Bengals Debut In 2026 NFL Draft With A Rush In Texas A&M Edge Cashius Howell

Cashius Howell Play Sheet

Pick: Round Two, 41st Overall

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

Height: 6'2 1/2"

Weight: 253 lbs

Arm: 30 1/4"

Hand: 9 1/4"

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 56 games played, 25 games started, 27 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, 127 total tackles across five seasons. 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2025.

College Highlights: Howell spent three seasons at Bowling Green and was Third-team All-MAC in 2023 before transferring to Texas A&M. He had a breakout season in 2025, being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First-team Associated Press All-American, tying for seventh in the FBS with 11.5 sacks.

Bengals Reaction: "I think the quick wins he can give us as a rusher is really dynamic. His arsenal of rush tools and moves that he has – I don't want to speak for anybody else, but I thought it was second-to-none in this draft class." - Assistant GM Mike Potts

"The guys upstairs did an incredible job in terms of ranking our board, and he was far and away the highest guy that we had. I couldn't believe he kept falling to us to be honest with you. We couldn't have been more thrilled when he was there for us. Dynamic pass rusher, great production – not average production, great production. Motor guy. Can play 4-2 edge, can play outside backer if you go to bigger people. Showed proficiency with the ability to drop. Can help us on special teams. This is a multifaceted athlete and a really twitched-up guy." - DC Al Golden

Player Reaction: "I was just in awe honestly. Just filled with gratitude and so thankful to be placed in this position. This is not my first time being in Ohio, so I'm just ready to just come in and get to work. Let's go get a Super Bowl. Definitely from the combine to the 30 visit, I felt like I established a good connection with everybody on the staff. I felt like the scheme that they portrayed to me and the vision that they talked about me coming in and playing, I felt like it made sense. It was definitely a great overall 30 visit for sure."

How does he fit: The Bengals have now replaced Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai with $60 million man Boye Mafe and the top player on their draft board heading into the second round in Howell.

Howell is another rotational piece for defensive coordinator Al Golden on his new-look line that gives them a different ,sleeker look mixed with the 270-pound bookends Myles Muphy and Shemar Stewart. The 252-pound Howell looks more like the 260-pound Mafe.

"His body type is very similar to Boye. It gives us such a variety on early downs in terms of the multiplicity of fronts we get into," Golden said. "But also on third down and having a number of pass rushers."