Joe Burrow And His Bengals Get Overseas Ticket To Madrid

How do you say Joe in Spanish?
Because Jose Burrow and the Bengals are headed to their first international game in seven years when they play the Falcons Nov. 8 in Madrid.
The NFL made the announcement Tuesday, about 48 hours before it releases its 2026 schedule. The 9:30 a.m. game is set for internationally renowned Bernabeu Stadium, the 70-year home of the Real Madrid soccer club, and airs on NFL Network.
Mike North, NFL vice president for broadcast planning, hinted at the reach Burrow gives his team when he told Bengals.com at last month's NFL meeting that the club is very much on the radar for an overseas assignment.
"They've got one of those fan bases, thanks in large part to the quarterback, that resonates in Europe and across the planet," North said.
After getting the word Tuesday that he would be playing in his first overseas game, Burrow embraced it as part of the bigger picture.
"The game has a lot of room to grow. Just like basketball did in the '80s and '90s," Burrow said. "The Bulls kind of spearheaded that. Made it global, and hopefully the Bengals can do the same thing over the next couple of years for the NFL."
Burrow believes the Bengals are well-suited to take their act on the world stage after a busy offseason of roster building.
"Certainly, the faces look a little different, the bodies look a little different around here. The vibes are high," Burrow said. "There's energy emanating throughout. You can feel it. We still have to go out execute, perform, keep getting better throughout the offseason. But with the guys we have in here, we have everything we need."
The Bengals have played two international games in their history, both in London during the previous decade, with the last one a 24-10 loss to the Rams at Wembley Stadium in 2019 during head coach Zac Taylor’s first season.
It marks Taylor's fifth overseas game with three coming as an assistant coach with Miami and the Rams. It's also his first not in London.
"It's an unbelievable opportunity to grow the game internationally. That's an important part of what we do," Taylor said. "I think it's awesome the brand of the Bengals gets extended internationally. We've got a lot of great players on the team that the world will get to watch on center stage."
It's not only Burrow's first international game, it's also captain and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr’s first overseas junket in his ninth season.
"Only time I've been out of the country is Mexico, so this is exciting and a beautiful spot," Brown said. "It's great for growing the brand of the NFL. It brings in more fans, more people who have an understanding of what we do."
The Bengals are hoping the game translates to a bye the following weekend of Nov. 15. That would be a schedule sweet spot almost in the middle of the season, and giving them seven straight games to the end of the season.
"With the bye we'll probably end up getting, it's a plus for the things we want to accomplish this season," Brown said. "It's nice it's an NFC opponent where neither of us are too familiar with each other. They do have Kevin Stefanski. He's seen a lot of Bengals football."
Before becoming head coach of the Falcons this year, Stefanski coached AFC North rival Cleveland during the previous six seasons.
Despite whirlwind offseasons on the go, this is Burow's first trip to Spain.
"I hope we go out early in the week so we can experience it a little bit," Burrow said. "Get acclimated to the time zone, have some team bonding out there. Expand my horizons a little bit."
View photos of the Bengals against their 2026 opponents.