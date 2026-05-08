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Scouts Break Down Bengals 2026 College Free Agent Class

May 08, 2026 at 09:10 AM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

A look at the Bengals' 2026 College Free Agents:

G Liam Brown

COLLEGE: Montana

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'5", 307 lbs

HOMETOWN: Beaverton, Oregon

DOB: 12/27/02

Four-year starter who churned out 44 games … Started games at both guards and center … Chaired some record days … His club averaged just fewer than 2,500 yards per season during his tenure … The Griz passed for third-most yards in program history his senior year … Brothers Josh and Cody played at Portland State… Earned degree in computer science this spring...

SCOUT's TAKE: Played a lot of football up there in five seasons … Primarily played guard … Really intelligent guy … O-line coaches said they'd love to work with him … Combination of size, strength, good enough athlete … Has shot to develop as potential multi-position piece …

RB KENTREL BULLOCK

COLLEGE: South Alabama

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 5'10", 204 lbs

HOMETOWN: Columbia, Missouri

DOB: 3/31/02

Carried 19 times for 89 yards at Ole Miss before transferring for his sophomore year … Played 36 games and scored 25 TDs on 5.2 yards per carry in final three seasons … Last year became South Alabama's single-season rushing leader with 1,085 yards while recording four 100-yard games, three in wins … Also last season rushed for 14 touchdowns … with multi-touchdown games four times ... Career-high 187 rushing yards in win over Southern Miss

SCOUT'S TAKE: Downhill bell cow … No nonsense runner on early downs between the tackles … Good contact balance … Falls forward … Gets the tough yards … Showed his hands and a little bit of ability in the pass game during the East-West all-star game … Tough runner … Above average speed for the position … 4.53-second 40-yard dash … Can be a returner …

LB JACK DINGLE

COLLEGE: Cincinnati

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'4", 235 lbs

HOMETOWN: Louisville, Kentucky

DOB: 5/21/03

Three-year starter … Durable man in middle who played in 12 games in each of his four seasons …Coming off a year with career-high 60 tackles and three sacks …164 career tackles … Brother Jacob played safety at UC … Father Nate was a Bearcats captain who played on UC's 1990-93 defensive lines before playing 17 games in NFL …

SCOUT'S TAKE: Good speed … 4.57 in the 40 … Strong … 23 reps on bench press … Tough, physical… Very smart … High character kid … Really good add after draft to compete at MIKE linebacker … Green dot guy for UC… can play all three linebacker spots …

LB ERIC GENTRY

COLLEGE: Southern California

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'7", 221

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

DOB: 5/20/03

In four seasons (three at USC and one at Arizona State) ranged for 271 tackles and 13 passes defensed in 40 games …26.5 tackles for loss … nine sacks … In final season, romped for almost as many tackles for loss (seven) as forced fumbles (five) to go with three sacks … As high school junior, had 15 sacks and two TD catches as a tight end …

SCOUT'S TAKE: 35-inch arms to go with 4.59-second speed in the 40, 35.5-inch vertical, 10-4 broad jump, and good shuttle times give him some physical uniqueness … Good zone awareness in coverage… Good in space … Did a nice job in man coverage at the East-West all-star game … Got his hands on a lot of balls …Disruptive in pass game… Has athleticism to play sideline-to-sideline running at chase linebacker …

RB JAMAL HAYNES

COLLEGE: Georgia Tech

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 5'7", 195 lbs

HOMETOWN: Loganville, Georgia

DOB: 10/5/02

Finished as one of Tech's most prolific runners ever… 2,534 are eighth-most career rushing yards … 4.27 is 10th yards per carry… 3,172 all-purpose yards 14th … 1,210- and 1,10-yard all-purpose seasons … Returned three kicks for 64 yards … Graduated this month with bachelor's degree in business administration with 4.0 GPA during final semester … Pursuing MBA in management from Tech …

SCOUT'S TAKE: Only reason he's a free agent is he's undersized … Explosive … Athletic … Tough … Can make people miss … He's good in pass game … You can call him a scatback … You can call him a third-down guy … He'll be more in pass game than protection because of his size …Most athletic returner in rookie class …

OT CHRISTIAN JONES

COLLEGE: San Diego State

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'9", 345 lbs

HOMETOWN: Avila Beach, California

DOB: 1/25/03

Played both left guard, but mostly left tackle … In 2024, took all 846 possible offensive snaps .. Started that season opener vs. Texas A&M-Commerce at left guard, but moved to left tackle in the second half … Started rest of the 11 games at left tackle … allowed just 16 hurries and four sacks in 472 pass blocking opportunities …

