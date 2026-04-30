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Bengals Eye Cap Flexibility And Long-Term Deal With Myles Murphy

Apr 30, 2026 at 10:48 AM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

After an offseason they've spent more than any team in the NFL with the bulk of it going to a new-look defensive line, the Bengals on Thursday chose not to exercise their fifth-year option on edge rusher Myles Murphy.

Duke Tobin, their director of player personnel, indicated in his post-draft news conference earlier this week that Murphy's case is about salary cap flexibility more than anything else. The team views Murphy's career trajectory rising after last year's breakout season saw him lead the team in sacks with 5.5.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden is looking for Murphy to continue his hot streak on a rebuilt defense that in the last six weeks has added such stars as three-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, Super Bowl champ edge rusher Boye Mafe and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

"He's a 24-year-old guy that's just starting to scratch the surface," Tobin said in his press conference. "I was pleased with his progression last year and how he took ownership of the starting role and how he grew throughout the season. By the end of the year, he was a problem for teams. He's a guy that we believe in. He's going to be a big part of what Al and his staff does."

According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy is coming off a season he had 41 pressures, a career-high, and a Bengals-best 31 hurries while logging more snaps than his first two years combined.

Ahead of Friday's deadline for NFL teams to exercise a first-rounder's fifth-year year option, Tobin reiterated Thursday, "The organization believes in Myles and will continue to explore a long-term relationship."

About half of Murphy's fellow 2023 first-rounders haven't had their fifth years exercised as the Bengals hope to take that $14 million option and convert it into a better salary cap fit for upcoming seasons.

Since the Bengals locked up their premier offensive weapons to long-term contracts in 2025 and now have a hefty sum dedicated to a well-stocked defense, the front office appears to be prioritizing the flexibility associated with a future extension over the more rigid fifth-year option number.

The Bengals are primed to take advantage of Murphy's bountiful draft class with cornerback DJ Turner II, safety Jordan Battle, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and running back Chase Brown also in line to play significant roles in 2026.

Bengals 2026 Draft Class | NFL DRAFT PHOTOS

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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

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The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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AUBURN, AL - September 06, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - September 06, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman

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AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

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WACO, TX - August 29, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. . Photo by Austin Perryman
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WACO, TX - August 29, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. . Photo by Austin Perryman

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AUBURN, AL - September 13, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the (#24) Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - September 13, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the (#24) Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Austin Perryman

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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during pregame warmups before the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during pregame warmups before the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

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Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

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Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

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