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Bengals Select WR Colbie Young With 140th Overall Pick

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:04 PM
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by Michael HullGeoff Hobson & Dan Hoard

After trading the 110th and 199th pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 128th and 140th selections, the Bengals drafted Georgia WR Colbie Young with their second fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:

Pick: Round Four, 140th Overall

Name: Colbie Young

Hometown: Binghampton, NY

Height: 6'4 3/4"

Weight: 218 lbs

Arm: 31 7/8"

Hand: 9 1/2"

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) Compiled 116 receptions for 1,437 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across four seasons at Miami and Georgia.

Bengals Reaction: "You go down there in person and stand next to him and he just feels like a starting NFL wide receiver. He's built that way. His physical skill set is that of an NFL wide receiver. And then when you spend time around him, which we have multiple different touch points throughout this process, you really get an appreciation for his football intelligence, his love of the game – all of the things that are going to make him a really good pro on top of what he's been gifted with physically." - OC Dan Pitcher

"He has all the physical traits – height, weight, speed. He's a big possession receiver and really good in contested situations. Probably one of the things that sticks out the most when you're watching him is his toughness and willingness to block in the run game. And he is tough after the catch." - Assistant GM Steven Radicevic

Player Reaction: "A big physical receiver. Do it all. Can play inside or outside. I'm just a guy who has reliable hands, can catch everything that comes his way, has good top-end speed, and is a hungry, tenacious guy who is ready to work."

Draftnick Takes: On tape, he uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim... He's a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and ... has a chance to be more productive in the pros. - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Zac Taylor says he's in the mix right away at the No. 3 receiver spot, battling incumbent Andrei Iosivas. Long and lean, Young idolizes the contested ball skills of Bengals Pro Bowler Tee Higgins. Just as Higgins said he idolized Bengals great A.J. Green. Higgins got to play with Green. Now Young gets to play with Higgins.

Did You Know?: Young played a year of JUCO ball at Lackawanna College prior to going to Miami, scoring nine touchdowns in nine games.

Best of Fourth Round Draft Pick Colbie Young  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick WR Colbie Young during his time at Miami and Georgia

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) runs a route during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) runs a route during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Red Team wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates in the hedges during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia Red Team wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates in the hedges during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) exits the field after an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) exits the field after an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver Colbie Young, right, makes a catch for a touchdown as Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young, right, makes a catch for a touchdown as Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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