Reports: Bengals Transform Defense In Draft Deal For Dexter Lawrence

The move pairs perennial MVP quarterback candidate Joe Burrow with their most decorated interior defensive player since eight-time Pro Bowl three-technique Geno Atkins retired after Burrow's rookie year of 2020. Reports throughout the week have suggested if Lawrence went to a new team, he would also get a new deal. Could that make the 28-year-old the richest defender in Bengals' history?

It also sent a surge through the locker room and Who Dey Nation.

"I think they're just saying we're trying to win, and I think they've been pretty upfront about it the last several years," said left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr, who lobbied for the move on various podcasts. "He's a house, now. I look at this guy as solid as a brick wall. To add that kind of player to our defense in this division is huge. It's exciting. You have to say we're all in."

The Bengals were looking at a draft board rapidly running out of impact defensive players at No. 10. Lawrence, the 17th pick in 2019 out of Clemson, heads into his eighth season and is cleaner than any draft pick. Lawrence requested a trade two weeks ago when contract talks hit an impasse.

For the first time in their history, the Bengals gave up a first-round pick straight up for a player. A few weeks before the 2018 draft, they traded back to Buffalo, moving from 12 to 21, to acquire tackle Cordy Glenn. In 2004, they also moved back with Denver in the first round to pick up cornerback Deltha O'Neal and a fourth-round pick.

And, for the time being, it's the first time in 37 years the Bengals don't have a first-round pick. Back in 1989, they traded out of the first round on the clock and acquired UCLA running back Eric Ball with a high second-round pick. Ball is now the team's director of player relations.