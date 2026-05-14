Bengals 2026 Schedule: Game-by-Game Breakdown and Matchups to Watch

WEEK 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

DEC. 13, 4:25 P.M.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Remember March, 2026, B.D.? Before Dexter? The Bengals were staring at Mansoor Delane with the 10th pick. Turns out he wouldn't have been there. The Chiefs traded up from No. 9 with Cleveland at No. 6 to grab the draft's consensus best cornerback.

That, of course sets up a battle of LSU then and now with the 6-0, 190-pound Delane in for the fight of his life against the 6-1, 205 pounds of iron All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has made life miserable for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Chase's 439 yards in four games against KC are the most against any team not in the AFC North, and his 17.6 yards per catch is his longest against anybody he's faced more than twice. The very presence of vet Chiefs safety Bryan Cook now in the Bengals secondary reflects the revamping of a KC secondary that has been gouged by Burrow at times.

REMEMBER WHEN?

On Dec. 4, 2022 in another dusky duel at 4:25 at Paycor, it's the only time one of the four Burrow-Patrick Mahomes matchups hasn't been decided by a walk-off field goal. Burrow still had to come from behind in the fourth quarter and needed linebacker Germaine Pratt's strip of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his recovery at midfield to blunt KC's killer drive with a 24-20 lead.