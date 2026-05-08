Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks, 10 College Free Agents | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Lew (6-4, 310) was selected in the fourth round (128th overall) out of Auburn University. He played in 31 career games with 25 starts at center over three seasons (2023-25) with the Tigers.

Young (6-4, 218) also was a fourth-round pick (140th overall) out of the University of Georgia. He began his career at the University of Miami (Fla.) from 2022-23, then spent the '23-24 seasons with the Bulldogs. He totaled 116 career receptions for 1437 yards and 13 TDs.

Parker (6-5, 310) was a sixth-round pick (189th overall) out of Duke University. He played in 40 games with 33 starts for the Blue Devils, including 26 consecutive starts to close out his career. He earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in each of his final two seasons, and in 2025 was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Endries (6-5, 245) was taken in the seventh round (221st overall) out of the University of Texas. He played his first two collegiate seasons (2023-24) at the University of California, then transferred to Texas for the '25 campaign. In 39 career games (all starts), he caught 124 passes for 1376 yards and seven TDs.

Robinson (6-0, 295) also was a seventh-round pick (226th) out of the U.S. Naval Academy. In 38 career games with 26 starts at Navy, he recorded 153 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, two FFs, one FR and one blocked kick. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference in each of his final two seasons, and in 2025 collected AAC Defensive Player of the Year along with AP first-team All-America honors.

Five of the Bengals' seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft have now been signed.

Here is a list of the college free agents signed today:

POSITION AND NAME; HEIGHT AND WEIGHT; COLLEGE; HOMETOWN

--G Liam Brown; 6-5, 307; Montana; Beaverton, Ore.

--HB Kentrel Bullock; 5-10, 204; South Alabama; Columbia, Miss.

--LB Jack Dingle; 6-4, 235; Cincinnati; Louisville, Ky.

--LB Eric Gentry; 6-7, 221; Southern California; Philadelphia, Pa.

--HB Jamal Haynes; 5-7, 195; Georgia Tech; Loganville, Ga.

--OT Christian Jones; 6-9, 345; San Diego State; Avila Beach, Calif.

--TE Josh Kattus; 6-4, 245; Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio

--OT Corey Robinson II; 6-5, 311; Arkansas; Roswell, Ga.

--WR Noah Thomas; 6-5, 203; Georgia; Pearland, Texas