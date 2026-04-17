Quick Hits | Bengals RT Amarius Mims Has Yet To 'Scratch The Surface of What I Want To Be'

Amarius Mims is back in town for Monday's opening of the Bengals' offseason workouts, and they can only hope their first pick in next week's NFL Draft pans out as well as their massive right tackle.

Still, after his breakout second year has put him on the threshold of elite tackles as he enters his third season, Mims has to offer a reminder.

"I have not scratched the surface of what I want to be," Mims says. "I'm still learning. I'm 23 years old, man. I don't have all the answers.

"I appreciate people trying to put me in that category … The more I get stuck on trying to be in the elite, I feel like it clogs my brain, and I have to be somebody I'm not. I'm just taking baby steps and trying to get better every game."

Mims won't turn 24 until Thursday night's first-round pick plays in his sixth or seventh game for the Bengals later this year. That tells you how high the ceiling is.

"I've got big plans for myself. I want to be a focal point of this offense. Both run and pass, and I know I've got a lot to do," Mims says. "My goal is to be an elite tackle and I'm nowhere I want to be. I'm using this offseason to basically prepare for going into year three and making some big strides."

Mims played all 17 games last year, the most football he's played since the Bleckley County High School days in Cochran, Ga. His 6-6, 340-pound athleticism and cathedral ceiling made him the 18th pick in the 2024 draft, rather than his brief resume at Georgia. The ceiling grew even higher after last year's Pro Football Focus rankings had only five tackles with at least Mims' 694 chances and a better pass-blocking efficiency than his 97.0 grade.

His game is as unique as his outlook.

"I never want to be like somebody else," Mims says. "But there is always the part of someone's game that you would love to have in your repertoire."

That's why Mims prides himself on being an incessant taper watcher. "I watch every elite tackle I can." And it doesn't matter the era. Mims was exactly six years old when Bengals Ring of Honor right tackle Willie Anderson retired.