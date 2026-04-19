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Dexter Lawrence II's Massive Energy Ignites Bengals Nation: 'I Know They Gave Up A Lot For Me ... I Have A Fire'

Apr 19, 2026 at 02:16 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Bengals president Mike Brown, who watched Chad Johnson dance the NFL into social media and Ja’Marr Chase Griddy his team into a Super Bowl, had a wide smile Sunday as he met three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II celebrating his first day at Paycor Stadium.

"We're going to get him dancing," said the energetic Lawrence after his handshake with Brown, as all of Who Dey Nation is still twisting and shouting with news that Lawrence has brought the massive game-breaking skills of arguably the best defensive tackle in the land to the middle of what has suddenly become a deep and dangerous front.

Lawrence, the 6-4, 340-pounder whose shimmying sack dances earned him the monicker "Sexy Dexy," on New York's back pages, couldn't contain his glee Sunday after the Bengals officially dispatched their 10th pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft to the Giants.

"I know they gave up a lot for me, and I appreciate that. I don't take that for granted. I have a fire in me," Lawrence said after signing the reported $70 million extension that completes the fantasy of Bengals fans worldwide and keeps him here through 2028.

"I picked up a little turf on the field. I got chills when I went out there. I just see myself helping this team be where it's supposed to be … I enjoy pressure. I enjoy being under that type of light. I write down notes, and my notes are, 'Let my light shine all the time.' And keep joy. Don't let anything steal your joy."

Joy abounded through Bengaldom Sunday. The trade, which simmered for weeks, didn't percolate for good until Saturday morning. It got done about dinnertime as the Who Deys rang into the night.

"I've received a lot of calls and texts from players," said head coach Zac Taylor. "Which is a sign there's a lot of excitement."

Leading the charge were two of his captains, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and center Ted Karras.

"I fielded a lot of calls from our offensive linemen. They're happy they don't have to face him in a real game again," Taylor said. "Training camp should be fun."

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Veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill didn't wait to join in the fun. Hill celebrates his 31st birthday Monday, the first day of Bengals' offseason workouts. A couple of days after hosting Lawrence at his North Carolina home, Hill hopped Sunday morning's jet to Cincinnati with Lawrence's wife Donna, their seventh-month-old daughter Nella, and the big man himself.

"His personality, who he is outside of football. He's a great human being. I just love being around him," said Hill of what the godfather of his children brings.

"He makes everybody's job easier. Mine. (Jonathan) Allen’s. Defensive ends. Linebackers. Safeties. Even the defensive coordinator's. Having him in the room is a plus, for sure."

Which is exactly what Lawrence was thinking Saturday night when he finally heard his contract stalemate with the Giants was over, and he had a new one with the Bengals.

"My first thought was how I'm going to help the young linebackers. Make their job easier. I know who I am and what I bring to a team," Lawrence said. "I know me being on the field with my presence is going to make a lot of people be better."

The linebackers? Demetrius Knight Jr. of South Carolina and Barrett Carter of Clemson coming off their rookie years?

"Special," Lawrence said. "Especially the kid from Clemson."

Lawrence is a proud Tiger. So is his good friend Tee Higgins, the Bengals wide receiver clearly delighted by the reunion with Lawrence. The place already seems like home. The empty locker of Joseph Ossai next to Hill patiently waits.

Lawrence went to Clemson despite being hosted by Hill at North Carolina State on a recruiting visit.

"That's how we met. When he got to the Giants, we just picked up where we left off," Hill said.

They played for two years together in New York, where Hill was impressed with him every day. Have you ever seen a 340-pound man tuck in his shirt? The stripped-down Lawrence does it with ease.

"You haven't seen him in person. You might see him on film, but when you see him in individual drills, run around, have fun, this guy can move," Hill said. "He moves like he's 280. It's crazy. There are some really good interior guys here who can do it all … You get rested (with the rotation) … I'm excited to play next to all these guys."

Lawrence had to laugh because if you were on social media the last few weeks, it made it sound like Hill was wired to the deal from the get-go, as he dropped more hints than a New York tabloid.

"He knew something before I knew," Lawrence said.

Not really.

"I was just making noise," Hill said.

Everybody was on Sunday.

"I'm ecstatic," Lawrence said. "To be on this team with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, to be back with Tee again, Chase Brown … I told Tee, 'We've got some unfinished business.' … That's obviously our goal. Winning the Super Bowl."

Lawrence admitted he's relieved this thing is resolved after he asked to be traded two weeks ago.

"I prayed up. God would take care of it. And he sent me to where I'm supposed to be," Lawrence said. "It was like somebody holding me by a string and waving me over each organization. But it helped me grow up a little more. The last two, three years have been a process."

That's how he looks at last season with the lowest sack total of his career at half-a-sack. But even though the double teams have been relentless, he still has plenty of pressures. According to NFL.com, Lawrence has 1,103 double teams on his pass rushes over the past five seasons, making him the only player in quadruple digits. Hill is third in that span with 980 double teams. Someone is going free.

"It's give and take, with 75 percent double teams, I have to be the guy to find a way to beat it," Lawrence said. "I know that the O-lines have gotten a little smarter, so I've got to get a little smarter. You live and learn."

What the Bengals are learning is that Lawrence not only makes people better, but happier.

"I already knew we were all in," Hill said. "But it definitely put a stamp on it that we're ready to win."

Best of New Bengal DT Dexter Lawrence | PLAYER PHOTOS

View the best photos of new DT Dexter Lawrence.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (Michael Owens via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) talks to his team mates before a NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday Jan.21, 2023 in Philadelphia (Evan Pinkus via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) talks to his team mates before a NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday Jan.21, 2023 in Philadelphia (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Evan Pinkus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2025 Kevin Sabitus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) raises his arms as he runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-18. (Scott Boehm via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) raises his arms as he runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-18. (Scott Boehm via AP)

scott boehm/2024 Scott Boehm
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20. (James D. Smith via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 27-20. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©2024 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gets set on defense against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Md. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gets set on defense against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Md. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2025 G. Newman Lowrance
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs around the edge as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) blocks during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs around the edge as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) blocks during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
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