Internet Reacts to Bengals 2026 NFL Draft Picks Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis

Check out the best reactions to the Bengals Day 2 draft picks.
Cashius Howell
The Bengals just cashed in!#GigEm | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/PN8aQ0p9KX— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 24, 2026
Bengals like them Texas A&M EDGEs, taking Cashius Howell 41st overall to pair with Shemar Stewart— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) April 24, 2026
Boye Mafeh & Dexter Lawrence added this offseason….thats how you respond to Trey Hendrickson leaving town pic.twitter.com/41DqpSohtl
𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 🔨— BGSU Football (@BG_Football) April 24, 2026
From the Doyt to the #NFLDraft
Congratulations to Cashius Howell (@2cashius) on being selected by the @Bengals in the 2nd round (41st overall).
🔥 2023 All-MAC
🔥 Led the MAC in sacks (2023)
Once a Falcon, always a Falcon. 🟠🟤 pic.twitter.com/LKWmrRznsD
Cashius Howell and Shemar Stewart paired together again.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 24, 2026
I LOVE IT for the Bengals. One of my top-25 players in this class. Exactly what they needed.
The most sacks in a season at Texas A&M since Myles Garrett.— SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) April 25, 2026
The most TFLs in a season since Von Miller.
Cashius Howell is in ELITE Aggie company 🔥#WhoDey x #NFLDraft x #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rC5k6lDH4h
Bengals defensive line now has Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence, BJ Hill, Jonathan Allen, Cashius Howell, Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, among others.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026
It’s loaded. https://t.co/g7kopLBLyb
Tacario Davis
Montlake to the Jungle. Same dog. @TacarioD “Bobo” to the @Bengals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M4he9oK2D9— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 25, 2026
Tacario Davis is one of the best CBs in the game. Forces his 3rd PD of the night. So much length and only 20 years old pic.twitter.com/toF13B7VBx— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 29, 2024
A 4.4 at 6’4 is insane. Tacario Davis you ARE a Cincinnati Bengal! #Whodey pic.twitter.com/Ggaca8NWKp— D🐅 (@UN0CINC0NUEVE) April 25, 2026
Bengals got a steal in round 3— THE Maxon Report (@OH_SportsTalk) April 25, 2026
Tacario Davis completed his college career 95 total tackles and 28 passes defensed 37 games, at Arizona and Washington.
Runs a 4.3/4.4 (40) time 6ft 4, and if not for an injury that limited him to 7 games last year was projected round 2 #whodey pic.twitter.com/59veIbzdmC
As it turns out, yes I can Cincy. https://t.co/PyYMjDDKPo— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 25, 2026
Tacario Davis and DJ Turner II.. Bengals are cooking in the secondary https://t.co/N6DQOZGcuJ— Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) April 25, 2026