Bengals 2026 Ring of Honor Ballot Overview

First look at the Bengals' expanded Ring of Honor ballot:
DT GENO ATKINS (2010-2020)
RING RESUME: At 6-1, 300 pounds, he re-defined the defensive tackle position with an unblockable brew of speed and strength. His 75.5 career sacks led all NFL defensive tackles in the decade of the 2010s, as did his eight Pro Bowls, the most ever by a Bengals defender. Atkins was also named to two All-Pro teams while racking up the third-most sacks in club history.
The Number: According to Pro Football Reference, Atkins also leads all defensive tackles in quarterback hits during the 2010s with 172.
K JIM BREECH (1980-92)
RING RESUME: The only 1,000-point scorer in Bengals history, his 9-for-9 effort in overtime defined a career in the clutch. His overtime winner on the last snap of the 1988 regular season gave the Bengals home-field advantage on the way to Super Bowl XXIII. That's where his 40-yarder with 3:20 left gave them 16-13 lead. As third-leading scorer in the NFL in 1981, Breech helped get them to their first one at Super Bowl XVI and finished the 1980s as NFL's fifth-leading scorer.
THE NUMBER: After nearly staking claim to Super Bowl XXIII MVP trophy, Breech was only kicker with two 40-yard field goals in a Super Bowl for nearly 30 years.
HB JAMES BROOKS (1984-91)
RING RESUME: A modern-day marvel who heralded the arrival of such versatile late 20th-century and early 21st-century running backs as Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey, Brooks was a centerpiece of Bengals head coach Sam Wyche's no huddle offense. He still ranks as the Bengals' second all-time leading rusher with 6,447 yards, while his 297 catches are the second most by a running back in franchise history. A three-time 1,000-yard rusher, he also had four 40-catch seasons, and his four Pro Bowls match only Corey Dillon for most by a Bengals running back.
THE NUMBER: During eight seasons with the Bengals, Brooks had more yards from scrimmage than any other NFL running back except Pro Football Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson, Roger Craig and Marcus Allen (Pro Football Reference).
WR CRIS COLLINSWORTH (1981-88)
RING RESUME: Collinsworth became the franchise's first 1,000-yard receiver in an unforgettable rookie year of 1981 that helped the Bengals get to their first Super Bowl. His four 1,000-yard seasons translated to three Pro Bowls. His last career catch converted a third-and-eight on a drive the Bengals took a 6-3 lead midway through third quarter in their second Super Bowl before he became one of the NFL's greatest analysts ever with almost half as many Emmys (17) as TDs (36).
THE NUMBER: During his career, he had 6,698 yards receiving. In that same eight-season stretch, only Pro Football Hall of Famers James Lofton, Steve Largent and Art Monk had more.
DE CARLOS DUNLAP (2010-2020)
RING RESUME: A lean, slippery force on the edge, Dunlap's 82.5 sacks are the most by a Bengal in the Paycor Stadium era and a sack away from Eddie Edwards' franchise record. He made his presence known setting the Bengals' rookie sack record with nine in 2010 and then took the club record with 13.5 in 2015 before it was broken. He had the fourth-most sacks in a decade among NFL defensive ends with a signature game coming when he hit Russell Wilson six times and sacked him 1.5 as eventual AFC North champs went to 5-0 with an OT win over Seattle in 2015. Dunlap also was a two-time Bengals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The Number: During the 2010s, his 60 passes defensed trailed only J.J. Watt's 61 among NFL defensive linemen.
S DAVID FULCHER (1986-92)
RING RESUME: A revolutionary chess piece on the defensive side of the ball, Fulcher tackled like a linebacker and roamed centerfield like the three-time Pro Bowler he was with 31 interceptions, the most ever by a Bengals safety and third most among NFL safeties in that same stretch behind only Ronnie Lott's 34 and Joey Browner's 32. When Bengals defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau came up with his game-changing zone-blitz scheme, the original call was "Fulcher 2 Stay." He had a pair of hat-trick games with three picks, plus six career interceptions in the old AFC Central's most heated rivalry against the Houston Oilers.
THE NUMBER: During his eight seasons in Cincinnati, according to Bengals' tackling stats, Fulcher's the only safety with at least 634 combined tackles and 30 interceptions in the league during that stretch.
