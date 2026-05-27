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Bengals Add Five Nominees to Ring of Honor Ballot

May 27, 2026 at 10:28 AM
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The Bengals today announced the addition of five nominees to the team's Ring of Honor ballot ahead of the annual voting period for Season Ticket Members. The distinguished former players added to the ballot are DT Geno Atkins, DE Carlos Dunlap, WR A.J. Green, CB Leon Hall and LT Andrew Whitworth. They join current nominees K Jim Breech, HB James Brooks, WR Cris Collinsworth, S David Fulcher, G Max Montoya, TE Bob Trumpy and LB Reggie Williams on the 12-person ballot.

The Ring of Honor has quickly become one of the franchise's most prestigious traditions with both ballot-nomination and induction carrying significant meaning. The 2026 Ring of Honor class again will feature two inductees, with at least one being from the original ballot, before the team shifts to a single-person induction beginning in 2027. The organization remains committed to the Ring of Honor being selective, rooted in lasting impact and engaging for fans each year.

"The Ring of Honor is a special tradition for fans, Season Ticket Members and Bengals alumni. To add to the Ring of Honor's prestige and significance, we felt this evolution after its fifth season was appropriate, thoughtful and a positive move," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "We congratulate and look forward to recognizing all of our ballot nominees, which is a meaningful recognition from the franchise, throughout the voting process. We hope to see a lot of dialogue and a lot of votes on the way to this year's class."

Voting for Season Ticket Members will begin Monday, June 1 and end Friday, June 12. Bengals Season Ticket Member STREAK numbers will continue to be used in determining the vote totals.

The 2026 Ring of Honor inductees, along with game information, will be announced near the start of training camp in July. Information for each of the 12 Ring of Honor nominees can be found at bengals.com/team/ring-of-honor/nominees.

Bengals 2026 Ring of Honor Nominees | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos of the Bengals 2026 Ring of Honor nominees. Season ticket members can cast their vote in the Bengals app beginning June 1!

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Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 in Pittsburgh.
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 in Pittsburgh.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) runs onto the field prior to during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) runs onto the field prior to during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Cincinnati.

NFL Photos via AP
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

AP Photo/Tom Puskar
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati.

NFL Photos via AP
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/David Kohl
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/Ed Reinke
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Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth practices before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth practices before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati.
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Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/David Kohl
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K Jim Breech
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K Jim Breech

Bengals Archive
K Jim Breech
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K Jim Breech

Bengals Archive
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Cincinnati Bengals running back James Brooks (21) runs upfield during a Super Bowl XXIII NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, on January 22, 1989. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back James Brooks (21) runs upfield during a Super Bowl XXIII NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, on January 22, 1989. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL Photos
Running back James Brooks of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the Oakland Raiders during the 1985 season. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
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Running back James Brooks of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the Oakland Raiders during the 1985 season. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

Tony Tomsic
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Cincinnatti Bengals receiver Cris Collingsworth leaps to snag a pass from quarterback Ken Anderson in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Aug. 30, 1981. Bronco's cornerback Perry Smith watches the catch. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley)
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Cincinnatti Bengals receiver Cris Collingsworth leaps to snag a pass from quarterback Ken Anderson in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Aug. 30, 1981. Bronco's cornerback Perry Smith watches the catch. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley)

Jeff Hinckley/AP Images
WR Cris Collinsworth
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WR Cris Collinsworth

Al Messerschmidt/AP Photos
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Bengals safety David Fulcher is out in coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 6, 1988. The Bengals won 42-7.
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Bengals safety David Fulcher is out in coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 6, 1988. The Bengals won 42-7.

Bengals Archive
LB David Fulcher sacks the opposing quarterback.
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LB David Fulcher sacks the opposing quarterback.

Al Messerschmidt Archive
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Offensive lineman Max Montoya blocks ahead for running back James Brooks in the Divisional Round against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 31, 1988.
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Offensive lineman Max Montoya blocks ahead for running back James Brooks in the Divisional Round against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 31, 1988.

Bengals Archive
G Max Montoya
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G Max Montoya

Bengals Archive
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TE Bob Trumpy breaks a tackle.
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TE Bob Trumpy breaks a tackle.

Bengals Archive
TE Bob Trumpy makes a contested catch.
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TE Bob Trumpy makes a contested catch.

Ed Kolenovsky/AP1970
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LB Reggie Williams flies in to pressure the opposing QB.
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LB Reggie Williams flies in to pressure the opposing QB.

Bengals Archive
LB Reggie Williams
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LB Reggie Williams

Chuck Solomon
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