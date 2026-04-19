Bengals Acquire Dexter Lawrence II From Giants | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the N.Y. Giants in exchange for Cincinnati's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals also signed Lawrence to a one-year contract extension through the 2028 season.
Lawrence (6-4, 342), an eighth-year player out of Clemson University, originally was a first-round draft pick of the Giants in 2019. He has played in 109 career regular-season games with 102 starts for New York, totaling 341 tackles, 40 TFLs, 30.5 sacks, 15 PDs, one INT and five FFs. He also played and started two postseason contests, recording six solo stops with a TFL.
Lawrence has been voted to the Pro Bowl three times (2022-24), and twice was selected to the All-Pro Second Team by the Associated Press ('22-23).
2026 Club Season Tickets
Fully-renovated club. Expanded space. Limited seats left for 2026.
"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown and our player personnel staff," said Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin. "Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."
"We are excited to add Dexter to our team," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "He has been a dominant player in the league since he was drafted, and he will be a tremendous presence on the field and in our locker room."
View the best photos of new DT Dexter Lawrence.