SCOUT'S TAKE: Large individual at left tackle … 36 6-8-inch arm length massively impressive … When you watch the tape, the size obviously sticks out, but he plays with good length … Definitely has upside to work with in pass protection because he's so big …. He's tougher to get around the edge … An interesting size prospect in a room that already has the 6-8 tandem of Orlando Brown Jr., and Amarius Mims as starting tackles …

TE JOSH KATTUS

COLLEGE: Kentucky

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'4", 245 lbs

HOMETOWN: Cincinnati, Ohio

DOB: 3/7/04

Four-year letter winner … Played in 44 career games with 26 starts … Caught 38 passes for 505 yards and six touchdowns … 13.3 yards per catch … Member of SEC Football Leadership Council … Represented SEC on NCAA Football Oversight Committee's Student-Athlete Connection Group … Graduated in December with degree in communications and undergraduate certificate in business …Father Eric Kattus, Colerain High School product, played six seasons with Bengals and one for Jets after career at Michigan … Eric was tight end on two Bengals' AFC Central championship teams … Brother Justin is a tight end at Kentucky … Brother Tucker is an offensive lineman at Clemson …

SCOUT's TAKE: Excellent football character … Dependable … Not the biggest, but very tough, very high effort … Brings a lot in the run game … Good blocker because he's tough and strong … Can block in-line, can block out in space … Didn't have ton of opportunities in pass game this year, but there's more there … Athletic enough to run routes and separate … good hands … Would have tested out pretty well if not rehabbing …

OT COREY ROBINSON II

COLLEGE: Arkansas

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'5", 311 lbs

Hometown: Roswell, Georgia

DOB: 8/4/03

Played 36 games in previous three seasons at Georgia Tech … Last year started all 12 games at left tackle for Hogs … In six of those games, Arkansas produced more than 500 yards … In 2024 at Tech, had 91.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, tops among all Power 4 offensive linemen … Fourth in the FBS … In 2023, played in 12 games with five starts …Georgia Tech rushed for 203.8 yards per game, tops in the ACC and 12th in the country …

SCOUT's TAKE: Good size and length … Athletic … Mobile … Good body control … Can get out in space … runs well for the tackle position … Needs to get stronger, but has the tools to develop into a competitor for the backup left tackle spot …

WR NOAH THOMAS

COLLEGE: Georgia

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'5", 203 lbs

HOMETOWN: Pearland, Texas

DOB: 1/13/04

After three seasons at Texas A&M, this year had 16 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns … In last season at College Station, led the club with 39 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns…Career-high 124 yards came that year in overtime loss at Auburn … Added 29 catches and five TDs as sophomore … At Georgia, recipient of the A.J. Green Family Football Scholarship, named for the Bengals' seven-time Pro Bowl receiver …

SCOUT'S TAKE: Really big, long wide receiver with ability to adjust to off-target throws and go over top of DBs to make plays in contested situations … Highly-recruited coming out of high school with a lot of talent … A guy that can really ascend with attention to detail, route refinement … But overall has high-end traits of size, length, athleticism, body control …

CB CEYAIR WRIGHT

COLLEGE: Nebraska

HEIGHT & WEIGHT: 6'0", 185 lbs

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, California

DOB: 12/19/02

Team-high five pass breakups for secondary ranked third nationally in pass defense … Named midseason second-team All-American by The Athletic … Transferred from USC after 2023 season … In 2024 had homecoming to remember against Trojans with 45-yard pick-six and blocked field goal … In 23 games with 15 starts in three seasons at USC, had 41 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups … Has established acting career … Credits include Space Jam: A New Legacy … Training Day … 2 Broke Girls … Grown-ish … Father Claudius was cornerback at Arizona … Uncle Mazio Royster led USC in rushing in 1990 … Cousin Darick Holmes played running back in the NFL for five seasons with three clubs in late '90s … Cousin Darnay Holmes is seventh-year cornerback with Falcons...

SCOUT's TAKE: Not fastest guy (4.55). but solid versatility … Has played corner, played safety, played nickel … Good instincts and tough … Can move around in training camp and see what fits best … Has a little more size to play nickel … Definitely interesting guy … Really competitive kid …Cast as LeBron James' son in Space Jam 2 … Got a little Hollywood background, so he knows how to be a professional doing that at a young age …They speak highly of him at Nebraska …

Bengals Offseason Training Phase One: Joe Burrow Returns | 2026 OFFSEASON PHOTOS

QB Joe Burrow returned as players continued Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Josh Newton during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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CB Josh Newton during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
RB Tahj Brooks during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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DE Shemar Stewart during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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DT Howard Cross III during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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DT Howard Cross III during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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LB Oren Burks during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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LB Oren Burks during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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CB Dax Hill during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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S Daijahn Anthony during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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S Daijahn Anthony during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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C Ted Karras during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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DE Shemar Stewart during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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OT Cody Ford during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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OT Cody Ford during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
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