Joe Burrow Sees Something Special In His Bengals

"We made a big trade for a big-time player. Signed a free agent top safety on the market, And, other additions. We'll see how the rookies end up … But first impressions, we've got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans like we do, it's a recipe for success."

Burrow is particularly bullish about the new veterans. He says the impact of guys like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, the big-time player in that big trade, and Bryan Cook, that top free-agent safety, as well as vet inside pass rusher Jonathan Allen, is already being felt.

"You can feel the vibe and the leadership has changed in the locker room a little bit," Burrow said. "It's exciting for everyone.

"B. Cook, in the limited time he's been here, you can feel his presence early. Dexter, too. A lot of guys on the D-Line now. You have Jonathan Allen. Myles (Murphy) is walking around with a little more pep in his step this year. That's exciting to see. I think he grew in confidence from the last five, six games. We need to carry that over, and I'm excited to see that."

Burrow also thinks that experience might be a key to getting off to that elusive fast start. A start that begins with seven straight 1 p.m. games, a first in the seven seasons of the Burrow Era.

"That's good. When we go on the road, we get back home early and watch more football," Burrow said. "It's always beneficial to watch more games. See how teams are playing and what teams are doing. See what defenses are doing.

"We'll try to get flexed a couple of times into the sweet spot later in the season. Everybody feels like this is going to be an exciting season for us, so now we put in the work over the next several months to put the pieces in place to get to where we want."