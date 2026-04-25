Bengals Select CB Tacario Davis With 72nd Overall Pick

The Bengals drafted Washington CB Tacario Davis with their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is a brief overview of the selection:
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Pick: Round Three, 72nd Overall
Name: Tacario Davis
Hometown: Long Beach, CA
Height: 6'3 7/8"
Weight: 194 lbs
Arm: 33 3/8"
Hand: 9 1/4"
College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 37 career games played at Arizona and Washington (29 starts), 95 tackles, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed. Had 15 passes defensed in 2023 alone.
College Highlights: Davis spent three seasons at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his senior year. He was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 and second-team All-Big 12 Conference in 2024 with Arizona, leading the Wildcats with six pass breakups that season. He tallied 19 tackles and two interceptions in 2025 with the Huskies.
Bengals Reaction:
Player Reaction:
Draftnick Takes: "Davis is more disruptive than productive with size, length and strength to reroute releases from press. He slams catch windows closed when he's in the neighborhood...His long arms help him defend throws from deep zone and make tackles in the open field. An NFL staff should be able to coax more consistent run support from him. He'll be tagged as a zone corner, but his eyes and range could earn him free safety consideration." - NFL.com's Lance Zierlein
How Does He Fit?: Davis should come in and compete right away for the CB3 job behind CBs Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. Defensive coordinator Al Golden noted his ability to play inside on third downs and contribute immediately on special teams, while Assistant GM Trey Brown said he has the potential to be a starting outside corner.
Did You Know?: Davis played receiver and corner at Millikan High School. He caught 25 passes for 453 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He also was a sprinter on the Millikan track team. Davis' nickname is "Bobo" because of a bowl cut hair cut he had as a kid.
View the top photos of Cincinnati Bengals third-round pick CB Tacario Davis during his time at Arizona and Washington.