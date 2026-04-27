Quick Hits | Duke Tobin Toasts Defensive Upgrades Before Navigating Next Moves For NFL's Highest Spending Team

After an exhaustive and expensive offseason rebuild of the Bengals defense centered around the defensive line, director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Monday there's a new wavelength around Paycor Stadium when it comes to attacking quarterbacks.

"We feel like we've got two waves of guys that we can bring in," Tobin said at a post-draft news conference at Paycor. "And if you look at what (Super Bowl champion) Seattle did this year and what a lot of championship teams have done, they've had those waves of guys, and we feel like we're establishing that."

At the same podium where a brief three months ago Tobin said the Bengals need an increase in talent on defense, he took stock of the $200 million defensive upheaval after a week the Bengals punctuated their plans with a trade for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and the selection of Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell with their first pick in last weekend's NFL Draft.

That was on the heels of adding their most expensive free agent in $60 million pass rusher Boye Mafe, just off a Super run in Seattle, as well as signing seasoned two-time Pro Bowl interior pass rusher Jonathan Alllen. The haul, which according to overthecap.com, makes them the highest active spenders in the league, also boasts the $40 million contract for free agency's top-ranked safety in the Chiefs' Bryan Cook.

Now he says he likes how the roster sits and that he believes after free agency, the Bengals were "pretty complete," and don't have many holes.

"Championship caliber players who have played in big games that understand how to play. The individual traits of them fit what we want to do and fit the vision of our coaching staff and fit the vision of what we have on the team already," Tobin said. "With Boye and Cook, they're young guys just hitting the stride of their career. So I don't even think they've hit their ceiling yet, and they've had a lot of success, and they've got championship rings, and they understand what it looks like. They fit physically what we want them to be, and we were very happy that they were interested in us and we could make it work out.

"Same thing with Jonathan Allen. When he got released, he was pointing at us. He's a guy that can rush from the three-technique. Well, guess what we wanted? More rush from that position and he's a guy that will bring others along. It's important for us to have a wave of guys."

Now Tobin says he likes how the roster sits, and how the draft picks won't be force-fed into the lineup.

"We didn't have a lot of holes. We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. We have young guys that are just starting to find their groove and play really well for us. So it frees you up a little bit," Tobin said. "You don't want to be drafting for starters. If your draftees become starters, that's great. But you don't want to be reliant on them to start immediately, and that's now where our team is. Our team is more mature than that, particularly our offense."

The biggest move of course is the deal Tobin struck the night of April 19, when the Bengals gave the Giants the 10th pick in the draft for Lawrence. His name had been percolating at Paycor for months, but came together when the Bengals didn't have to give up a pick in a future year.

"I don't give up the 10th pick in the draft. I enjoy the draft and I think adding those young players is a real positive," Tobin said. "We do an analysis of who we might be giving up. You never know who the first nine picks are going to be, but we do those analysis and we look at who we might be foregoing to get this done and we felt like whoever it was, it was a good move for us. That's why we moved forward with it and tried to make it work. You have to make it work for the Giants as well and that pick is attractive enough to make it work.

"It's one of the attractive things about trading a 10th pick for an Al- Pro. You know exactly what you're getting. And you're getting immediate impact. That was something that was a big decision point for us. We get immediate impact instead of impact as we go. So that was important."

Asked if he took note of who was available at No. 10, Tobin knew there were folks like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Miami edge Reuben Bain Jr., that had been targeted for the Bengals.