Quick Hits | Cincinnati Bengals - bengals.com

Quick Hits: Burrow Out "Several Weeks"; Browning Sharp With Ones; DJ Turner Keeps Impressing
Quick Hits: Bengals Locker Room Cautiously Optimistic On Burrow; Grateful Hendrickson Extends Family Stay
Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Best Under Zac?; Injury Update; Deciding RT Spot; Even Reps In Backup QB Derby
Quick Hits: Kitna 'Moon's Over Burrow; Taylor-Britt Shows How Bengals Practice Smart; UFA Jaylen No Longer Moody Over Injury
Quick Hits: Burrow Senses Bengals' Rising Urgency; Ja'Marr Sticks With Joey B As NFL's Best; O-Line Depth: 'A Lot Of Guys Have Played A Lot Of Ball'
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met the media for the last time before training camp Tuesday and went into the summer thinking about hiking. As in scaling a mountaintop that is already inhabited. "Being the best in the world. I think that's always been my goal," mused Burrow when asked about a list.
Quick Hits: Burrow Nostalgia; Early Father's Day; A Captain's Endorsement; Emergency Snapper Wings It; Myles Murphy Taming Bengals Playbook
Even a coach who has watched Joe Burrow throw footballs since he was also taking snaps in the secondary can still tingle when Burrow rips off another one as the Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback.
Quick Hits: Cody Ford Gets One Of The Shots At Bengals Right Tackle; Big Willie Plans Reunion In Camp With Coach Kitna
While La'el Collins rehabs a torn ACL, the Bengals face the possibility of having a different Opening Day right tackle again for quarterback Joe Burrow, but there is no shortage of options and an intriguing one is new veteran Cody Ford.
Quick Hits: Burrow Enters 2023, "Strong, Stable, Grounded'; Ja'Marr Vows To Chase Down Every Bengals Record; WRs Unwind With Damar Hamlin
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be letting his hair grow but he's not letting it down. When he showed up for his first media appearance of the spring Tuesday, Seamless Joe had his signature game week laser focus ... Ja'Marr Chase-ing T.J. Houshmandzadeh ... Receivers connect with Damar Hamlin ...