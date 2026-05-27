Bengals Add Five Nominees to Ring of Honor Ballot

The Bengals today announced the addition of five nominees to the team's Ring of Honor ballot ahead of the annual voting period for Season Ticket Members. The distinguished former players added to the ballot are DT Geno Atkins, DE Carlos Dunlap, WR A.J. Green, CB Leon Hall and LT Andrew Whitworth. They join current nominees K Jim Breech, HB James Brooks, WR Cris Collinsworth, S David Fulcher, G Max Montoya, TE Bob Trumpy and LB Reggie Williams on the 12-person ballot.

The Ring of Honor has quickly become one of the franchise's most prestigious traditions with both ballot-nomination and induction carrying significant meaning. The 2026 Ring of Honor class again will feature two inductees, with at least one being from the original ballot, before the team shifts to a single-person induction beginning in 2027. The organization remains committed to the Ring of Honor being selective, rooted in lasting impact and engaging for fans each year.

"The Ring of Honor is a special tradition for fans, Season Ticket Members and Bengals alumni. To add to the Ring of Honor's prestige and significance, we felt this evolution after its fifth season was appropriate, thoughtful and a positive move," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "We congratulate and look forward to recognizing all of our ballot nominees, which is a meaningful recognition from the franchise, throughout the voting process. We hope to see a lot of dialogue and a lot of votes on the way to this year's class."

Voting for Season Ticket Members will begin Monday, June 1 and end Friday, June 12. Bengals Season Ticket Member STREAK numbers will continue to be used in determining the vote totals.