Bengals Select Landon Robinson With 226th Overall Pick

Bengals Reaction: "Just too good to pass up... He did really well at the All-Star Game as well, that's another chance to play against different competition. That's the opportunity he got, and he took advantage of it. That's all the data and film you have access to. Everybody that watched him, liked it, and here he is" - HC Zac Taylor

Player Reaction: "I think my play style, my speed, my quickness, my ability to just be quick and fast. I use my strength to be able to get in the backfield, but also use my natural leverage to be able to be sturdy in the run game and just use that to go make plays, and free up blocks for everyone else on the defense to go make plays."