The Official Site of the Cincinnati Bengals

Irv Smith Jr. Takes Some Senior NFL Advice And Bengals Offense Is The Beneficiary

The first time new Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. lines up next to new Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. against, say, Cleveland sack ace Myles Garrett, it won’t be all that new. Irv Smith Sr., who advised his son to sign with the Bengals this week, lived it nearly 25 years ago. It was his last year in the NFL and he was with the 1999 expansion Browns playing tight end and his right tackle was Orlando “Zeus” Brown Sr.