Quick Hits | Cincinnati Bengals - bengals.com

Quick Hits

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Friday’s practice that they’ll be without quarterback Joe Burrow for several weeks and wouldn’t say what that means for the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland.
news

Quick Hits: Burrow Out "Several Weeks"; Browning Sharp With Ones; DJ Turner Keeps Impressing

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Friday’s practice that they’ll be without quarterback Joe Burrow for several weeks and wouldn’t say what that means for the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland.
Cautious optimism prevailed in the Bengals locker room after they watched Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow leave the field late in Thursday’s sweltering practice at the Kettering Health Practice Fields with a calf issue.
news

Quick Hits: Bengals Locker Room Cautiously Optimistic On Burrow; Grateful Hendrickson Extends Family Stay

Cautious optimism prevailed in the Bengals locker room after they watched Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow leave the field late in Thursday’s sweltering practice at the Kettering Health Practice Fields with a calf issue.
Even though right tackle La’el Collins begins training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) as his ACL rehab continues and his timeline is unknown, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says this is pretty much the best offensive line in his five years on the job. More from training camp media luncheon.
news

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Best Under Zac?; Injury Update; Deciding RT Spot; Even Reps In Backup QB Derby 

Even though right tackle La’el Collins begins training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) as his ACL rehab continues and his timeline is unknown, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says this is pretty much the best offensive line in his five years on the job. More from training camp media luncheon.
New Lakota East High School head coach Jon Kitna, the former Bengals quarterback who won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award 18 years before Joe Burrow, is a big fan. Kitna and his son Jordan, who happens to be his offensive coordinator, watched Burrow work as visitors at Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice on the Paycor Stadium field.
news

Quick Hits: Kitna 'Moon's Over Burrow; Taylor-Britt Shows How Bengals Practice Smart; UFA Jaylen No Longer Moody Over Injury

New Lakota East High School head coach Jon Kitna, the former Bengals quarterback who won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award 18 years before Joe Burrow, is a big fan. Kitna and his son Jordan, who happens to be his offensive coordinator, watched Burrow work as visitors at Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice on the Paycor Stadium field.
Advertising
news

Quick Hits: Burrow Senses Bengals' Rising Urgency; Ja'Marr Sticks With Joey B As NFL's Best; O-Line Depth: 'A Lot Of Guys Have Played A Lot Of Ball'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met the media for the last time before training camp Tuesday and went into the summer thinking about hiking. As in scaling a mountaintop that is already inhabited. "Being the best in the world. I think that's always been my goal," mused Burrow when asked about a list.
news

Quick Hits: Burrow Nostalgia; Early Father's Day; A Captain's Endorsement; Emergency Snapper Wings It; Myles Murphy Taming Bengals Playbook

Even a coach who has watched Joe Burrow throw footballs since he was also taking snaps in the secondary can still tingle when Burrow rips off another one as the Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback.
news

Quick Hits: Cody Ford Gets One Of The Shots At Bengals Right Tackle; Big Willie Plans Reunion In Camp With Coach Kitna

While La'el Collins rehabs a torn ACL, the Bengals face the possibility of having a different Opening Day right tackle again for quarterback Joe Burrow, but there is no shortage of options and an intriguing one is new veteran Cody Ford.
news

Quick Hits: Burrow Enters 2023, "Strong, Stable, Grounded'; Ja'Marr Vows To Chase Down Every Bengals Record; WRs Unwind With Damar Hamlin

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be letting his hair grow but he's not letting it down. When he showed up for his first media appearance of the spring Tuesday, Seamless Joe had his signature game week laser focus ... Ja'Marr Chase-ing T.J. Houshmandzadeh ... Receivers connect with Damar Hamlin ... 
Advertising