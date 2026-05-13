Bengals Sign Draft Pick Tacario Davis | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed CB Tacario Davis, the team's third-round draft pick out of the University of Washington.
Davis (6-4, 194) played in 37 career games with 29 starts in his college career, spending his first three seasons ('22-24) at the University of Arizona before transferring to Washington for the '25 campaign. His career totals included 95 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 25 pass breakups, three INTs and one FR.
Six of the Bengals' seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft have now been signed.
View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals third-round pick CB Tacario Davis during his time at Arizona and Washington.