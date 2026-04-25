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Bengals Select Landon Robinson With 226th Overall Pick

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:57 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals drafted Navy DT Landon Robinson with their second seventh round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:

Pick: Round Seven, 226th Overall

Name: Landon Robinson

Hometown: Fairlawn, OH

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 293lbs

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 153 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 career sacks in three seasons and 38 games played at Navy.

College Highlights: Robinson was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and was a first-team Associated Press All-American after leading the Midshipmen with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Bengals Reaction: "Just too good to pass up... He did really well at the All-Star Game as well, that's another chance to play against different competition. That's the opportunity he got, and he took advantage of it. That's all the data and film you have access to. Everybody that watched him, liked it, and here he is" - HC Zac Taylor

Player Reaction: "I think my play style, my speed, my quickness, my ability to just be quick and fast. I use my strength to be able to get in the backfield, but also use my natural leverage to be able to be sturdy in the run game and just use that to go make plays, and free up blocks for everyone else on the defense to go make plays."

Draftnick Takes: Robinson might not possess ideal measurables, but don't ignore his game tape. He's small by NFL standards, but he's strong. It takes a low pad level to neutralize his leverage and move him at the point. He's typically quicker than opponents when activated in slanting, stemming fronts. While his sack production might not translate, he's disruptive when active. Robinson has the talent to grab a roster spot as a 1-technique in the right scheme. - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Robinson joins a deep defensive tackle room that features free agent additions Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen, as well as incumbents B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., T.J. Slaton Jr. and others. Robinson will compete for a roster spot in the spring and summer.

Did You Know?: Robinson was elected co-captain for the 2025 season by his teammates. He also was featured on The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" three times over his college career. Robinson was a four-sport athlete in high school, competing in football, baseball, track & field and wrestling. His father, Lance, was a member of the Kent State gymnastics team. Robinson majored in cyber operations at Navy.

Best of Seventh Round Draft Pick Landon Robinson | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round pick Landon Robinson during his time at Navy.

FILE - Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates with cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)
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FILE - Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates with cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) takes down Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) takes down Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
3 / 5

Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) and Navy cornerback Phillip Hamilton (36) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Navy defensive end Justin Reed (94) and Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) take down Army running back Kanye Udoh (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Navy defensive end Justin Reed (94) and Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) take down Army running back Kanye Udoh (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
5 / 5

Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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