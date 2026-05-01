Landon Robinson's Dad Will Read This: 'A Big, Loud WHO DEY! Is In Order'

Lance Robinson will read this.
He had the Bengals app long before Saturday, when head coach Zac Taylor made the last call of their draft to his son, Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson.
Lance Robinson listens to Dan Hoard’s Bengals Booth Podcast.
On those lonely Sundays in the Browns' Northeast Ohio country of Akron, he'll stream the Bengals Radio Network through his phone into his speakers.
He loves talking about Jeff Blake's deep throws to Darnay Scott. "Jeff Blake to Scott. Those moon balls were fun to watch."
When asked if a Who-Dey was in order, his umpteenth text of this week to somebody, somewhere said, "Yes, a big, loud WHO DEY! is in order."
And he can still see his favorite Bengal running past him at a long-ago training camp.
"I remember standing on the fence at Georgetown College and Chad Johnson went running by me," Lance Robinson says, "and I was like, 'This dude is fast.' I mean, he could fly."
Make that Lance Robinson's second-favorite Bengal. Landon Robinson, of course, is now No. 1, a seventh-rounder who on this Derby weekend is everyone's favorite longshot.
"I'm humbled, I'm honored," says his dad, and he could have been talking about Saturday and the Pat Tillman Pick, or Landon getting Navy's Roger Staubach Award, or his son chopping it up with the President of the United States.
Lance Robinson, 57, has been overwhelmed these days with moments like this: he'll have 20 text messages, put his phone down, and five minutes later he'll have 45. Or like this, when someone tells him that the almost mythical Staubach is Cincinnati born and bred.
"Roger Staubach is Mr. Navy," Lance Robinson says. "Small world. That's awesome."
Small world?
Landon Robinson's dad spent most of his youth about a 35-minute drive from Paycor Stadium in Franklin, Ohio. That's when Henry Lee Robinson, his Air Force Master Sergeant dad wasn't stationed at New Hampshire's Pease Air Force Base or overseas.
"The story I heard was that my mother told him, 'Where you go, we go,'" Lance Robinson recalls. "I started school in England."
They were back soon enough, when Lance could remember the Bicentennial. He and his dad, now retired and working next door in Miamisburg, would watch the men get their stripes on TV.
"He'd talk about the 3-4 defense and Cover Two," Robinson says. "I was just a kid, learning."
He was also learning he wasn't going to follow in Henry's footsteps, and wear No. 10 at linebacker for Franklin High. And he was too short for basketball, so he became one of the recruits for legendary Franklin High gymnastics coach Don Sellman and helped him win a couple of his nine Ohio titles.
By the time Lance Robinson went to Kent State to continue his career on his specialties, the pommel horse and parallel bars, as well as the all-around while helping the Golden Flashes to back-to-back MAC titles, he turned to the Bengals.
"We were always Buckeyes fans, so I wanted to keep it in Ohio," Lance says. "The Bengals. Cincinnati was close to home.
"I remember the Boomer days. All the days. I remember Sam Wyche and the crew. I liked James Brooks. He was fantastic. I loved watching him run out of the backfield, catching the ball and taking off. He was fun to watch."
Now take that VCR from the '80s and fast forward to last Saturday in the Fort Lauderdale airport, where Lance is watching the NFL App when he gets this almost hysterical call from Landon's mother Patrice.
"All she could really get out was, 'The Bengals got him. The Bengals got him.'"
Lance would have been there with the family, but he's a coach for Pinnacle Gymnastics in Medina, Ohio, and he was leaving a meet with his youngest of three sons, 16-year-old Lawson. Plus, he was trying to catch a flight to Annapolis for the next day's Navy football banquet celebrating one of the academy's best teams in 145 years, and Landon becoming its first defensive All-American since his grandfather was stationed in England 50 years ago.
But now Patrice is telling him Landon is a Bengal, and on the NFL App, which is running behind Zac Taylor's cell phone, they are announcing the 226th pick, and, like this entire year for the Robinson family, there is something special about it.
