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Bengals Reveal 2026 Draftee Jersey Numbers

Apr 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals announced the jersey numbers for the team's 2026 draft class Wednesday.

Round 2: DE Cashius Howell - 55

Howell wore both No. 9 and 18 at Texas A&M. He will don the 55 jersey, joining free agent DE Boye Mafe as new additions to the defensive line wearing numbers in the 50s.

Round 3: CB Tacario Davis - 20

Davis will take over the number previously worn by CB DJ Turner II, who switched to No. 0 earlier this offseason.

Round 4: C Connor Lew - 65

Lew goes from wearing 75 with the Auburn Tigers to 65 here in Cincinnati.

Round 4: WR Colbie Young - 86

Young will add a second digit to his collegiate number of eight, switching to No. 86.

Round 6: OT Brian Parker II - 62

The 2025 Third-team All American and Cincinnati native will wear No. 62.

Round 7: TE Jack Endries - 84

The Cal and Texas product will join an illustrious group of Bengals alumni to wear No. 84, including WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Ring of Honor inductee TE Bob Trumpy.

Round 7: DT Landon Robinson - 96

The Navy product will be the only 2026 Bengals draftee to keep his collegiate number.

Bengals 2026 Draft Class | NFL DRAFT PHOTOS

View the best photos of the Bengals 2026 Draft Class

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DE Cashius Howell
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DE Cashius Howell

Texas A&M Athletics
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DE Cashius Howell

Texas A&M Athletics
DE Cashius Howell
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DE Cashius Howell

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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Cashius Howell
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DE Cashius Howell

Texas A&M Athletics
DE Cashius Howell
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DE Cashius Howell

Texas A&M Athletics
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

David Ryder/Washington Athletics
The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
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The University of Washington football team plays Wisconsin on November 8 2025. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

Scott Eklund/Washington Athletics
Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder
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Washington football vs Illinois in Seattle, Washington on October 25, 2025. Photo by David Ryder

David Ryder/Washington Athletics
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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AUBURN, AL - September 06, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - September 06, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
WACO, TX - August 29, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. . Photo by Austin Perryman
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WACO, TX - August 29, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. . Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
AUBURN, AL - September 13, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the (#24) Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - September 13, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the (#24) Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during pregame warmups before the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during pregame warmups before the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
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WR Colbie Young
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WR Colbie Young

UGA Athletics
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is hit by Mississippi cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) fights for extra yards during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
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Miami wide receiver Colbie Young (4) stays in bounds on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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OT Brian Parker II
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OT Brian Parker II

Duke Athletics
OT Brian Parker II
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OT Brian Parker II

Duke Athletics
OT Brian Parker II
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OT Brian Parker II

Duke Athletics
OT Brian Parker II
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OT Brian Parker II

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OT Brian Parker II
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OT Brian Parker II

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OT Brian Parker II
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OT Brian Parker II

Duke Athletics
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) runs against Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) after a catch during the second half an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries, second from left,is pulled down by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch against Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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California tight end Jack Endries (87) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Miami defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries (88) is upended after a catch as he is defended by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard, center, and safety Randon Fontenette (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Texas tight end Jack Endries plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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DT Landon Robinson
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DT Landon Robinson

Navy Athletics
DT Landon Robinson
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DT Landon Robinson

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DT Landon Robinson

Navy Athletics
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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