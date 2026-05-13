Quick Hits | How Dexter Lawrence Is Impacting Bengals D-Line's Spring: 'A Leader Of Men'

A look at the new-look Bengals defensive line:
Shemar Stewart, who gave the shirt off his back to Dexter Lawrence, is asked about the big man. On Tuesday. When the Bengals weekly Media Day turns a sleepy spring practice without the vets into the playoffs.
"My guy," says Stewart, turning and pointing to Lawrence massively holding court at his locker during a day there will be listening vet nose tackle T.J. Slaton, first draft pick Cassius Howell, vet D-tackle McKinnley Jackson.
Then, turning back, Stewart offers, "He definitely came up to me and said he's going to push me. Some days, I'm going to hate him, but it's going to be for the better. He's going to come in and try and push me to be the best version of myself."
Thanks to the overtime overhaul of the roster, the Bengals locker room is yapping with alphas.
(Don't forget another one of those just added to the defensive line. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, asked about Lawrence's leadership, sees tackle Jonathan Allen walk out of the training room and says, "And him. Unbelievable leader … When they speak, the guys listen, and the younger guys, you can tell they're thinking, "We've got some real dudes walking around.")
The biggest alphas, maybe, on their sides of the ball are settling in during the early phases of on-field work, happily getting to know each other. Lawrence, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle on this side of the room. On the other side of the room. Joe Burrow, perennial MVP candidate and the most accurate passer of all-time.
"I hit him up, and he told me when he was coming in," Lawrence says. "Good to see him.
"Just to learn him and his ways and his leadership … even me, gravitating toward him. I'm excited to play with him. Just to see how he leads the guys, his ways of handling adversity, or pressure, or anything. Just learning from him, too."
Lawrence says he hasn't talked with Burrow about the NBA playoffs. But, with a glint of Clemson '19 in his eye, he says he and Burrow, LSU '20, "have talked Clemson-LSU. … he's pretty confident."
Alphas are, of course. While Lawrence learns, the Bengals are learning that Lawrence is what they thought he is.
"Oh yeah. A natural leader," says Boye Mafe, the Super Bowl pass rusher, also just added. "He leads the right way. He doesn't force it on you. It's natural and it comes natural.
"When you see a guy of his caliber work it the way he works it makes everybody understand you have to be up to your game."
"Privileged," is how Mafe describes their conversations. Montgomery, the seasoned coach who doubles as run game coordinator, says Lawrence's impact has been open and as big as his 6-4, 350-pound presence on tape.
"A pro. Hungry to prove everybody wrong. He's a leader of men. He's got this presence about himself that has uplifted this team," Montgomery says. "He's going to make people around him better just because of who he is and how he goes about his business."
Once Lawrence's business was conducted on April 18, agreeing to the $70 million extension that cemented his trade from the Giants to the Bengals, he has been all business. Never missing a day of the voluntary sessions that began less than 48 hours after the deal closed.
You're not the only one taken aback.
"I was shocked that he was here every day, right after we traded for him, that he chose to just jump right in and not miss a day initially," says Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "I think that just shows … I hate to speak for him … the excitement that he has to be here with these guys in the locker room. I've had a chance to meet with him one-on-one several times. Love the personality because that's something you don't know until you really get to know the guy.
"There's certainly a level of excitement when the organization takes a swing on a guy like that and gives up the 10th pick in the draft and gets a known commodity. That really has uplifted this locker room, and guys are excited to be around him."
When Lawrence does speak for himself, he isn't sure what the big deal is. For one thing, he says, he's here learning the scheme and learning how Montgomery wants it done.
"Just being around the team. Just being here around the guys, just learning the routes," Lawrence says. "Getting used to the area starting out. Finding a place to live. All that contributed to me being here. Getting to know Joey (Boese) and the strength staff and the training room. It's early still, it's been going well. They're doing well taking care of me."
More Shemar And Dex
Stewart gave his No. 97 to Lawrence for what appears to be a nominal fee and is now wearing No. 94, knowing full well it belonged to "The Cincinnati Kid." He missed Sam Hubbard by a year because when he retired early in 2025, they drafted Stewart in the first round.
"Sam Hubbard, my guy. "I'm going to try to put it on for you," said Stewart, who had no problem giving up 97 when Lawrence asked. "I gave him a reasonable number. He said, 'OK.' I'm not stopping you from getting your number. I'm not that type of guy. You're probably a walking legend. I'm not going to stop you from getting your number, so it's yours.
"He earned that. I had no right to keep that."
Myles Of Dex
Bengals edge Myles Murphy has been catching Lawrence's act in the film sessions during defensive line meetings.
"He asks a lot of questions. As a coach, that's exactly what you want," Murphy said. "Shows he's in tune. Actually locked in. Very motivating to have in the room."
Asked if he was surprised, wrong question. Murphy has known his fellow Tiger for six years.
"No, he came from Clemson. I expect a lot," Murphy said.
And Murphy says Lawrence is living up to expectations.
"It just shows the front office wants it just as bad as us," Murphy said. "That gets a lot of motivation. He's a monster on the field. We've all seen his film. Consistently bringing middle push. Pressure. Stops any run between the guards. As a defensive coordinator, that's exactly what you want, and as a defensive end that's exactly what you want."
By the way, Murphy has handled his contract status with mega aplomb. When the Bengals earlier this month declined his $14 million fifth-year option in 2027, they said they want to keep him for the long-term and are looking for a salary cap number fit. Murphy has said he appreciates the transparency.
"It's my job to sack the quarterback. It's my agent's job to work with the numbers," Murphy said. "At the end of the day, fifth-year extension or not, I still have to go out and produce."
And Taylor likes how he produced over the last half of last season with Trey Hendrickson injured. He ended up leading the team with a career-high five sacks.
"I think he's just continued to take off, really, over the course of the last season and just this offseason of the things I've seen that he's able to control right now," Taylor said. "I like Myles. Myles is a really easy guy to pull for, and I think he's a guy that's really taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given.
"I don't think I've ever seen a lack of maturity from him. And we explained the process to him. 'This isn't a negative on you.' There are some years teams decline that option because they don't believe in the player, that is not the case for us at all. We've got high hopes for him and would love him to be here long term, if it works out that way."
Bengals players took to Kettering Health Practice Fields for Phase Two of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.