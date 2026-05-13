Quick Hits | How Dexter Lawrence Is Impacting Bengals D-Line's Spring: 'A Leader Of Men'

A look at the new-look Bengals defensive line:

Shemar Stewart, who gave the shirt off his back to Dexter Lawrence, is asked about the big man. On Tuesday. When the Bengals weekly Media Day turns a sleepy spring practice without the vets into the playoffs.

"My guy," says Stewart, turning and pointing to Lawrence massively holding court at his locker during a day there will be listening vet nose tackle T.J. Slaton, first draft pick Cassius Howell, vet D-tackle McKinnley Jackson.

Then, turning back, Stewart offers, "He definitely came up to me and said he's going to push me. Some days, I'm going to hate him, but it's going to be for the better. He's going to come in and try and push me to be the best version of myself."

Thanks to the overtime overhaul of the roster, the Bengals locker room is yapping with alphas.

(Don't forget another one of those just added to the defensive line. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, asked about Lawrence's leadership, sees tackle Jonathan Allen walk out of the training room and says, "And him. Unbelievable leader … When they speak, the guys listen, and the younger guys, you can tell they're thinking, "We've got some real dudes walking around.")

The biggest alphas, maybe, on their sides of the ball are settling in during the early phases of on-field work, happily getting to know each other. Lawrence, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle on this side of the room. On the other side of the room. Joe Burrow, perennial MVP candidate and the most accurate passer of all-time.

"I hit him up, and he told me when he was coming in," Lawrence says. "Good to see him.

"Just to learn him and his ways and his leadership … even me, gravitating toward him. I'm excited to play with him. Just to see how he leads the guys, his ways of handling adversity, or pressure, or anything. Just learning from him, too."

Lawrence says he hasn't talked with Burrow about the NBA playoffs. But, with a glint of Clemson '19 in his eye, he says he and Burrow, LSU '20, "have talked Clemson-LSU. … he's pretty confident."

Alphas are, of course. While Lawrence learns, the Bengals are learning that Lawrence is what they thought he is.

"Oh yeah. A natural leader," says Boye Mafe, the Super Bowl pass rusher, also just added. "He leads the right way. He doesn't force it on you. It's natural and it comes natural.

"When you see a guy of his caliber work it the way he works it makes everybody understand you have to be up to your game."

"Privileged," is how Mafe describes their conversations. Montgomery, the seasoned coach who doubles as run game coordinator, says Lawrence's impact has been open and as big as his 6-4, 350-pound presence on tape.

"A pro. Hungry to prove everybody wrong. He's a leader of men. He's got this presence about himself that has uplifted this team," Montgomery says. "He's going to make people around him better just because of who he is and how he goes about his business."

Once Lawrence's business was conducted on April 18, agreeing to the $70 million extension that cemented his trade from the Giants to the Bengals, he has been all business. Never missing a day of the voluntary sessions that began less than 48 hours after the deal closed.

You're not the only one taken aback.

"I was shocked that he was here every day, right after we traded for him, that he chose to just jump right in and not miss a day initially," says Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "I think that just shows … I hate to speak for him … the excitement that he has to be here with these guys in the locker room. I've had a chance to meet with him one-on-one several times. Love the personality because that's something you don't know until you really get to know the guy.

"There's certainly a level of excitement when the organization takes a swing on a guy like that and gives up the 10th pick in the draft and gets a known commodity. That really has uplifted this locker room, and guys are excited to be around him."

When Lawrence does speak for himself, he isn't sure what the big deal is. For one thing, he says, he's here learning the scheme and learning how Montgomery wants it done.