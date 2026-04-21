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Bengals Updated 2026 Draft Picks

Apr 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

After trading for Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence II Sunday, Cincinnati will now have seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft this weekend:

Bengals 2026 Draft Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 41
  • Round 3, Pick 72
  • Round 4, Pick 110
  • Round 6, Pick 189
  • Round 6, Pick 199
  • Round 7, Pick 221
  • Round 7, Pick 226

Draft Pick Moves:

  • Acquired an extra seventh-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for LB Logan Wilson at the trade deadline.
  • Added an extra sixth in the trade with the Cleveland Browns for QB Joe Flacco, sending out a fifth-round pick.
  • Sent a first-round pick to the New York Giants for Lawrence II.

Watch the 2026 NFL Draft April 23-25 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

NFL Network's Top 50 2026 NFL Draft Prospects

Take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 NFL Draft Prospects as we enter the month of the NFL Draft.

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
1 / 50

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 2 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
2 / 50

No. 2 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 3 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
3 / 50

No. 3 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 4 - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
4 / 50

No. 4 - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 5 - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
5 / 50

No. 5 - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 6 - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
6 / 50

No. 6 - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 7 - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
7 / 50

No. 7 - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 8 - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
8 / 50

No. 8 - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 9 - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
9 / 50

No. 9 - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
10 / 50

No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Doug Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 11 - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
11 / 50

No. 11 - Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 12 - Makai Lemon, WR, USC
12 / 50

No. 12 - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 13 - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
13 / 50

No. 13 - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 14 - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
14 / 50

No. 14 - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 15 - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
15 / 50

No. 15 - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 16 - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
16 / 50

No. 16 - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 17 - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
17 / 50

No. 17 - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 18 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
18 / 50

No. 18 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Ben Liebenberg/2026 Ben Liebenberg
No. 19 - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
19 / 50

No. 19 - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 20 - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
20 / 50

No. 20 - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 21 - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
21 / 50

No. 21 - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 22 - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
22 / 50

No. 22 - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 23 - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
23 / 50

No. 23 - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 24 - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
24 / 50

No. 24 - T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 25 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
25 / 50

No. 25 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 26 - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
26 / 50

No. 26 - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 27 - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
27 / 50

No. 27 - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 28 - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
28 / 50

No. 28 - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 29 - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
29 / 50

No. 29 - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 30 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
30 / 50

No. 30 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 31 - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
31 / 50

No. 31 - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 32 - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
32 / 50

No. 32 - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 33 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
33 / 50

No. 33 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 34 - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
34 / 50

No. 34 - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 35 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
35 / 50

No. 35 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
36 / 50

No. 36 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 37 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
37 / 50

No. 37 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 38 - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
38 / 50

No. 38 - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 39 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
39 / 50

No. 39 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 40 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
40 / 50

No. 40 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Lauren Leigh Bacho 2026
No. 41 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
41 / 50

No. 41 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 42 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
42 / 50

No. 42 - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 43 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
43 / 50

No. 43 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
No. 44 - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
44 / 50

No. 44 - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 45 - Zion Young, EDGE, Mizzou
45 / 50

No. 45 - Zion Young, EDGE, Mizzou

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 46 - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
46 / 50

No. 46 - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 47 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
47 / 50

No. 47 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 48 - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
48 / 50

No. 48 - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 49 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
49 / 50

No. 49 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 50 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
50 / 50

No. 50 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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