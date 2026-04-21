Bengals Updated 2026 Draft Picks

After trading for Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence II Sunday, Cincinnati will now have seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft this weekend:
Bengals 2026 Draft Picks
- Round 2, Pick 41
- Round 3, Pick 72
- Round 4, Pick 110
- Round 6, Pick 189
- Round 6, Pick 199
- Round 7, Pick 221
- Round 7, Pick 226
Draft Pick Moves:
- Acquired an extra seventh-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for LB Logan Wilson at the trade deadline.
- Added an extra sixth in the trade with the Cleveland Browns for QB Joe Flacco, sending out a fifth-round pick.
- Sent a first-round pick to the New York Giants for Lawrence II.
Watch the 2026 NFL Draft April 23-25 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 NFL Draft Prospects as we enter the month of the NFL Draft.