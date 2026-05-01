Landon Robinson's Dad Will Read This: 'A Big, Loud WHO DEY! Is In Order'

The winner of the Pat Tillman Scholarship is announcing the pick. Every football fan and, no doubt, most Americans know his story. How Tillman, the 226th pick of the Arizona Cardinals, left at the peak of his career to join the Army Rangers in the years after 9/11 and lost his life in Afghanistan.

Lance, who buried his father two years ago in the Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina, knows.

Now, in the Fort Lauderdale airport, it seems like the Pat Tillman scholarship winner is saying Landon's name as the Bengals draft their first academy player ever.

"The Pat Tillman Pick. That was huge. What an honor. That was beautiful," says Lance Robinson. "I was touched by that. To hear your son's name called, that sent me over the moon as well.

"You anticipated the whole day. You want to hear the name and then when you hear it, it's like, 'Oh, wow.' I mean, you get blown away by it. You're just so proud and just lots of emotion."

Like before the Army-Navy Game last year. When President Trump, engulfed by the Secret Service, entered the field at M&T Bank Stadium on the Navy side. When Lance looked up in the stands and saw through the maze of pomp and circumstance a Landon and Trump summit.

"Exchanging pleasantries," says Lance, who caught Patrice's eye just to make sure they were both seeing it. "That was a cool moment. I'm just like, 'Wow, my son is doing this.'"

He finds himself saying that a lot these days. And not just about Landon. The oldest, Logan, is getting married this summer. Lawson is on the mat for Copley High School, where Landon went in a school district near Akron.

"I'm just proud and happy that my boys are doing well, and they're doing the right things," Lance says. "Good citizens. They're doing the good things. They make me proud. I know they make my mom and dad proud."

Landon Robinson chalks that up to both parents. Lance instilled the gym rat mentality that spawned one of the great stories of the NFL Draft, morphing from a 240-pound on-the-fringe linebacker who didn't get recruited by an FBS school to a 290-pound All-American tackle.

Back flips. Trampolines. No one talks about stretching like Landon Robinson. His mother, no-nonsense like all nurses, sent the message early. No foolishness in the house.

"The fact he can lift 700 pounds," says Lance of just some of the things that amazes him about his middle son. "He called me and said, 'They want to switch me to (the defensive line) and I'm not too sure about that. I'm a linebacker.'

"I told him, 'These coaches, they've been around a while. They know what they're doing. Just be a sponge and do the best you can do.'"

It sounded a bit familiar if you stumbled over the Daily Kent Stater during the gymnastic season of 1986-87 and were reading about how the young prospects had to step up because of injuries.

"I just try to think positive and the pressure comes off," freshman Lance Robinson told the paper. "I just try to do the best I can for the team."

Lance went to one game at Riverfront Stadium when Henry took him to a late '90s game against the Ravens. He's been to one game at Paycor Stadium, which looks to be a 2010 preseason game against the Eagles. He took Logan, and shortly after the draft Patrice said it would be nice if there were any pictures from that day. Lance looked, but that was a few phones ago.

No pics, but there'll be plenty now since Landon's first trip to Paycor is next Friday's rookie minicamp. But the week before the draft, Lance wondered if they'd be taken at Paycor. Remember, this is a guy who can tell you he was screaming early in the Carson Palmer playoff game 20 years ago. "Have to beat those Steelers. Chris Henry catches that long ball, and everybody looks back, and there's Carson on the turf."

So Lance Robinson was all over the Dexter Lawrence II trade. Usually, he'd be ecstatic. But he usually didn't have a didn't have a kid in the draft.

"That's kind of a bummer I'm thinking to myself," Lance says. "They don't need a defensive tackle anymore."

But this is the offseason of "The Wave," up front. Lance's kid is a Bengal, and they're talking about how he's built like the great Bengals Pro Bowler Geno Atkins.

"Sure, I remember Geno, the guy was great," Lance says. "Clog that middle. Take on those extra blockers. Let those linebackers work."

Master Sergeant Henry Lee Robinson's Sunday lessons along the Great Miami River have taken hold well.