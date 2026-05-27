Tee Higgins Channels His Idol As He Mentors Bengals Rookie WR Colbie Young

Bengals rookie wide receiver Colbie Young was right.

Tee Higgins, the Pro Bowler stalking those 50 career touchdown catches that are the upper crust of the Bengals' royal line of wide receivers, doesn't remember him or the photo.

But that was years ago. Before COVID even. When Young was in 10th or 11th grade at Clemson's football camp. Higgins, then one of the stars of the Tigers' back-to-back national title game runs, was dominating the country with that slashing and stout 6-4ish basketball style Young has nurtured. So, a snapshot with the future pro was fire for him and fleeting for Higgins.

Not now at the Bengals' voluntary spring practices, where Higgins has embraced his role as mentor to Young as if he were pulling down one of his patented 50-50 balls he has turned into 90-10. Where, just on Wednesday, quarterback Joe Burrow joined in after clicking on a deep fade with Young and told the kid, "That's where we're going to make our money for sure."

"I see a lot of me in him. From my rookie year for sure," Higgins says. "He's quiet. That's how I was. Quiet guy, but he speaks when he needs to. He's got raw talent … He's got all the tools … Good hands. He's a really good route runner. Just a few things that I see. What he can work on. I saw that in myself when I was his age."

Hey, it's not like Higgins is headed to the cornfield. The man is a mere 27, is coming off two hellacious seasons of double-digit touchdown catches and is only a year into one of the richest deals in the game.

But for a man who was able to play with his idol for a year, Bengals Ring of Honor nominee A.J. Green, it means something. He remembers how open and accessible "Dream," was and six short years later he's doing the same.

(By the way, it looks like, someday, Higgins is also going to follow Green to that list, since he needs just five more touchdowns to join Green, Chad Johnson, Carl Pickens, Isaac Curtis and his sidekick Ja’Marr Chase as members of the 50-TD catch club.)

"I've been playing at a high level for a long time," Higgins says. "It's been a blessing. Him being able to watch me growing up and then for me being on this team, and being able to teach him a few things like it was with A.J."