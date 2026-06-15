Bengals 2026 Roster Reset Entering Mandatory Minicamp

The Bengals stage a three-day mandatory minicamp at Paycor Stadium this week that starts Tuesday and ends spring workouts when it is set to finish Thursday.

Here's a list of all 90 players, and that's about all that can be put on paper at this stage of the offseason. Considering that pads won't be worn for the first time until the players report back for training camp in five weeks, and a preseason game isn't to be played until mid-August, who knows, for instance, how many players they'll keep at what spots?

The Joe Burrow re-structure eased the salary cap enough to allow the Bengals to operate as usual as the preseason beckons. While history suggests that nothing as major as the Dexter Lawrence trade looms, they've got enough room to make key roster additions like they did last year with the late training camp signing of starting right guard Dalton Risner and the B.J. Hill trade on the eve of the 2021 Super Bowl season.

With so many ebbs and flows of July and August on the way, call it a roster reset rather than a roster look as only it can be on the cusp of the mandatory mini.

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Welcome to the most accomplished quarterback room in the game.

It houses the NFL's most accurate passer of all-time (Burrow), a Super Bowl MVP (Flacco), a guy who has thrown an NFL touchdown pass and rushed for one 15 years apart (Johnson) and a hometown hero who arrived as Penn State's all-time passer (St. Xavier High School's Clifford).

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