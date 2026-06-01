The Conversation | Evolution Of Zac Taylor's Offense Now Includes Justin Rascati's Long-Ago College Rivalries

GH: When you came from the Vikings in 2024, Ja’Marr Chase had that Triple Crown season with some of those motions you brought from O'Connell and Zac had from McVay. How many different ways can you move him?

JR: You have to. With a guy like Ja'Marr, he's going to get a ton of attention from the defense, so you have to be creative in the ways we align him presnap, how we motion him. Whether he's the single by himself on the backside, or he's aligned to the passing strength, he's inside or outside, he's in the backfield. Pitch and Zac and our staff have done a great job finding those ways to move him around.

It can be a challenge at times, finding ways to get him touches with all the attention on him, but that can't be a reason not to get him a ton of targets. It's our job as coaches to find ways to get him the ball. If you're static and they know where he's going to be every snap, it makes it that much harder. So we figure moving him around, and trying to find matchups and ways to get on the ball is the best way to go about that.

GH: What O'Connell does in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson?

JR: Jefferson is similar. A guy like that who draws that much attention. Not only on early downs, but on third down, in the red zone, it's always those challenges week to week to figure out how teams are going to play us. Because there's a lot of times when you watch the tape, Ja'Marr's not on that tape, right?

So you've got to predict how you think they're going to try to defend Ja'Marr, and then having a guy like Tee (Higgins) as well. Definitely there are different things teams like to do to us that are more game plan specific for our guys. We've done a great job, I think, predicting what we're going to see, and then adjust it throughout the game, and the players that we have give us the ability to do that.

There are times we might not have carried something into the game plan or spent a lot of time in practice working on it, but we can make those sideline adjustments with the guys we have. Obviously, they're talented, but also they're extremely smart, and have the ability to adapt and adjust in a game and go out there and make those plays and execute at a high level.

GH: Burrow alluded to defenses going back a little bit to how they were playing the Bengals when they were getting those big plays a few years ago.

JR: It's always a challenge week to week to know how teams are going to play us, because if you've got guys like Ja'Marr and Tee on the perimeter, there's always those games playing specific schemes that people have for us. But we do get man coverage, so when we do, we've got to take advantage of it. I think we have the ability to do that. We've got the system in place to do that. The beauty is we've got a great group of guys that just work really hard and are extremely talented that love football, love to compete, and it's a lot of fun to come to work every day and work with the staff, work with the players, and just find ways to improve and win.

GH: The thing in that college pregame with Flacco when the coach was joking with you. It's his arm, right? Both then and now?

JR: Yeah, it was impressive. I had heard a lot about him, and that was the first time I got to play against him. Extremely talented, big arm, just like we all see today.

GH: Did you guys talk before or after the game?

JR: I can't remember off the top of my head, but I'm sure we talked after the game. Usually, you talked to the opposing quarterback. But when we got back together in Denver in 2019, we definitely had good memories, and had some good stories about the best conference at that time with JMU, Delaware, William and Mary, Villanova, Richmond, New Hampshire.

That was back when Chip Kelly was at New Hampshire. I believe there were only 16 teams at that time in the tournament, in the 1-AA playoffs. Now it's FCS. You look back every year, and I feel like we had four or five, maybe six teams in the playoffs, so every week was a challenge. Really good league, well-coached, talented rosters. To me, JMU, William Mary, and then Delaware was right behind them in terms of rivalry.

GH: And Josh had a great career at the University of San Diego, maybe in the West Coast version of your league. Were you aware of Josh?

JR: Absolutely. When you're an FCS quarterback, and you're seeing guys' stats from around the country. I believe he was up for the FCS Heisman (one of three finalists for the 2007 Walter Payton Award), yeah, I definitely was familiar with him in college, and followed his career being an FCS quarterback that gets drafted and plays in the league.

The first time I met him was here and we talked about that. It seems like yesterday we were playing and following each other, and I had never met him until this offseason when he got here. He's awesome, he's fun to work with. He's very talented, he's smart, he's experienced, works really hard. So, it's been fun to have him here. He's got a lot of personality. We've talked a little bit about our college days. I think you've got a great, obviously really talented quarterback room, but really good people too.

He had a great college career, and then to still be able to play for that many years. Just being with him now. He's out there, and he's moving around really well, throwing it well. Flacco is the same way. So it's like, how long can you guys play? Until you're 50? He's a talented passer. He's accurate. This time of year we're not doing much against the defense, but you can really feel his knowledge and experience when you're sitting in the meeting room with him, and you're talking ball, and you're installing the offense.