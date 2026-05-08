Scouts Break Down Bengals 2026 College Free Agent Class

LB ERIC GENTRY

COLLEGE: Southern California

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'7", 221

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

DOB: 5/20/03

In four seasons (three at USC and one at Arizona State) ranged for 271 tackles and 13 passes defensed in 40 games …26.5 tackles for loss … nine sacks … In final season, romped for almost as many tackles for loss (seven) as forced fumbles (five) to go with three sacks … As high school junior, had 15 sacks and two TD catches as a tight end …

SCOUT'S TAKE: 35-inch arms to go with 4.59-second speed in the 40, 35.5-inch vertical, 10-4 broad jump, and good shuttle times give him some physical uniqueness … Good zone awareness in coverage… Good in space … Did a nice job in man coverage at the East-West all-star game … Got his hands on a lot of balls …Disruptive in pass game… Has athleticism to play sideline-to-sideline running at chase linebacker …

RB JAMAL HAYNES

COLLEGE: Georgia Tech

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 5'7", 195 lbs

HOMETOWN: Loganville, Georgia

DOB: 10/5/02

Finished as one of Tech's most prolific runners ever… 2,534 are eighth-most career rushing yards … 4.27 is 10th yards per carry… 3,172 all-purpose yards 14th … 1,210- and 1,10-yard all-purpose seasons … Returned three kicks for 64 yards … Graduated this month with bachelor's degree in business administration with 4.0 GPA during final semester … Pursuing MBA in management from Tech …

SCOUT'S TAKE: Only reason he's a free agent is he's undersized … Explosive … Athletic … Tough … Can make people miss … He's good in pass game … You can call him a scatback … You can call him a third-down guy … He'll be more in pass game than protection because of his size …Most athletic returner in rookie class …

OT CHRISTIAN JONES

COLLEGE: San Diego State

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'9", 345 lbs

HOMETOWN: Avila Beach, California

DOB: 1/25/03

Played both left guard, but mostly left tackle … In 2024, took all 846 possible offensive snaps .. Started that season opener vs. Texas A&M-Commerce at left guard, but moved to left tackle in the second half … Started rest of the 11 games at left tackle … allowed just 16 hurries and four sacks in 472 pass blocking opportunities …

SCOUT'S TAKE: Large individual at left tackle … 36 6-8-inch arm length massively impressive … When you watch the tape, the size obviously sticks out, but he plays with good length … Definitely has upside to work with in pass protection because he's so big …. He's tougher to get around the edge … An interesting size prospect in a room that already has the 6-8 tandem of Orlando Brown Jr., and Amarius Mims as starting tackles …

TE JOSH KATTUS

COLLEGE: Kentucky

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'4", 245 lbs

HOMETOWN: Cincinnati, Ohio

DOB: 3/7/04

Four-year letter winner … Played in 44 career games with 26 starts … Caught 38 passes for 505 yards and six touchdowns … 13.3 yards per catch … Member of SEC Football Leadership Council … Represented SEC on NCAA Football Oversight Committee's Student-Athlete Connection Group … Graduated in December with degree in communications and undergraduate certificate in business …Father Eric Kattus, Colerain High School product, played six seasons with Bengals and one for Jets after career at Michigan … Eric was tight end on two Bengals' AFC Central championship teams … Brother Justin is a tight end at Kentucky … Brother Tucker is an offensive lineman at Clemson …