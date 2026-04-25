 Skip to main content
Advertising

Internet Reacts to Bengals 2026 NFL Draft Picks Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis

Apr 24, 2026 at 11:07 PM

Check out the best reactions to the Bengals Day 2 draft picks.

Cashius Howell

Tacario Davis

Related Content

news

Bengals Select WR Colbie Young With 140th Overall Pick

The Bengals drafted Georgia WR Colbie Young with their second fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Select C Connor Lew With 128th Overall Pick

The Bengals drafted Auburn C Connor Lew with their first fourth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Revamped Defense Keeps Torrid Offseason Rolling With New Look Of Top Two Draft Picks

Last week, Dexter Lawrence supplied the headline of the most expensive offseason re-write job in Bengals annals. On Friday night, the Bengals draft room supplied the exclamation point with their top two draft picks also devoted to the 46-day defensive overhaul approaching $300 million.

news

Bengals 2026 Draft Grades

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is in the books, and the Cincinnati Bengals have added two players to the roster.

news

Bengals Select CB Tacario Davis With 72nd Overall Pick

The Bengals drafted Washington CB Tacario Davis with their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Everything Tacario Davis Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Read everything Washington CB Tacario Davis said after being drafted 72nd overall by the Bengals

news

Bengals Debut In 2026 NFL Draft With A Rush In Texas A&M Edge Cashius Howell

For the third time in four years Friday night, the Bengals opted for an edge pass rusher with their first pick when they took Texas A&M's Cashius Howell at the 41st slot in the second round of the NFL Draft.

news

Everything Cashius Howell Said After Being Drafted By The Bengals

Read everything Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell said after being drafted 41st overall by the Bengals

news

Bengals Final 2026 Mock Draft Roundup: Projecting Friday's Picks

See who experts project the Bengals to take in the second and third rounds Friday night.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals' Draft Parties Toast Dexter, Revamped Defense; No. 6 Loves Home Cook-ing

There has never been a first round like it in Bengals' history as darkness descended on the NFL Draft and Paycor Stadium Thursday night.

news

Bengals.com 2026 Media Mock Draft Finale: In A Rush To Let The Board Come To You In Second Round

Thanks to the Dexter Lawrence Blockbuster, one of the rare second rounds in Bengals.com Media Mock Draft History.

Advertising