 137 snaps without an unplayable delivery.
View the top photos from Phase Two of Offseason Workouts.