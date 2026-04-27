 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quick Hits | Duke Tobin Toasts Defensive Upgrades Before Navigating Next Moves For NFL's Highest Spending Team

Apr 27, 2026 at 05:03 PM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

After an exhaustive and expensive offseason rebuild of the Bengals defense centered around the defensive line, director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Monday there's a new wavelength around Paycor Stadium when it comes to attacking quarterbacks.

"We feel like we've got two waves of guys that we can bring in," Tobin said at a post-draft news conference at Paycor. "And if you look at what (Super Bowl champion) Seattle did this year and what a lot of championship teams have done, they've had those waves of guys, and we feel like we're establishing that."

At the same podium where a brief three months ago Tobin said the Bengals need an increase in talent on defense, he took stock of the $200 million defensive upheaval after a week the Bengals punctuated their plans with a trade for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and the selection of Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell with their first pick in last weekend's NFL Draft.

That was on the heels of adding their most expensive free agent in $60 million pass rusher Boye Mafe, just off a Super run in Seattle, as well as signing seasoned two-time Pro Bowl interior pass rusher Jonathan Alllen. The haul, which according to overthecap.com, makes them the highest active spenders in the league, also boasts the $40 million contract for free agency's top-ranked safety in the Chiefs' Bryan Cook.

Now he says he likes how the roster sits and that he believes after free agency, the Bengals were "pretty complete," and don't have many holes.

"Championship caliber players who have played in big games that understand how to play. The individual traits of them fit what we want to do and fit the vision of our coaching staff and fit the vision of what we have on the team already," Tobin said. "With Boye and Cook, they're young guys just hitting the stride of their career. So I don't even think they've hit their ceiling yet, and they've had a lot of success, and they've got championship rings, and they understand what it looks like. They fit physically what we want them to be, and we were very happy that they were interested in us and we could make it work out.

"Same thing with Jonathan Allen. When he got released, he was pointing at us. He's a guy that can rush from the three-technique. Well, guess what we wanted? More rush from that position and he's a guy that will bring others along. It's important for us to have a wave of guys."

Now Tobin says he likes how the roster sits, and how the draft picks won't be force-fed into the lineup.

"We didn't have a lot of holes. We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. We have young guys that are just starting to find their groove and play really well for us. So it frees you up a little bit," Tobin said. "You don't want to be drafting for starters. If your draftees become starters, that's great. But you don't want to be reliant on them to start immediately, and that's now where our team is. Our team is more mature than that, particularly our offense."

The biggest move of course is the deal Tobin struck the night of April 19, when the Bengals gave the Giants the 10th pick in the draft for Lawrence. His name had been percolating at Paycor for months, but came together when the Bengals didn't have to give up a pick in a future year.

"I don't give up the 10th pick in the draft. I enjoy the draft and I think adding those young players is a real positive," Tobin said. "We do an analysis of who we might be giving up. You never know who the first nine picks are going to be, but we do those analysis and we look at who we might be foregoing to get this done and we felt like whoever it was, it was a good move for us. That's why we moved forward with it and tried to make it work. You have to make it work for the Giants as well and that pick is attractive enough to make it work.

"It's one of the attractive things about trading a 10th pick for an Al- Pro. You know exactly what you're getting. And you're getting immediate impact. That was something that was a big decision point for us. We get immediate impact instead of impact as we go. So that was important."

Asked if he took note of who was available at No. 10, Tobin knew there were folks like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Miami edge Reuben Bain Jr., that had been targeted for the Bengals.

"There were a lot of worthy guys that that could have been Bengals," Tobin said. "But Dexter Lawrence is a Bengal, and I'm very happy about that."

Related Links

Cashing In on Cashius

Howell, the guy the Bengals did get at No. 41 in the second round, may have been rated higher on their board than Bain by the time it was over. When they re-ordered their board at the end of the first round, Howell appeared to be their target.

"You're hopeful that guys who you feel like might be in your range don't get picked here, don't get picked here, don't get picked here," said Tobin of the weirdness of sitting out the first round. "And then you go to bed at night, and you're like, holy cow, we got a pretty good list here, and then you order those, and then you talk yourself into 'the guy at the top of the list was never going to get to us,' and some years they do."

Tobin ticked off the reasons why Howell's size (253 pounds) and arm length (less than 31 inches) didn't bother them.

"He's violent with his hands, and he has a really good pass rush arsenal. You can't pigeonhole him if you're an offensive tackle because he can beat you around the edge," Tobin said. "He can come back underneath. Just when you get comfortable there, he's going to bull rush you. He's really explosive. He's very aware of the ball. He's also excellent with counter rushes. If his first plan doesn't work, he has great counter rushes.

"He's really good in space. He has a tenacious chase to him from the backside so he's not a wash against the run. It just works for him. He has a really good progression to that, figuring out his body and how to do it."

Backer Endorsement

The Bengals didn't get a linebacker in free agency or the draft. Reports say they got one after the draft in Cincinnati's Jack Dingle, but Monday turned into Tobin's endorsement of draft picks who started last season in Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

"Probably the best thing we did for our linebacker room is what we did for the D-Line room, and that's going to elevate those guys," Tobin said. "I have real belief in the guys that we have. They have full seasons under their belt. They have really good production for rookies and they're going to grow in our scheme, and they're going to be really good players, and I think we have depth behind them. Doesn't mean we won't look. We're always looking."

