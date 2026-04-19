 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Deal For Dex: Lightning And Labor As Bengals Shake Up NFL Draft First Round

Apr 19, 2026 at 05:12 PM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Bengals assistant general manager Trey Brown, one of the myriads of people on all sides of the NFL aisles who helped put Dexter Lawrence II in what he's already calling those "nice unis," met him Sunday in the locker room with a handshake and a scouting report just as robust.

"Love the tape. You've been dominant for a long time," Brown told him, and that's exactly what the Bengals have been looking for since last season ended.

The biggest Bengals' trade in 15 years (sending Carson Palmer to the Raiders) and their biggest first-round shakeup in 31 years (trading up to overall draft No. 1 to draft Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter) wasn't all a lightning bolt.

Brown, along with his fellow point man in free agency, assistant general manager Steven Radicevic, also spent weeks sending out trade feelers for dominant defenders such as Lawrence. Even as they signed four new starters or regulars in free agency last month (and watched the Ravens almost deal for one of those prime defenders they were monitoring in Maxx Crosby), they kept going to the phones.

"We're always on the hunt for high-end talent. We've got a good group that works collectively on all this stuff," Brown says. "When the tape shows that, you know you've got to figure out a plan of attack to get a guy like that who elevates a defense for the long haul."

The Lawrence deal shows why the Bengals like the roundtable approach.

While director of player personnel Duke Tobin can keep guiding the draft prep, as well as counseling on trades, he knows that he's also got two veteran personnel execs who can speak fluently to other teams and agents. Plus, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn and vice president Troy Blackburn have done every NFL deal imaginable as they attack the salary cap.

Related Links

There were layers, a two-pronged process with Lawrence wanting a new deal. Lawrence knew something was up Saturday when agents Joel Segal and Geoff Garmhausen phoned to tell him the Giants had given the Bengals permission to talk to them.

"In order to do something like this, you need good communication with everyone," Radicevic says.

The talks had been described as simmering. The Giants were apparently trying to figure out how to handle the situation with the unhappy Lawrence. The Bengals, who along with the Giants are one of the NFL's last family-run teams, wanted to give New York their respect and a wide berth.

After talks slowed last week, the Giants called the Bengals Saturday morning and were prepared to make the deal for the 10th pick. Cincinnati had no interest in giving up picks in future years, so the one-for-one fit.

"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. (Mike) Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown, and our player personnel staff," Tobin said in the Bengals' press release.

"Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."

Saturday was a 13-hour day. Once Radicevic got the go-ahead from the Giants to talk to Lawrence's people, final numbers of the $70-million extension clicked into place about 6:30 p.m., and cars were driving out of Paycor Stadium at about 8 p.m.

It wasn't a kid's weekend. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in a gym in Chicago watching his son play AAU basketball, "trying to keep a straight face." He apologized for having to leave before Sunday's games, but the morning flight allowed him to walk into Paycor as Lawrence was signing his deal.

Brown's daughter had a soccer game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, but her dad was at Paycor with a smile on his face.

"A captain. A leader. A big, strong guy with the ability to line up at multiple interior positions," Radicevic says. "At the shade, the zero, the three technique. He can create pressure, take on double teams, free up other guys, split double teams. He's dynamic."

The Bengals may think it's strange to hear some call the trade one of those risky deals they never do. Yet, instead of now looking at a draft board in which one of the dominant defenders (purely a projection) may be gone at No. 10, the Bengals are now looking at anything but a projection and roll of the dice.

"You add him to a division like ours where you need impact interior players," Brown says, "and we feel like we acquired one of the best defensive tackles in football."

Best of New Bengal DT Dexter Lawrence | PLAYER PHOTOS

View the best photos of new DT Dexter Lawrence.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (Michael Owens via AP)
1 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
2 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) talks to his team mates before a NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday Jan.21, 2023 in Philadelphia (Evan Pinkus via AP)
3 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) talks to his team mates before a NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday Jan.21, 2023 in Philadelphia (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Evan Pinkus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2025 Kevin Sabitus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
6 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) raises his arms as he runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-18. (Scott Boehm via AP)
7 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) raises his arms as he runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-18. (Scott Boehm via AP)

scott boehm/2024 Scott Boehm
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
8 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20. (James D. Smith via AP)
9 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©2024 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gets set on defense against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Md. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
10 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gets set on defense against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Md. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2025 G. Newman Lowrance
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
11 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
13 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs around the edge as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) blocks during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
14 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs around the edge as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) blocks during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
15 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals Acquire Dexter Lawrence II From Giants | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants and signed Lawrence II to a one-year contract extension.

news

Reports: Bengals Transform Defense In Draft Deal For Dexter Lawrence

According to explosive reports racing across Saturday night screens, the Bengals have pulled off a franchise  first by dealing their first-round pick in next week's NFL draft for Giants' three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals RT Amarius Mims Has Yet To 'Scratch The Surface of What I Want To Be'

Amarius Mims is back in town for Monday's opening of the Bengals' offseason workouts, and they can only hope their first pick in next week's NFL Draft pans out as well as their massive right tackle. Still, after his breakout second year has put him on the threshold of elite tackles as he enters his third season, Mims has to offer a reminder.

news

Bengals 2026 Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

See who experts project to join the Bengals in April with a week remaining before the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Poised To Launch In Draft's Mission Control: A Peek Inside New-Look Command Center

Take a tour of the Bengals' draft room ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft Prospect Primer: Tight Ends

View expert breakdowns of the top tight end prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and watch the Draft April 23-25 on ESPN and NFL Network.

news

Bengals Local Day: As NFL Draft Beckons, Meet Rodney Heath Jr., Son Of A Longshot In An Hour For Longshots

If you think Rodney Heath Jr. is the longest of shots in this draft season, so what?

news

2026 NFL Draft Prospect Primer: Edge Rushers

View expert breakdowns of the top edge rusher prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and watch the Draft April 23-25 on ESPN and NFL Network.

news

2026 NFL Draft Prospect Primer: Offensive Tackles

View expert breakdowns of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and watch the Draft April 23-25 on ESPN and NFL Network.

news

Willie Anderson, The Draft Of '96 And A 30-Year Thread

An update from Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson as he recalls his NFL Draft of 1996 and another 10th pick.

news

2026 NFL Draft Prospect Primer: Quarterbacks

View expert breakdowns of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and watch the Draft April 23-25 on ESPN and NFL Network.

Advertising