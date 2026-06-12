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Bengals Announce 2026 Training Camp Schedule

Jun 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health will kick off on Wednesday, July 29 with the first of six practices open to the public, including a special Friday night practice in Paycor Stadium on Aug. 7. Four additional practices will be open exclusively to Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members.

FRIDAY NIGHT STADIUM PRACTICE

The Bengals will hold a special Friday Night Stadium Practice in Paycor Stadium on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. that is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities and photo opportunities throughout the stadium.

Tickets are required and will be made available to claim at no cost on Thursday, July 23 in the Bengals app. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Friday Night Stadium Practice. Parking is available in adjacent lots at established prices.

OPEN TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES

The Bengals will practice at 10 a.m. for open training camp practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot A, Lot B, Lot D or CRG West for practices at established prices.

The Kettering Health Practice Fields have bleacher seating next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase using credit cards and debit cards.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER PRACTICES

Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members will have access to four exclusive practices. Members will be able to select an exclusive practice and claim free tickets in the Bengals app on Tuesday, July 21. Limited season tickets are available in the club level, which will be fully renovated and expanded for the 2026 season. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should visit bengals.com/tickets.

TrainingCamp26-Calender 16x9

FULL TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 9 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 3

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 6 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 9 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 7 (Friday Night Stadium Practice; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

--Practice from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 9 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

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