The winner of the Pat Tillman Scholarship is announcing the pick. Every football fan and, no doubt, most Americans know his story. How Tillman, the 226th pick of the Arizona Cardinals, left at the peak of his career to join the Army Rangers in the years after 9/11 and lost his life in Afghanistan.
Lance, who buried his father two years ago in the Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina, knows.
Now, in the Fort Lauderdale airport, it seems like the Pat Tillman scholarship winner is saying Landon's name as the Bengals draft their first academy player ever.
"The Pat Tillman Pick. That was huge. What an honor. That was beautiful," says Lance Robinson. "I was touched by that. To hear your son's name called, that sent me over the moon as well.
"You anticipated the whole day. You want to hear the name and then when you hear it, it's like, 'Oh, wow.' I mean, you get blown away by it. You're just so proud and just lots of emotion."
Like before the Army-Navy Game last year. When President Trump, engulfed by the Secret Service, entered the field at M&T Bank Stadium on the Navy side. When Lance looked up in the stands and saw through the maze of pomp and circumstance a Landon and Trump summit.
"Exchanging pleasantries," says Lance, who caught Patrice's eye just to make sure they were both seeing it. "That was a cool moment. I'm just like, 'Wow, my son is doing this.'"
He finds himself saying that a lot these days. And not just about Landon. The oldest, Logan, is getting married this summer. Lawson is on the mat for Copley High School, where Landon went in a school district near Akron.
"I'm just proud and happy that my boys are doing well, and they're doing the right things," Lance says. "Good citizens. They're doing the good things. They make me proud. I know they make my mom and dad proud."
Landon Robinson chalks that up to both parents. Lance instilled the gym rat mentality that spawned one of the great stories of the NFL Draft, morphing from a 240-pound on-the-fringe linebacker who didn't get recruited by an FBS school to a 290-pound All-American tackle.
Back flips. Trampolines. No one talks about stretching like Landon Robinson. His mother, no-nonsense like all nurses, sent the message early. No foolishness in the house.
"The fact he can lift 700 pounds," says Lance of just some of the things that amazes him about his middle son. "He called me and said, 'They want to switch me to (the defensive line) and I'm not too sure about that. I'm a linebacker.'
"I told him, 'These coaches, they've been around a while. They know what they're doing. Just be a sponge and do the best you can do.'"
It sounded a bit familiar if you stumbled over the Daily Kent Stater during the gymnastic season of 1986-87 and were reading about how the young prospects had to step up because of injuries.
"I just try to think positive and the pressure comes off," freshman Lance Robinson told the paper. "I just try to do the best I can for the team."
Lance went to one game at Riverfront Stadium when Henry took him to a late '90s game against the Ravens. He's been to one game at Paycor Stadium, which looks to be a 2010 preseason game against the Eagles. He took Logan, and shortly after the draft Patrice said it would be nice if there were any pictures from that day. Lance looked, but that was a few phones ago.
No pics, but there'll be plenty now since Landon's first trip to Paycor is next Friday's rookie minicamp. But the week before the draft, Lance wondered if they'd be taken at Paycor. Remember, this is a guy who can tell you he was screaming early in the Carson Palmer playoff game 20 years ago. "Have to beat those Steelers. Chris Henry catches that long ball, and everybody looks back, and there's Carson on the turf."
So Lance Robinson was all over the Dexter Lawrence II trade. Usually, he'd be ecstatic. But he usually didn't have a didn't have a kid in the draft.
"That's kind of a bummer I'm thinking to myself," Lance says. "They don't need a defensive tackle anymore."
But this is the offseason of "The Wave," up front. Lance's kid is a Bengal, and they're talking about how he's built like the great Bengals Pro Bowler Geno Atkins.
"Sure, I remember Geno, the guy was great," Lance says. "Clog that middle. Take on those extra blockers. Let those linebackers work."
Master Sergeant Henry Lee Robinson's Sunday lessons along the Great Miami River have taken hold well.
"My feet haven't been back on the ground," says Lance Robinson, who'll be checking his Bengals app soon enough.
View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round pick Landon Robinson during his time at Navy.