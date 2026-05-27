Bengals 2026 Ring of Honor Ballot Overview

CB LEON HALL (2007-2015)

RING RESUME: A savvy, versatile cover man who roamed almost invisibly between the outside and the slot, Hall played in 121 games, most by a Bengals cornerback in this century and third all-time despite missing 23 games with a pair of torn Achilles. His 26 interceptions hold the same positions in the record book during a run that saw him named consensus co-team MVP with cornerback Johnathan Joseph in the 2009 AFC North sweep generated by the NFL's fourth-ranked defense. That's the year he had 24 passes defensed to go with six picks after a season he led the NFL with 24 passes defensed. From 2007-2012, Hall defended 90 passes, third best in the league.

The Number: In the game to go to the 2012 playoffs, he scored the Bengals only touchdown on a 17-yard pick-six in the 13-10 win in Pittsburgh. Two weeks later in the Wild Card Game in Houston, his 21-yard pick-six put them on the board.

G MAX MONTOYA (1979-89)

RING RESUME: Montoya is regarded as the greatest guard in Bengals history as a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best right guards in the game during two Super Bowl runs. He anchored the NFL's second-ranked offense that went to Super Bowl XVI, and his O-Line paved the way for the next Super Bowl when the Bengals' running game kept the ball for 39 minutes in the 1988 AFC title game win over Buffalo. Along with Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Muñoz, he is the only man to protect both Bengals NFL MVPs Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason.

THE NUMBER: With Montoya at the point, the Bengals offense finished in the top five eight times.

TE BOB TRUMPY (1968-77)

RING RESUME: A giant on the field and in front of the camera, Trumpy is the only Bengal to be named to multiple Pro Bowls in both the AFL and NFL before going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 as the Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award winner. A Round 12 pick who became a key instrument as the Bengals brain trust of Paul Brown and Bill Walsh evolved the modern pass game. His 22.6 yards per catch in 1969 is the second-longest for an NFL tight end in a season and the second-longest of any receiver in franchise history. He announced four Super Bowls, four Pro Bowls and six Hall of Fame Games.

THE NUMBER: From 1968-73, he caught 216 passes for an average of 15.8 yards per catch, second best among NFL tight ends for those six seasons (Pro Football Reference).

LT ANDREW WHITWORTH (2006-2016)

RING RESUME: Whitworth captained six Cincy playoff teams while being named to three Pro Bowls, a feat accomplished at Bengals tackle only by Ring of Honor members Anthony Muñoz and Willie Anderson. A monstrous 6-7, 330-pounder who combined girth, geometry and guile to dominate the trenches, he had Pro Football Focus' lowest pressure rate among all NFL tackles during the 2010s that included the history-making 2014 season he protected Andy Dalton 613 times and allowed 10 pressures and no sacks. With 168, he's played the most Bengals games by an offensive player in the Paycor era. Whitworth was also a multi-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

The Number: Along with those elite passing numbers, he blocked for four different Bengals' 1,000-yard rushers: Rudi Johnson, Cedric Benson, BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Jeremy Hill.

LB REGGIE WILLIAMS (1976-89)

RING RESUME: The most prolific tackler and linebacker in franchise history, Williams graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Co-Sportsmen of the Year issue in 1987 a year after being named NFL Man of the Year. He has the most games (206), most sacks (62.5) and most interceptions (16) of all Bengals backers. Williams led the Bengals defense to Super Bowl XVI with team-high 11 sacks and had the second most tackles with 106. Seven years later in Super Bowl XXIII, he had a team-high 10 tackles and a sack while serving as Cincinnati City Councilman.