Quick Hits | Optimism Palpable with Bengals Set to Begin Training Camp

Slants and Screens

On a roster with few battles, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons says you'll get one at returner between incumbent Charlie Jones and last year's late pickup Ke’Shawn Williams …

Even though only one Bengal has more kick/punt return touchdowns than Jones' three. Bengals Ring of Honor member Lemar Parrish took five to the house, four of them on punts.

Jones, Tremain Mack, and Brandon Wilson are the only Bengals with two career kick return touchdowns, and last season Jones finished fourth in the NFL in kick return yardage even though he missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

That's when the Bengals plucked the rookie Williams off the waiver wire from the Steelers, but not before he impressed his future coaches with his career-long 37-yarder against the Bengals in the Oct. 16 win over the Steelers. In those last three games for the Bengals, Williams had 17 returns in the punt and kicking game, reeling off a 43-yard punt return and 31-yard kick return.

"I think Ke'Shawn did a good job in the limited opportunities he had last year," Simmons said. "Obviously, it's no big secret that Charlie has been productive when he's been on the field. We just need him to stay on the field longer. I think Ke'Shawn has earned every opportunity to put himself right in the thick of the competition."

Simmons says to keep an eye on the preseason games because he does. He admits it's hard to judge the return game in practice.

In 2016, undrafted rookie receiver Alex Erickson led the AFC in kickoff return average after he broke an 80-yard punt return touchdown in the preseason opener, and followed it up with a 30-yard punt return the next week before earning a shot to start in Jacksonville in preseason week three. He won a spot when he not only caught a touchdown pass, but he had returns of 39 yards on a punt and 31 on a kick and parlayed it into 110 NFL games over nine seasons.

"I think ultimately it will play out in the games," Simmons said …

How good was Evan McPherson last year when he missed just three field goals and none inside 50 yards? Simmons watched him kick 94 straight in practice during the season. Since they kick 12 field goals per week, that means from the opener until about Halloween he didn't miss.

Simmons, starting his 24th Bengals season as the longest-tenured kicking coach in the league, says he's never been a part of a streak like that. He also chalked it up, in a major way, to McPherson's confidence working with rookie long-snapper William Wagner.

"Having a positive feel before the play starts is a good thing," Simmons said. "Maybe the year before there was maybe a minor bit of uncertainty if the ball is going to be where it needs to be when it needs to be there. I think we were able to settle that down and just let him go kick." …

Taylor inherits the best offensive line he's had in eight seasons here, and they kept it intact because of how well they played in the second half of the season.

"They finished the year really strong," Taylor said. "Sometimes nationally there's a really lazy narrative that our offensive line isn't very good because they look at it years ago and some issues we had, and that has not been the case for us. These guys have performed as well as any unit in the league, and I'm excited to see them continue to build off of that and take it to an even higher level."

It sounds like Cody Ford gets a shot to keep his job as the third tackle, as well as a swing guard. Also in the mix at third tackle are practice squad veterans Andrew Coker and Javon Foster …

Bengals president Mike Brown's front office and Tobin's scouts spearheaded the offseason overhaul, and although Brown chose not to speak to the media for the first time at a camp luncheon, Tobin left no doubt about his boss' impact on club policy as Brown's 91st birthday beckons Aug. 10.

"He takes a vacation at five or six o'clock every day. That's his only vacation," Tobin said. "He's got the most experience of anybody that walks in the building every day. He is involved, and he is very positive about our football team and what we've accomplished, and he was instrumental in getting a lot of things done."

Tobin underlined that this offseason's efforts were done with the same collective approach Brown has always fostered.

"We work collaboratively as a group. Ultimately, it's me," Tobin said of the roster decisions. "But I'm not making it happen without them."