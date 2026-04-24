Quick Hits | Bengals' Draft Parties Toast Dexter, Revamped Defense; No. 6 Loves Home Cook-ing 

Slants and Screens

The first round appeared to break well for the Bengals. Even though they've committed more than $200 million to the defense in the last month, they figure to still be on the lookout for that side of the ball when the second round begins Friday at 7 p.m.

With the Bengals picking at No. 41 using the ninth pick in the second round, the big board of CBS Sports.com had two defensive tackles among their top 41 players still remaining, three edge rushers, two linebackers, four cornerbacks and a safety …

Cook, the Mount Healthy High School grad who grew up in Cincinnati's College Hill, said Thursday night it felt like he was getting drafted all over again with the love of the home crowd …

Cook, with No. 6, and cornerback DJ Turner II, with No. 0, are the first Bengals' defenders in history to wear single digits.

"It's an honor," Cook said. "To me, it says something about the new environment we're in. A sneak peek of what could possibly come. We have a lot of new faces here. I'm very excited with what this team is putting together. To me, it's a little sprinkle of what's to come." …

How small of a world is it? Allen signed a few days after Cook last month, but Cook didn't know until Thursday night's festivities that Allen's father graduated from Mount Healthy, too.

"I've got all kinds of family here," said Allen, whose dad no longer lives here. "Uncles. Aunts. Cousins. Probably about 20. I used to come here summers, and they were Bengals fans." …