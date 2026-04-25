Internet Reacts to Bengals 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Check out the best reactions to the Bengals Day 3 draft picks.
Overall Reactions
best value 2026 NFL draft classes— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2026
1. Commanders
2. Panthers
3. Colts
4. Bengals
5. Jets
6. Giants
7. Buccaneers
8. Raiders
9. Falcons
10. Chiefs
see pic for 1-32 plus methodology
READ FULL ANALYSIS:https://t.co/RaVIrqOuUj
team-by-team & round-by-round analysis to follow 🧵 pic.twitter.com/P9BAQwNGHW
People will be talking about the Bengals Round 7 picks in the 2026 Draft for years to come.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 25, 2026
We joke, but Jack Endries and Landon Robinson can come in and make an impact right away.
Really great close to their draft class. pic.twitter.com/zk74iQQ9A8
Your 2026 #Bengals draft class and their #RAS! pic.twitter.com/CxVG9SyegV— RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026
Connor Lew
Headed to The Queen City 👑— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) April 25, 2026
The @Bengals select @ConnorLew1! 🦅#AuburnMade | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/92OlOkh61V
Connor Lew was SUCH A GOOD PICK. I've never been this excited about a Day 3 pick before. Well done, Bengals!!— AndreBengals (@AndreBengals) April 25, 2026
Connor Lew is going to be so good man, only 20 years old. Bengals got a future centerpiece to that offensive line.— Kobe Finna Allen (@ChampagneKobe1) April 25, 2026
Connor Lew will end up being a starting Center for the Bengals— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) April 25, 2026
🐅6’3, 302, technical, athletic. Lew can move and he is mean.
Only 20 years old with orbit of time to cone off this October ACL https://t.co/9ut5991lRt pic.twitter.com/TcO1ldxc2h
Connor Lew fit the Bengals like a glove and would have been C #1. Future C— JONNY 🏈 (@JonnyBengal) April 25, 2026
A++++ pick https://t.co/gsx76i12Z3
Colbie Young
DRAFTED ✅— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) April 25, 2026
Congratulations to Colbie Young (@ColbieYoung) from @GeorgiaFootball on being drafted by the @Bengals in the 2026 #NFLDraft#ShrineBowlPRO | #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/ffin7ctfOs
The Bengals got a STEAL with Colbie Young …— Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) April 25, 2026
Watch him as a WR playing with Chase and Higgins 🔥🔥🔥
WHO DEY 🐅@ColbieYoung is Cincinnati bound.#GoDawgs | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7b4eeD8i2M— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 25, 2026
@Schultz_Report Colbie Young to the Bengals! 6'4" frame, 4.49 speed, and that JUCO → Miami → Georgia grind... love the story on this kid. Big-bodied red-zone threat who can actually run. Burrow’s gonna have fun with him. Solid pick. #WhoDey 🐅— News 24 Live (@News24livei) April 25, 2026
Brian Parker II
Brian Parker II:— Medizin (@Medizinnee) April 25, 2026
9.13 RAS
93rd percentile pass block grade (!!!)
86th percentile true pass set grade
75th percentile run block grade
22 years old
HUGE selection in the 6th round!
From St. X to the stripes 🐅— Josh Iles (@WDNToday) April 25, 2026
Welcome home, Brian Parker II.#WhoDeyNation #nfl #whodey #bengals pic.twitter.com/wT7skN50W2
Connor Lew and Brian Parker II on Day 3 for that Bengals offensive line is a phenomenal haul— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 25, 2026
Love how they're taking priority in protecting Joe Burrow, on top of the moves they've made on defense. I'm intrigued
More protection for No. 9 😤 With the 189th pick of this year's draft, the Bengals have selected former St. X and Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II.— WLWT (@WLWT) April 25, 2026
Welcome (back) to Cincinnati! 🐅🏈 pic.twitter.com/aQwMtl6LbE
Jack Endries
Jack Endries goes from Fernando Mendoza, to Arch Manning, to Joe Burrow.— Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) April 25, 2026
Not bad.
I love the Jack Endries pick for the #Bengals. By far my highest rated TE left, as a guy just outside my top 100. He is a great contested catch player with fantastic body control, adjustment, and ball tracking. He's got good speed as well at 4.62 forty. Love the versatility in…— Matthew Lanzarotto (@MattLanzarotto) April 25, 2026
Jack Endries is a Cincinnati Bengal 🤘@JackEndries x @Bengals pic.twitter.com/S6B0evf09y— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 25, 2026
The #Bengals landed a three-level receiving threat in tight end Jack Endries.— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2026
Endries had three consecutive seasons of 30+ catches in college, and his 4.62 forty/36 inch vert athleticism shows on film and during @ShrineBowl week.
He’s a true alignment threat, playing inline,… pic.twitter.com/6E3fkXGHup
Landon Robinson
Love the Landon Robinson pick at #226 to round out the Bengals' draft class.— Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) April 25, 2026
Joins a veteran-laced DT room that will be great for his development. Great athlete with good upside.
Really cool to see that the Pat Tillman pick was Navy DT Landon Robinson to the #Bengals.— Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) April 25, 2026
#Bengals fans, meet your newest defensive tackle, Landon Robinson!— Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) April 25, 2026
An electric athlete with an incredible background and prolific All-American production📽️⏬ https://t.co/kPebcb1BTV
The ultimate “Bengals DT pick”.— AndreBengals (@AndreBengals) April 25, 2026
Welcome Landon Robinson!!
The Bengals draft DT Landon Robinson to close out the draft.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 25, 2026
Using the seventh round to draft two players expected to be early Day 3 guys.