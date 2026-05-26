Quick Hits | Saluting 2nd Lt. Landon Robinson:  'It Was A Challenge And I Wanted To Take It Full Steam Ahead'

As if Bengals rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson, make that Marine second lieutenant Landon Robinson after Friday's commissioning ceremony, needed another sign he was meant to be drafted by the Bengals last month, he just had to look at last Friday's edition of the U.S. Naval Academy's hometown newspaper.

First, Robinson's father Lance grew up a Bengals fan in Franklin, Ohio. Second, his trainer getting him ready for the draft process was former Bengals weight room assistant Clif Marshall. Thirdly, Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery had him in the East-West Shrine Game. And fourthly, but certainly not lastly, the Bengals selected him at No. 226, reverently known in the service as The Pat Tillman Pick that bears the name of the NFL safety who left the league to join the Army and was killed in action.

Now, bannered across the national news slice of The Capital Gazette, appears a photo of Robinson in full stride reaching out to shake hands with one of his instructors, USNA teacher Lt. Sarah Reilly.

Reilly, niece of Dr. Kevin Reilly, one of the Bengals' orthopedic surgeons, is a Cincinnati native, lifelong Bengals fan, and avid supporter of her team's seventh-round pick. When Kevin Reilly gave Robinson his pre-draft physical during his visit to Cincinnati (another sign since it was Robinson's lone top 30 visit), they made the connection that his niece taught him thermodynamics the previous semester.

"A lot of signs," Robinson said Tuesday after he reported back to Paycor Stadium for voluntary field work. "When I got picked, she was one of the first people to email me, just letting me know if I needed anything there, she was there to help with whatever I needed.

"She's one of the best teachers I ever had. A lot of energy, and cares about her students. It was a special moment."

That pretty much describes Robinson's entire day at Annapolis. In the photo, he's hatless because tradition mandates he must throw his officer's hat into the air upon graduation. It's OK. They give each grad two so they can keep one. Robinson, who received a rare waiver to play in the league, won't be wearing it anytime soon since he figures to have a good shot to make the team as one of their seven draft picks.

"I'll be in the reserves still," Robinson said. "In the offseason, there's some type of recruiting, some type of drill work for my reserve duty, along with playing football.

"After (football), I'll probably go back to active duty if I want to," Robinson said. "We'll play it by ear whenever the time comes."

He says there's no question that the academy prepared him for the league. And he counts it as a five-year journey because he went to the Navy prep school. The day's pomp and circumstance, a day when General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered the commencement address, reminded him why he wanted to go to Annapolis.

"I like being different. You're not guaranteed coming to the NFL (out of Navy). You're not supposed to make that happen," Robinson said. "So being able to still do that and continue to get better every single day, I think that's what the Naval Academy helped me do. It was a challenge and I wanted to take it full steam ahead, and every single day has been awesome.

"It's a hard game. Hard on the body. Hard on the mental. But when you go through something like the Naval Academy, I learned to stay focused, stay disciplined through the hard times until they get better. I think that helps a ton in football."

It also helped hearing Cain, realizing he chose to speak to the grads even as the ceasefire with Iran hung in the balance.

"Being able to hear from them … Those guys are making really big decisions for our country. So for them to take the time to come speak to us means a lot to everyone," Robinson said. "Great speech. He pretty much told us to stay cool under pressure. That was pretty much his main phrase. Just stay frosty. He kept saying that. It was cool to be able to hear all the wisdom he gave us."

Cain's advice can also go a long way in an NFL platoon. With that and his degree in cyber operations, Robinson should be able to learn all the signs.

"You can call me whatever you want," Robinson. "It's just super cool being a commissioned officer with the rank of second lieutenant and to be in the reserves."