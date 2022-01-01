The Official Site of the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have never had a first-round draft pick so late. This we know. But as they Tee (Higgins, No. 33 in 2020) up No. 31 in a couple of weeks, it’s a good time to recall that a selection in the 30s has often worked out well for them. Here's one list of the best:

Thirtysomething Has Aged Well For Bengals In Draft

Two of the most sacred Cincinnati traditions, a Super Bowl quarterback and a Reds Opening Day, meet next week at Great American Ball Park when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws out the first pitch of the season Tuesday. Here's a scouting report.
Scouting Joe Burrow's First Pitch At Reds Opening Day

The Bengals hired Matt Summers as the team’s new director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer. Summers replaces Paul Sparling, who is retiring after 30 years in the role.

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

For the first time since Feb. 23, 1992, the Bengals are making room for a new head athletic trainer as Paul Sparling reflects on a Hall of Fame career.

Bengals Training Room In Transition As Sparling Reflects On Hall of Fame Career

