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Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks, 10 College Free Agents | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

May 08, 2026 at 09:09 AM
Roster Update 050826

The Bengals today signed five selections from the 2026 NFL Draft — C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson. Cincinnati also signed 11 college free agents.

Lew (6-4, 310) was selected in the fourth round (128th overall) out of Auburn University. He played in 31 career games with 25 starts at center over three seasons (2023-25) with the Tigers.

Young (6-4, 218) also was a fourth-round pick (140th overall) out of the University of Georgia. He began his career at the University of Miami (Fla.) from 2022-23, then spent the '23-24 seasons with the Bulldogs. He totaled 116 career receptions for 1437 yards and 13 TDs.

Parker (6-5, 310) was a sixth-round pick (189th overall) out of Duke University. He played in 40 games with 33 starts for the Blue Devils, including 26 consecutive starts to close out his career. He earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in each of his final two seasons, and in 2025 was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Endries (6-5, 245) was taken in the seventh round (221st overall) out of the University of Texas. He played his first two collegiate seasons (2023-24) at the University of California, then transferred to Texas for the '25 campaign. In 39 career games (all starts), he caught 124 passes for 1376 yards and seven TDs.

Robinson (6-0, 295) also was a seventh-round pick (226th) out of the U.S. Naval Academy. In 38 career games with 26 starts at Navy, he recorded 153 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, two FFs, one FR and one blocked kick. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference in each of his final two seasons, and in 2025 collected AAC Defensive Player of the Year along with AP first-team All-America honors.

Five of the Bengals' seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft have now been signed.

Here is a list of the college free agents signed today:

POSITION AND NAME; HEIGHT AND WEIGHT; COLLEGE; HOMETOWN

--G Liam Brown; 6-5, 307; Montana; Beaverton, Ore.

--HB Kentrel Bullock; 5-10, 204; South Alabama; Columbia, Miss.

--LB Jack Dingle; 6-4, 235; Cincinnati; Louisville, Ky.

--LB Eric Gentry; 6-7, 221; Southern California; Philadelphia, Pa.

--HB Jamal Haynes; 5-7, 195; Georgia Tech; Loganville, Ga.

--OT Christian Jones; 6-9, 345; San Diego State; Avila Beach, Calif.

--TE Josh Kattus; 6-4, 245; Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio

--OT Corey Robinson II; 6-5, 311; Arkansas; Roswell, Ga.

--WR Noah Thomas; 6-5, 203; Georgia; Pearland, Texas

--CB Ceyair Wright; 6-0, 185; Nebraska; Los Angeles, Calif.

Bengals 2026 Draft Class | NFL DRAFT PHOTOS

View the best photos of the Bengals 2026 Draft Class

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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

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The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
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The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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AUBURN, AL - September 06, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - September 06, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
WACO, TX - August 29, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. . Photo by Austin Perryman
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WACO, TX - August 29, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. . Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
AUBURN, AL - September 13, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the (#24) Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - September 13, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the (#24) Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during pregame warmups before the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during pregame warmups before the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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DT Landon Robinson
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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