Now that the Bengals are up against the salary cap (they have $5 million available, according to overthecap.com, and still have to sign their draft picks), can a veteran get a look?

"We'll always look at adding the right guy again. I am not down on my linebackers," Tobin said. "They individually will improve and collectively will improve by what we've done and the experience that they've gained. If there are people that we think can add to the group, we'll add to the group. We're not done roster building."

Cap Questions

The Bengals have to make a decision next week on the fifth-year option for edge Myles Murphy, which goes for about $14 million. They still may do it and always have, but after spending nearly $300 million in the first month of the NFL year, there are more discussions now.

Same with mulling extensions for cornerbacks Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. TBA. Tobin didn't dismiss the idea of approaching quarterback Joe Burrow for re-structuring his deal, but he said all financial questions will be scrutinized now that the draft's over.

"Those are things that we're working through after the draft. We've layered in challenges, but we're up to them, and we do it because we have the opportunity to add the right people and the right players," Tobin said. "Those are challenges that the locker room isn't interested in. They're interested in having the best team possible, and that's what we're trying to give them is the best team possible."

Bengals Offseason Training Phase One: April 27 | 2026 OFFSEASON PHOTOS

Bengals players continued Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

S Bryan Cook during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
1 / 20

S Bryan Cook during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
2 / 20

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals players during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
3 / 20

Bengals players during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
4 / 20

K Evan McPherson during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Shemar Stewart during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
5 / 20

DE Shemar Stewart during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
6 / 20

OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Jonathan Allen during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
7 / 20

DT Jonathan Allen during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
TE Drew Sample during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
8 / 20

TE Drew Sample during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
9 / 20

C Ted Karras during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
G Jalen Rivers during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
10 / 20

G Jalen Rivers during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
P Ryan Rehkow during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
11 / 20

P Ryan Rehkow during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
12 / 20

DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
RB Tahj Brooks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
13 / 20

RB Tahj Brooks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LS William Wagner during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
14 / 20

LS William Wagner during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
15 / 20

S Bryan Cook during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Dax Hill during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
16 / 20

CB Dax Hill during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Cody Ford during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
17 / 20

OT Cody Ford during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Oren Burks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
18 / 20

LB Oren Burks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
G Dalton Risner during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
19 / 20

G Dalton Risner during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Cedric Johnson during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.
20 / 20

DE Cedric Johnson during Phase One of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits | Bengals' Draft Gets Some Home Cooking; Young Family Comes Full Circle In Fourth Round; A&M Coach Breaks Down Cashius Howell's Fire

Notes and quotes from Bengals' final day of the NFL Draft.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals' Draft Parties Toast Dexter, Revamped Defense; No. 6 Loves Home Cook-ing

There has never been a first round like it in Bengals' history as darkness descended on the NFL Draft and Paycor Stadium Thursday night.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Enjoying Aftershocks Of Dexquake: 'We Have A Very Serious Team ... That Was An Ol' Jolt'

The Dexter Lawrence II move that hit 97 on the Bengaldom-Richter scale Saturday night kept delivering the Dexquake aftershocks on Monday during the Bengals' first day of voluntary offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | Stronger Orlando Brown Jr. Flexes In An Offseason Routine That Has Roots In A Game He Lost To Bengals

Bengals left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr., seeking to enhance both roles, is having one of those offseasons where coaches raise their eyebrows.

news

Quick Hits | Burrows and Bengaldom watching Fan Boy Hurley

Bengals fan and Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley leads his Huskies into the National Championship game against Michigan Monday night.

news

Quick Hits | How The McVay Way Has Bengals' Roots And Zac Taylor Is Passing It On

With The Sean McVay Way going in yet another direction as Mike LaFleur takes command of the hometown Arizona Cardinals, the final day of the NFL's annual league meeting is a good time to review how its roots are in Cincinnati and how close McVay came to being a Bengals assistant.

news

Quick Hits | Zacspeak On Adding Super Bowl Pedigree, Joey Flag, More Defensive Adds, Possible Joint Practice

For the first time Tuesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expounded on his new defensive starters, Joe Burrow's foray into flag football and possibly going back to a preseason joint practice.

news

Quick Hits | Super Plug For Boye Mafe; No One Knows Flacco Like This Harbaugh; Joe Burrow's Unflagging Support From New Hall Member

Mike Macdonald, head coach of the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, has a lot to smile about here at the NFL's annual league meeting. It turns out new Bengals pass rusher Boye Mafe is one of them.

news

Quick Hits | Orlando Brown Jr.'s Take; Boye Mafe's Rush Plan; Bryan Cook's Family Affair Includes Some Football Analysis

After the Bengals announced his two-year extension that he negotiated himself, left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr. had some up-close perspective Thursday on the first hours of free agency.

news

Quick Hits | How The Bengals Made Dalton Risner Finally Feel Valued: 'That Started In The Offensive Line Room'

Notes and quotes from Monday's signing of Bengals right guard Dalton Risner.

news

Heard In The Hallway: Combine Quick Hits From Indy

What we heard this week at the NFL scouting combine

Advertising