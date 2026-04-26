Draft Makes The Grade As Bengals Grind Back Into A Contender

Oh, there were needs. They had to come out of the thing with a No. 3 cornerback behind Dax Hill and DJ Turner II, and they got Davis. They needed a backup center who can play pretty quickly and they got Lew. But the thing that Taylor liked is they didn't have to strain or reach.

"Even though we came into the draft with some spots we wanted to hit, I never felt like, 'We have to take this position so let's take this guy.' It was never that way just by the way the draft fell, which is exciting," Taylor said. "We felt like we were able to hit positions of need, but with the value we really wanted. I just feel really good about the way it fell for us."

On a weekend they reminded the world they are one of the league's most dangerous teams with a healthy Burrow and a competent defense, the Bengals still have a good enough roster that they also had the luxury of not reaching and straining to fill a hole.

Take a look at the first four picks. Howell on the edge, Davis behind Hill and Turner, Lew behind Karras and Young in the mix with Andrei Iosivas for the No. 3 receiver, and they'll have time to develop. They had needs, but it seemed like the board gave them their best player up there. Prime example being the first pick. Howell at No. 41.

"Oftentimes, we sat on a player for 25 picks and got him a lot of times," Taylor said. "Any time you draft a player, you probably saw them slightly higher than a lot of other people because that's why they were there for you to draft. But it's also great when the scouts have a belief in a guy, and the coaching staff has a belief in (the same) guy."

But they won't be sitting around long when the AFC North begins to boil.