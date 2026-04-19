Dexter Lawrence II's Massive Energy Ignites Bengals Nation: 'I Know They Gave Up A Lot For Me ... I Have A Fire'

Veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill didn't wait to join in the fun. Hill celebrates his 31st birthday Monday, the first day of Bengals' offseason workouts. A couple of days after hosting Lawrence at his North Carolina home, Hill hopped Sunday morning's jet to Cincinnati with Lawrence's wife Donna, their seventh-month-old daughter Nella, and the big man himself.

"His personality, who he is outside of football. He's a great human being. I just love being around him," said Hill of what the godfather of his children brings.

"He makes everybody's job easier. Mine. (Jonathan) Allen’s. Defensive ends. Linebackers. Safeties. Even the defensive coordinator's. Having him in the room is a plus, for sure."

Which is exactly what Lawrence was thinking Saturday night when he finally heard his contract stalemate with the Giants was over, and he had a new one with the Bengals.

"My first thought was how I'm going to help the young linebackers. Make their job easier. I know who I am and what I bring to a team," Lawrence said. "I know me being on the field with my presence is going to make a lot of people be better."

The linebackers? Demetrius Knight Jr. of South Carolina and Barrett Carter of Clemson coming off their rookie years?

"Special," Lawrence said. "Especially the kid from Clemson."

Lawrence is a proud Tiger. So is his good friend Tee Higgins, the Bengals wide receiver clearly delighted by the reunion with Lawrence. The place already seems like home. The empty locker of Joseph Ossai next to Hill patiently waits.

Lawrence went to Clemson despite being hosted by Hill at North Carolina State on a recruiting visit.

"That's how we met. When he got to the Giants, we just picked up where we left off," Hill said.

They played for two years together in New York, where Hill was impressed with him every day. Have you ever seen a 340-pound man tuck in his shirt? The stripped-down Lawrence does it with ease.