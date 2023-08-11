Media Room

FLIP CARD
DEPTH CHART
INJURY REPORT
PRESS RELEASES
TRANSACTIONS
ROSTER
2023 Season Weekly Releases

PRESEASON WEEK 1 - GREEN BAY PACKERS

2023 Season Post Game Transcripts

PRESEASON WEEK 1 - GREEN BAY PACKERS

2023 NFL Draft Press Conference Transcripts

ROUND 1 - ZAC TAYLOR AND LOU ANARUMO
ROUND 2 - ZAC TAYLOR AND LOU ANARUMO
ROUND 3 - ZAC TAYLOR AND LOU ANARUMO
ROUND 1 - MYLES MURPHY INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE
ROUND 4 - BRIAN CALLAHAN AND TROY WALTERS
ROUND 5 - BRIAN CALLAHAN AND JUSTIN HILL
ROUND 6 - TROY WALTERS
ROUND 6 - DARRIN SIMMONS
ROUND 7 AND WRAP UP - ZAC TAYLOR

Media Guide

2023 Media Guide

2022 Media Guide 

2021 Media Guide

2020 Media Guide

2019 Media Guide

2018 Media Guide

2017 Media Guide

Season Review

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Season Review 

2021 Season Review

2020 Season Review

2019 Season Review

2018 Season Review

2017 Season Review

Locker Room Interviews

video

Dax Hill: "It's Just Second Nature To Me"

S Dax Hill speaks to the media after the Packers-Bengals preseason game on Friday, August 11, 2023.
video

Tycen Anderson: "I'm Just Blessed To Be In This Position"

S Tycen Anderson speaks to the media after the Packers-Bengals preseason game on Friday, August 11, 2023.
video

Michael Thomas: "Just Proud Of (Tycen Anderson)"

S Michael Thomas speaks to the media after the Packers-Bengals preseason game on Friday, August 11, 2023.
video

Andrei Iosivas: "It Was A Really Good Experience For Me"

WR Andrei Iosivas speaks to the media after the Packers-Bengals preseason game on Friday, August 11, 2023.
video

Mike Hilton: "We Feel Like We Got A Lot of Good Work In"

CB Mike Hilton speaks to the media following the Packers-Bengals joint practice on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
video

Germaine Pratt: "You Want That Great Work"

LB Germaine Pratt speaks to the media following the Packers-Bengals joint practice on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
video

Ted Karras: "I Thought We Did A Really Good Job Today"

C Ted Karras speaks to the media following the Packers-Bengals joint practice on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
video

DJ Reader: "You Need Joint Practices Like This"

DT DJ Reader speaks to the media following the Packers-Bengals joint practice on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
video

Andrei Iosivas: "We Want To Contribute To This Team"

WR Andrei Iosivas speaks to the media after training camp on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
video

Trayveon Williams: "Taking It Day By Day"

HB Trayveon Williams speaks to the media after training camp on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
video

Trevor Siemian: "The Best Skill Group I've Been Around"

QB Trevor Siemian speaks to the media after training camp on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
video

Trenton Irwin: "I Always Strive To Improve Every Year"

WR Trenton Irwin speaks to the media after training camp on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
video

DJ Reader: "There's Always Room For Improvement"

DT DJ Reader speaks to the media after Training Camp on Monday, July 31, 2023.
video

Ted Karras: "It's A Solid Camp So Far"

C Ted Karras speaks to the media after Training Camp on Monday, July 23, 2023.
video

Nick Scott: "We're In A Great Place Already"

S Nick Scott speaks to the media after Training Camp on Monday, July 23, 2023.
video

Dax Hill: "We'll Compete With Anyone"

S Dax Hill speaks to the media after Training Camp on Monday, July 23, 2023.
video

Drue Chrisman: "The Support's Been Phenomenal"

P Drue Chrisman speaks to the media after Training Camp on Monday, July 23, 2023.
video

Cam Taylor-Britt: "I Am Going To Take It All In"

CB Cam Taylor-Britt speaks to the media before the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Sunday.
video

B.J. Hill: "We Love And Care About Each Other"

DT B.J. Hill speaks to the media before the upcoming Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Sunday.
video

Germaine Pratt: "We Are Ready"

LB Germaine Pratt speaks to the media before the upcoming Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Sunday.
video

Tee Higgins: "It's Win or Go Home"

WR Tee Higgins speaks to the media ahead of the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Logan Wilson: "It's A Team Game: We Just Try To Do Our Part"

LB Logan Wilson speaks to the media ahead of the 2022 season AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Ja'Marr Chase: "It's Not About Us Being Ready, It's About Us Being Prepared"

WR Ja'Marr Chase speaks to the media ahead of the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Ted Karras: "There Is A Lot Of History Going Into This Game"

C Ted Karras speaks to the media ahead of the upcoming Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Sunday.
video

Tyler Boyd: "We Know What We Have To Do"

WR Tyler Boyd speaks to the media ahead of the upcoming Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Sunday.
