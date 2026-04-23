Bengals.com 2026 Media Mock Draft Finale: In A Rush To Let The Board Come To You In Second Round

Safe to say, thanks to last weekend's Dexter Lawrence blockbuster, there's never been a second round like this in Bengals history.

If they don't get lured back into the first round Thursday night (and after giving up the 10th pick for Sexy Dexy, giving up even more picks would be the biggest surprise of all), No. 41 stands to be their latest first pick ever. A few furlongs behind the 35th pick in 1989, where the Bengals took UCLA running back Eric Ball, their future director of player relations.

And, they're doing it as the NFL's biggest salary cap spenders since the new league year dawned last month, according to overthecap.com.

With $300,665,843 spent on everything from the $60 million for Super Bowl pass rusher Boye Mafe in free agency, the $70 million on the Lawrence deal, and the $32 million for captain and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s extension, the Bengals have left everyone else in the dust when it comes to active spending.

Which means with the salary cap set at $301.2 million, serious discussions must be had about making sure they fit under it once the draft is over. It puts even more premium on filling the pipeline with rookie contracts, and those guys have to be able to play on those deals.

That brings us to the final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2026, but the first one ever for the second round on the first day of the draft.

The consensus seems to be the Bengals must go linebacker or cornerback at No. 41 after taking care of defensive tackle so decisively with Lawrence.

The only thing they didn't nab to beef up the defense this offseason is a starting MIKE backer, so maybe here.

They also need a third cornerback, one who can not only back up Dax Hill and D.J. Turner II on the outside, but also be prepared to start next season with Hill and Turner both in their contract years.

We stuck with our trusty panel of team beat scribes from each city picking ahead of the Bengals in the second round. To give them a first-round board so they could make their adjustments, we offered the seven-round mock of NFL.com's Chad Reuter

33.JETS _ WR Denzel Boston, Washington; Rich Cimini, ESPN.com

Cimini was all set to take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson here, but when he found out Reuter had mocked Simpson to the Jets at 16, he went to another huge need

34.CARDIINALS _ T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State; Darren Urban, AZcards.com

The Cards got their edge rusher at No. 3 with Texas Tech edge David Bailey. Simpson is gone, always a possibility, but they also need their right tackle of the future.

35.TITANS _ G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech; Paul Kuharsky, paulkuharsky.com

In this draft, Tennessee got coveted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 4. The center and right guard jobs are open, so give him a blocker with a new O-line coach right away.

36.RAIDERS _ DT Christen Miller, Georgia; Paul Gutierrez, Raiders.com