Emerging Bengals Leader Bryan Cook Gets Another Joe Burrow Shoutout

Cook isn't barging in barking. Or blinding guys with his Rings. They think he's a nice balance of intangibles with Jordan Battle, his fellow starting safety whose energy is a bit more extroverted and exuberant. It's like when Cook and Hill were talking about Hill's upcoming truck purchase.

"I had some opinions, but I didn't want to overstep," Cook said.

It's OK, Hill said. In the end, Cook quietly got through.

"He wasn't about to let me buy a … and he has a ….," Hill said. "He kept his ears open, but in the back of his head, he was thinking, don't do a … He was glad I didn't do that at the end of the day. He listened, but that mouth will actually speak up at times."

Cook knows trucks and talk are all part of a process.

"It feels like forever to the first game. These are important days that you have to stack to get to that point of being very comfortable about who we are and I'm very excited about that," Cook said. "What we can bring to the table going into the regular season and hopefully the postseason."

Burrow's words seemed to catch Cook by surprise because they've only been together two weeks or so, and Cook hasn't really reached out yet. But he does know what he wants to talk about with Burrow and his guys.

"We've got two No. 1 receivers here. More learning from those guys," Cook said. "Seeing how they view certain things. How to get better at disguising some things."

He'll fit in there. Safeties coach Jordan Kovacs says Cook's 62 games and six more in the playoffs have left him with a high football IQ, particularly after doing every job in the secondary of the Chiefs' highly-regarded defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

"He's a great fit for our room for what we need right now," Kovacs says. "He's smart. He's wired the right way. I know it means something to him to bring it back to the city."

Cook has certainly read the room there. He senses the last two years have spurred this offseason's changes. He's got family all around Cincy, so they talk about Burrow and the Bengals a lot anyway. Especially since their interaction four years ago.

"I've always had respect for him, the guys, and the organization," Cook said. "Now it's just trying to get over this hump so you can say you did something that's never been done in franchise history.

"You need a quarterback first and foremost, and weapons on offense. We've found some pieces on defense and changed the mentality going into the offseason. They've put up a lot of points. I know if we can stop them, it can turn into a blowout really quickly."

From one leader to another.