Reports: Bengals Transform Defense In Draft Deal For Dexter Lawrence

According to explosive reports racing across Saturday night screens, the Bengals have pulled off a franchise first by dealing their first-round pick in next week's NFL draft for Giants' three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
In truly one of the sexiest moves of the NFL offseason, the Bengals, according to those reports, landed "Sexy Dexy," with Thursday night's 10th pick in an immediate impact move that transforms the heart of their defense with a massive run-stopper and dangerous pass-rusher who plays both the nose and three technique.
It's their biggest earth-shaking first-round move since the Bengals shot to the top of the 1995 draft, as big as the 6-4, 340-pound Lawrence himself, when they traded up from the fifth spot to select Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter No. 1 overall.
The Bengals appeared poised to announce their biggest trade since they dealt quarterback Carson Palmer to the Raiders in 2011 on Sunday pending a physical. It's the biggest step in a defensive overhaul that began last month with the free-agent signings of Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, Seattle edge rusher Boye Mafe and Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
The move pairs perennial MVP quarterback candidate Joe Burrow with their most decorated interior defensive player since eight-time Pro Bowl three-technique Geno Atkins retired after Burrow's rookie year of 2020. Reports throughout the week have suggested if Lawrence went to a new team, he would also get a new deal. Could that make the 28-year-old the richest defender in Bengals' history?
It also sent a surge through the locker room and Who Dey Nation.
"I think they're just saying we're trying to win, and I think they've been pretty upfront about it the last several years," said left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr, who lobbied for the move on various podcasts. "He's a house, now. I look at this guy as solid as a brick wall. To add that kind of player to our defense in this division is huge. It's exciting. You have to say we're all in."
The Bengals were looking at a draft board rapidly running out of impact defensive players at No. 10. Lawrence, the 17th pick in 2019 out of Clemson, heads into his eighth season and is cleaner than any draft pick. Lawrence requested a trade two weeks ago when contract talks hit an impasse.
For the first time in their history, the Bengals gave up a first-round pick straight up for a player. A few weeks before the 2018 draft, they traded back to Buffalo, moving from 12 to 21, to acquire tackle Cordy Glenn. In 2004, they also moved back with Denver in the first round to pick up cornerback Deltha O'Neal and a fourth-round pick.
And, for the time being, it's the first time in 37 years the Bengals don't have a first-round pick. Back in 1989, they traded out of the first round on the clock and acquired UCLA running back Eric Ball with a high second-round pick. Ball is now the team's director of player relations.
It's believed the Bengals made the Lawrence move with the hopes of keeping their current top defensive tackles, B.J. Hill, T.J. Slaton Jr., Allen and Kris Jenkins Jr. Allen, 31, teams with Lawrence to give them their most prolific 1-2 punch in the middle in years.