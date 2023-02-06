The Official Site of the Cincinnati Bengals

Many thanks to the 27 scribes who helped craft the first Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2023. Let’s get to No. 28:

First 2023 Bengals.Com Media Mock Draft Has A Universe Of Starry Potentials

Many thanks to the 27 scribes who helped craft the first Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2023. Let’s get to No. 28:
One NFL official won't be surprised if the Bengals max out again in prime time when the 2023 NFL schedule is released next month with games against the Chiefs and Bills the most alluring.

One NFL official won't be surprised if the Bengals max out again in prime time when the 2023 NFL schedule is released next month with games against the Chiefs and Bills the most alluring.
The first time new Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. lines up next to new Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. against, say, Cleveland sack ace Myles Garrett, it won’t be all that new. Irv Smith Sr., who advised his son to sign with the Bengals this week, lived it nearly 25 years ago. It was his last year in the NFL and he was with the 1999 expansion Browns playing tight end and his right tackle was Orlando “Zeus” Brown Sr.

The first time new Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. lines up next to new Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. against, say, Cleveland sack ace Myles Garrett, it won’t be all that new. Irv Smith Sr., who advised his son to sign with the Bengals this week, lived it nearly 25 years ago. It was his last year in the NFL and he was with the 1999 expansion Browns playing tight end and his right tackle was Orlando “Zeus” Brown Sr.
