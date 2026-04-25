Bengals Select CB Tacario Davis With 72nd Overall Pick

Draftnick Takes: "Davis is more disruptive than productive with size, length and strength to reroute releases from press. He slams catch windows closed when he's in the neighborhood...His long arms help him defend throws from deep zone and make tackles in the open field. An NFL staff should be able to coax more consistent run support from him. He'll be tagged as a zone corner, but his eyes and range could earn him free safety consideration." - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Davis should come in and compete right away for the CB3 job behind CBs Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. Defensive coordinator Al Golden noted his ability to play inside on third downs and contribute immediately on special teams, while Assistant GM Trey Brown said he has the potential to be a starting outside corner.