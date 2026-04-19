 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Acquire Dexter Lawrence II From Giants | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Apr 19, 2026 at 11:28 AM
WEBTrade_1920x1080

The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the N.Y. Giants in exchange for Cincinnati's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals also signed Lawrence to a one-year contract extension through the 2028 season.

Lawrence (6-4, 342), an eighth-year player out of Clemson University, originally was a first-round draft pick of the Giants in 2019. He has played in 109 career regular-season games with 102 starts for New York, totaling 341 tackles, 40 TFLs, 30.5 sacks, 15 PDs, one INT and five FFs. He also played and started two postseason contests, recording six solo stops with a TFL.

Lawrence has been voted to the Pro Bowl three times (2022-24), and twice was selected to the All-Pro Second Team by the Associated Press ('22-23).

Club Lounge Grand Hall 2 (3) 1

2026 Club Season Tickets

Fully-renovated club. Expanded space. Limited seats left for 2026.

BUY NOW LEARN MORE

"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown and our player personnel staff," said Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin. "Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."

"We are excited to add Dexter to our team," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "He has been a dominant player in the league since he was drafted, and he will be a tremendous presence on the field and in our locker room."

Best of New Bengal DT Dexter Lawrence | PLAYER PHOTOS

View the best photos of new DT Dexter Lawrence.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (Michael Owens via AP)
1 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) talks to his team mates before a NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday Jan.21, 2023 in Philadelphia (Evan Pinkus via AP)
3 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) talks to his team mates before a NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday Jan.21, 2023 in Philadelphia (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Evan Pinkus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2025 Kevin Sabitus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
6 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) raises his arms as he runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-18. (Scott Boehm via AP)
7 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) raises his arms as he runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-18. (Scott Boehm via AP)

scott boehm/2024 Scott Boehm
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
8 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20. (James D. Smith via AP)
9 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©2024 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gets set on defense against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Md. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
10 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gets set on defense against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Md. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2025 G. Newman Lowrance
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
11 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
13 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs around the edge as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) blocks during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
14 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs around the edge as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) blocks during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
15 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Waive C Matt Lee | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today waived C Matt Lee.

news

Bengals Sign Free Agent S Kyle Dugger | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Kyle Dugger to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Sign Free Agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Re-sign QB Joe Flacco | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today re-signed QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Sign QB Josh Johnson | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent QB Josh Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Sign DT Jonathan Allen | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DT Jonathan Allen to a two-year contract through the 2027 season.

news

Bengals Sign S Bryan Cook | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Bryan Cook to a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

news

Bengals Sign EDGE Boye Mafe | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DE Boye Mafe to a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

news

Bengals Extend OT Orlando Brown Jr. | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season.

news

Bengals Re-sign G Dalton Risner | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today re-signed G Dalton Risner to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Sign CB Jalen Davis to Contract Extension, Re-Sign Kendall Milton | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed CB Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension and re-signed HB Kendall Milton.

Advertising