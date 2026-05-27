Expanded Bengals Ring of Honor Ballot Bridges The Eras 

The first expansion of the Bengals Ring of Honor ballot bridges the Riverfront and Paycor Stadium eras as five mainstays from head coach Marvin Lewis' run of five straight playoff berths during the previous decade are slated to join the remaining original nominees.

The Bengals made the announcement Wednesday with balloting for this year's two inductees set to begin Monday as polls open in the Bengals App for Season Ticket Members.

In what is the final year of classes with multiple players, at least one member from the original ballot is going in. The second member could be from the original ballot or one of the new nominees. Starting in 2027, one legend is to be inducted per year.

"We've had five very successful years with the tradition, and this expansion caps it off and takes us into year six with some freshness and added energy," says Elizabeth Blackburn, the club's director of strategy and engagement.

"The ballot nomination is meant to be a significant, meaningful recognition from the franchise to that group of players. You're already talking about the best of the best, and what the Ring of Honor is meant to be is the best of the best of the best, and we want it to maintain a level of competition and prestige to get in."

The new five have met the criteria of being retired at least three years and haven't played for the Bengals for at least five seasons:

Relentless Geno Atkins, who leads all Bengals defenders with eight Pro Bowls while amassing the most interior sacks of the NFL's 2010s.

Prolific Carlos Dunlap, an edge rusher whose 82.5 career sacks are the most by a Bengal in this century and a sack off Eddie Edwards' club record.

Acrobatic A.J. Green, the first wide receiver in NFL history to make seven Pro Bowls in his first seven seasons.

The steady, spectacular Leon Hall, a co-MVP of the 2009 AFC North champs who moved seamlessly, almost invisibly, on the corner and in the slot to rack up the third most interceptions by a Bengals cornerback with 26.