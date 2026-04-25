Bengals Select WR Colbie Young With 140th Overall Pick

Bengals Reaction: "You go down there in person and stand next to him and he just feels like a starting NFL wide receiver. He's built that way. His physical skill set is that of an NFL wide receiver. And then when you spend time around him, which we have multiple different touch points throughout this process, you really get an appreciation for his football intelligence, his love of the game – all of the things that are going to make him a really good pro on top of what he's been gifted with physically." - OC Dan Pitcher