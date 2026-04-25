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Bengals 2026 Draft Grades

Apr 24, 2026 at 11:30 PM

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is in the books, and the Cincinnati Bengals have added two players to the roster. Media outlets across the country are weighing in with grades and expert analysis.

GRADES - DRAFT26

Round 2, Pick 41 - DE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

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CBS Sports (Mike Renner) - A+

"He's a twitchy mover who sets up tackles with his pacing extremely well. He goes to the perfect spot on a Cincinnati team that needs edge-rushing help and can also afford to let him be a specialist."

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - A

"The Bengals score an excellent value in their quest to replace the relentless pass rush production of Trey Hendrickson. Howell can get to the quarterback in a variety of ways with his speed, quickness and high energy."

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman) - A

"...the Bengals grabbed a true game-wrecker. The SEC defensive player of the year and a unanimous first-team All-American, Howell (6-2 1/2, 253) finished with 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and six passes defensed last year. The Bengals have reset their defensive line."

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) - B+

"The Bengals have some depth, but the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year will keep the pressure on other recent draft picks to step up."

Best of Second Round Draft Pick Cashius Howell  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick DE Cashius Howell during his time at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
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FILE - Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) prays in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) prays in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) has the ball knocked away from him for a turnover near the goldmine by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) has the ball knocked away from him for a turnover near the goldmine by Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) sacks Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) sacks Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (41) participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Cooper Neill via AP)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (41) participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
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Round 3, Pick 72 - CB Tacario Davis, Washington

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Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - B

"The Bengals hit on their key corner need with a big cover man who is very aggressive in making plays on the ball. He should deliver well with improved pressure up front from Lawrence and the fellow rookie Howell."

Yahoo Sports (Chris Roling) - B

"Davis is a big prospect at nearly 6'4", so he figures to be more of a boundary player, potentially...One of the younger players in the draft class, Davis is a really interesting prospect for Bengals coaches to mold."

Best of Third Round Draft Pick Tacario Davis  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals third-round pick CB Tacario Davis during his time at Arizona and Washington.

The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
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The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/@Red Box Pictures/Scott Eklund
Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

David Ryder
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis looks on before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis looks on before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Tacario Davis plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Washington's Tacario Davis plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) in action against Colorado State defensive back Elijah Brown (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) in action against Colorado State defensive back Elijah Brown (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
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Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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