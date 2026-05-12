Bengals Selected to Play Falcons in Madrid in Week 9 

The Bengals have been selected to play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain as part of the NFL’s 2026 International Games. The game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Bernabéu Stadium and will air on NFL Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

This will be the third time the Bengals have played internationally and their first time in Madrid. The team previously played in London in 2016 and 2019. Madrid hosted its first NFL game last season as the league continues to strengthen its presence in Spain and focus on international growth. Bernabéu Stadium established itself as a key venue for the NFL in Europe and is one of the most recognizable stadiums in the world.

"We are excited to take the Bengals abroad again and build upon the incredible support of our global fanbase and help the league continue to grow the game of football across the world," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "This Madrid game is a special opportunity to showcase the passion, energy and community that define the Bengals' fandom worldwide."

As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL Madrid game at Bernabéu Stadium. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit OnLocationExp.com/BengalsSpain to learn more about attending the Madrid game.

The Madrid game is one of nine international games to be played in 2026 across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums. Melbourne (Australia), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), London (U.K.), Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany) and Mexico City (Mexico) will all host international games in 2026 as part of the league's long-term commitment to global expansion. General ticket on‑sale information will be confirmed at a later date. Fans can find ticketing information for all international games at nfl.com/internationalgames.