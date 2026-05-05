Quick Hits | Two Of His Texas A&M Coaches Scout Bengals' Top Draft Pick Cashius Howell: 'Guys Like Him Don't Come Along Very Often'

The Bengals welcome their draft class later this week at Friday's rookie minicamp and, like last year, their first pick, edge Cashius Howell, comes off the Texas A&M defensive line with its Midas touch position coach Tony Jerod-Eddie.

Three of his players were selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, including the Bengals' Shemar Stewart, as well as Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner. Last month it was Howell, taken by the Bengals in the second round and leading another trio of Aggies defensive linemen selected in the first three rounds.

So, yeah, Jerod-Eddie knows what it looks like. He knew Howell had the look that last game of his junior year in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl.

"USC," recalls Jerod-Eddie in the wake of the draft. "He wrecked the game."

It was a game without Stewart and Scourton, paving the way for Howell's first A&M start on a stage where he flashed an almost vicious versatility.

"You want guys who think they should be playing more," Jerod-Eddie says. "He just kept his head down. Didn't complain, and in that game he went crazy, and it was like, 'Oh man, he had just been waiting for this opportunity.' Absolutely wrecked the game.

"His game and his style of play translates great to the NFL level. We ran a pro-style defense, so he'll be ready to do whatever is asked. He's serious about his craft. He sits in the meetings, he takes tremendous notes. There's a switch he flips and he becomes highly competitive. Ultra-competitive. He'll tell you about it a little, too, which I love."

His Vegas Bowl line read a sack, a pass breakup, five tackles, and an interception that Jerod-Eddie says he damn near ran back for a touchdown.

"He played our boundary side end, but he ended up playing both in that game. He played the boundary side and the field side," Jerod-Eddie says. "It shows you he'll do whatever you need him to do.

"An incredible talent who plays the game the right way, who plays the game with a tenacity you want in a defensive lineman. He's a good football player, and a better guy. His life has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination."

Jerod-Eddie was there for Howell's latest tough chapter, the latest in a line that began as lightly recruited out of high school. But what happened last month seems to have impressed Jerod-Eddie more than the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award or the unanimous First-Team All-American nod at defensive end.

Jerod-Eddie had been invited to Howell's draft day party in Kansas City, where he was expected to celebrate a first-round selection by the end of the evening. But, instead, when the night was over, Howell found himself consoling partygoers while at Paycor Stadium the Bengals re-set their draft board for the second round and were delighted, anxious, and hopeful that Howell was at the top rungs.

"Just the way he handled that situation," Jerod-Eddie says. "I was feeling bad because this day was supposed to be so special, and everybody thought he was going on the first day.

"I said, 'Are you all right?' And he said, 'Coach, I'm all right. There's nothing to do. I've been the underdog.' … The maturity and how he handled that situation with grace, it just made me smile."

Jerod-Eddie calls it grace. And this is how much it meant.