Bengals Eye Cap Flexibility And Long-Term Deal With Myles Murphy

After an offseason they've spent more than any team in the NFL with the bulk of it going to a new-look defensive line, the Bengals on Thursday chose not to exercise their fifth-year option on edge rusher Myles Murphy.

Duke Tobin, their director of player personnel, indicated in his post-draft news conference earlier this week that Murphy's case is about salary cap flexibility more than anything else. The team views Murphy's career trajectory rising after last year's breakout season saw him lead the team in sacks with 5.5.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden is looking for Murphy to continue his hot streak on a rebuilt defense that in the last six weeks has added such stars as three-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, Super Bowl champ edge rusher Boye Mafe and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

"He's a 24-year-old guy that's just starting to scratch the surface," Tobin said in his press conference. "I was pleased with his progression last year and how he took ownership of the starting role and how he grew throughout the season. By the end of the year, he was a problem for teams. He's a guy that we believe in. He's going to be a big part of what Al and his staff does."

According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy is coming off a season he had 41 pressures, a career-high, and a Bengals-best 31 hurries while logging more snaps than his first two years combined.

Ahead of Friday's deadline for NFL teams to exercise a first-rounder's fifth-year year option, Tobin reiterated Thursday, "The organization believes in Myles and will continue to explore a long-term relationship."

About half of Murphy's fellow 2023 first-rounders haven't had their fifth years exercised as the Bengals hope to take that $14 million option and convert it into a better salary cap fit for upcoming seasons.

Since the Bengals locked up their premier offensive weapons to long-term contracts in 2025 and now have a hefty sum dedicated to a well-stocked defense, the front office appears to be prioritizing the flexibility associated with a future extension over the more rigid fifth-year option number.