The Deal For Dex: Lightning And Labor As Bengals Shake Up NFL Draft First Round

There were layers, a two-pronged process with Lawrence wanting a new deal. Lawrence knew something was up Saturday when agents Joel Segal and Geoff Garmhausen phoned to tell him the Giants had given the Bengals permission to talk to them.

"In order to do something like this, you need good communication with everyone," Radicevic says.

The talks had been described as simmering. The Giants were apparently trying to figure out how to handle the situation with the unhappy Lawrence. The Bengals, who along with the Giants are one of the NFL's last family-run teams, wanted to give New York their respect and a wide berth.

After talks slowed last week, the Giants called the Bengals Saturday morning and were prepared to make the deal for the 10th pick. Cincinnati had no interest in giving up picks in future years, so the one-for-one fit.

"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. (Mike) Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown, and our player personnel staff," Tobin said in the Bengals' press release.

"Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."

Saturday was a 13-hour day. Once Radicevic got the go-ahead from the Giants to talk to Lawrence's people, final numbers of the $70-million extension clicked into place about 6:30 p.m., and cars were driving out of Paycor Stadium at about 8 p.m.

It wasn't a kid's weekend. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in a gym in Chicago watching his son play AAU basketball, "trying to keep a straight face." He apologized for having to leave before Sunday's games, but the morning flight allowed him to walk into Paycor as Lawrence was signing his deal.