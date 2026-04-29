Bengals Reveal 2026 Draftee Jersey Numbers

The Bengals announced the jersey numbers for the team's 2026 draft class Wednesday.
Round 2: DE Cashius Howell - 55
Howell wore both No. 9 and 18 at Texas A&M. He will don the 55 jersey, joining free agent DE Boye Mafe as new additions to the defensive line wearing numbers in the 50s.
Round 3: CB Tacario Davis - 20
Davis will take over the number previously worn by CB DJ Turner II, who switched to No. 0 earlier this offseason.
Round 4: C Connor Lew - 65
Lew goes from wearing 75 with the Auburn Tigers to 65 here in Cincinnati.
Round 4: WR Colbie Young - 86
Young will add a second digit to his collegiate number of eight, switching to No. 86.
Round 6: OT Brian Parker II - 62
The 2025 Third-team All American and Cincinnati native will wear No. 62.
Round 7: TE Jack Endries - 84
The Cal and Texas product will join an illustrious group of Bengals alumni to wear No. 84, including WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Ring of Honor inductee TE Bob Trumpy.
Round 7: DT Landon Robinson - 96
The Navy product will be the only 2026 Bengals draftee to keep his collegiate number.
View the best photos of the Bengals 2026 Draft Class