WR A.J. GREEN (2011-2020)
RING RESUME: Silky smooth with moves as classy as his leadership, Green became the first wide receiver in NFL history named to the Pro Bowl in his first seven seasons in a stretch he racked up the fourth most yards in the NFL. After the Bengals made him the fourth pick in 2011 draft, he became the face of five straight playoff berths in a career that featured dominating AFC North performances. Late catches felled the Steelers in 2012 and 2015 playoff runs, he had nine touchdowns against the Ravens, and four 100-yard games against the Browns. Despite missing nearly two full seasons because of injuries, his 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns are second only to Chad Johnson in Bengals annals.
The Number: His Bengals career started with sharing his first Opening Day start with wide receiver Jerome Simpson and quarterback Andy Dalton in a game his first NFL TD catch gave the Bengals a fourth-quarter comeback win. It stretched to Green catching five balls from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in the game rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins caught his first two touchdowns.
CB LEON HALL (2007-2015)
RING RESUME: A savvy, versatile cover man who roamed almost invisibly between the outside and the slot, Hall played in 121 games, most by a Bengals cornerback in this century and third all-time despite missing 23 games with a pair of torn Achilles. His 26 interceptions hold the same positions in the record book during a run that saw him named consensus co-team MVP with cornerback Johnathan Joseph in the 2009 AFC North sweep generated by the NFL's fourth-ranked defense. That's the year he had 24 passes defensed to go with six picks after a season he led the NFL with 24 passes defensed. From 2007-2012, Hall defended 90 passes, third best in the league.
The Number: In the game to go to the 2012 playoffs, he scored the Bengals only touchdown on a 17-yard pick-six in the 13-10 win in Pittsburgh. Two weeks later in the Wild Card Game in Houston, his 21-yard pick-six put them on the board.
G MAX MONTOYA (1979-89)
RING RESUME: Montoya is regarded as the greatest guard in Bengals history as a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best right guards in the game during two Super Bowl runs. He anchored the NFL's second-ranked offense that went to Super Bowl XVI, and his O-Line paved the way for the next Super Bowl when the Bengals' running game kept the ball for 39 minutes in the 1988 AFC title game win over Buffalo. Along with Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Muñoz, he is the only man to protect both Bengals NFL MVPs Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason.
THE NUMBER: With Montoya at the point, the Bengals offense finished in the top five eight times.
TE BOB TRUMPY (1968-77)
RING RESUME: A giant on the field and in front of the camera, Trumpy is the only Bengal to be named to multiple Pro Bowls in both the AFL and NFL before going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 as the Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award winner. A Round 12 pick who became a key instrument as the Bengals brain trust of Paul Brown and Bill Walsh evolved the modern pass game. His 22.6 yards per catch in 1969 is the second-longest for an NFL tight end in a season and the second-longest of any receiver in franchise history. He announced four Super Bowls, four Pro Bowls and six Hall of Fame Games.
THE NUMBER: From 1968-73, he caught 216 passes for an average of 15.8 yards per catch, second best among NFL tight ends for those six seasons (Pro Football Reference).
LT ANDREW WHITWORTH (2006-2016)
RING RESUME: Whitworth captained six Cincy playoff teams while being named to three Pro Bowls, a feat accomplished at Bengals tackle only by Ring of Honor members Anthony Muñoz and Willie Anderson. A monstrous 6-7, 330-pounder who combined girth, geometry and guile to dominate the trenches, he had Pro Football Focus' lowest pressure rate among all NFL tackles during the 2010s that included the history-making 2014 season he protected Andy Dalton 613 times and allowed 10 pressures and no sacks. With 168, he's played the most Bengals games by an offensive player in the Paycor era. Whitworth was also a multi-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The Number: Along with those elite passing numbers, he blocked for four different Bengals' 1,000-yard rushers: Rudi Johnson, Cedric Benson, BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Jeremy Hill.
LB REGGIE WILLIAMS (1976-89)
RING RESUME: The most prolific tackler and linebacker in franchise history, Williams graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Co-Sportsmen of the Year issue in 1987 a year after being named NFL Man of the Year. He has the most games (206), most sacks (62.5) and most interceptions (16) of all Bengals backers. Williams led the Bengals defense to Super Bowl XVI with team-high 11 sacks and had the second most tackles with 106. Seven years later in Super Bowl XXIII, he had a team-high 10 tackles and a sack while serving as Cincinnati City Councilman.
THE NUMBER: With 54 sacks (Pro Football Reference) and 788 tackles (Bengals), His Honor and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson are only linebackers in the 1980s with 50 sacks and 700 tackles.
View the best photos of the Bengals 2026 Ring of Honor nominees. Season ticket members can cast their vote in the Bengals app beginning June 1!