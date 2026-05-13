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Bengals Sign Draft Pick Tacario Davis | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

May 13, 2026 at 01:49 PM
051326 Davis Signing Edited-4

The Bengals today signed CB Tacario Davis, the team's third-round draft pick out of the University of Washington.

Davis (6-4, 194) played in 37 career games with 29 starts in his college career, spending his first three seasons ('22-24) at the University of Arizona before transferring to Washington for the '25 campaign. His career totals included 95 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 25 pass breakups, three INTs and one FR.

Six of the Bengals' seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft have now been signed.

Best of Third Round Draft Pick Tacario Davis  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals third-round pick CB Tacario Davis during his time at Arizona and Washington.

The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
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The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Washington Athletics
Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

David Ryder/Washington Athletics
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis looks on before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis looks on before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Tacario Davis plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Washington's Tacario Davis plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) in action against Colorado State defensive back Elijah Brown (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) in action against Colorado State defensive back Elijah Brown (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
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Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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