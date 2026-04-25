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Bengals Select CB Tacario Davis With 72nd Overall Pick

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:44 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Bengals drafted Washington CB Tacario Davis with their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:

This story will be updated

Pick: Round Three, 72nd Overall

Name: Tacario Davis

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Height: 6'3 7/8"

Weight: 194 lbs

Arm: 33 3/8"

Hand: 9 1/4"

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 37 career games played at Arizona and Washington (29 starts), 95 tackles, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed. Had 15 passes defensed in 2023 alone.

College Highlights: Davis spent three seasons at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his senior year. He was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 and second-team All-Big 12 Conference in 2024 with Arizona, leading the Wildcats with six pass breakups that season. He tallied 19 tackles and two interceptions in 2025 with the Huskies.

Bengals Reaction:

Player Reaction:

Draftnick Takes: "Davis is more disruptive than productive with size, length and strength to reroute releases from press. He slams catch windows closed when he's in the neighborhood...His long arms help him defend throws from deep zone and make tackles in the open field. An NFL staff should be able to coax more consistent run support from him. He'll be tagged as a zone corner, but his eyes and range could earn him free safety consideration." - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

How Does He Fit?: Davis should come in and compete right away for the CB3 job behind CBs Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. Defensive coordinator Al Golden noted his ability to play inside on third downs and contribute immediately on special teams, while Assistant GM Trey Brown said he has the potential to be a starting outside corner.

Did You Know?: Davis played receiver and corner at Millikan High School. He caught 25 passes for 453 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He also was a sprinter on the Millikan track team. Davis' nickname is "Bobo" because of a bowl cut hair cut he had as a kid.

Best of Third Round Draft Pick Tacario Davis  | 2026 DRAFT PHOTOS

View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals third-round pick CB Tacario Davis during his time at Arizona and Washington.

Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis looks on before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis looks on before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Tacario Davis plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Washington's Tacario Davis plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis points before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) in action against Colorado State defensive back Elijah Brown (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington cornerback Tacario Davis (8) in action against Colorado State defensive back Elijah Brown (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
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Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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