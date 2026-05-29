Encouraged Shemar Stewart Springs Into Year 2:  'He's Like A Sponge When It Comes To Knowledge'

That looks and sounds so familiar to Mafe. He had more rookie reps in Seattle, playing in every game to go with 425 snaps and three sacks. But he had the same type of intangible transformation from year one to what turned out to be his break-out season in year two with nine sacks.

"For me, the game slowed down," Mafe says. "I started to get more of an understanding when you get the game to slow down, you're able to play more confident and free."

Stewart says that's what was so frustrating about last year: "I would be out there and ehhhhh. I somewhat know what I need to do, but I'm not 100 percent sure, and then go there and I overthink. I don't make a play."

Mafe lived there.

"I can attest to it myself. That year one and year two is a big jump," Mafe says. "As a player, you become a lot better. You understand the game better. You don't make what we call rookie mistakes anymore."

Stewart is having such a good spring that he says defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery gave him his first career "good job."

"I'm doing something right," Stewart says. "That's my guy. He never gave up on me. He always held me close even when I wasn't performing (well). He stood by me. I appreciated that. I wouldn't be as prepared for year two if I didn't have him."

Montgomery has coached in the NFL trench for a decade, so what hasn't he seen? He preaches patience.

"You've got to remember," Montgomery says, "he missed six months of football … You go through something a second time, you start to get more comfortable. It's a process. One day at a time.

"They're my guys. There's no quit in me with any of my guys. You just have to understand in order to grow, you have to take criticism. Myself included. If you're willing to learn and put time into anything, you're going to have success. He'll be fine. The better you know things, the faster you can play. He just has to know I'm on his side. He'll be fine."

Stewart has plenty of guys with him. Take Howell, who played behind him at Texas A&M and saw the stunning athleticism every day. The numbers say no one who played that position in the last 40 years can do what Stewert does and Howell sees no change.

"It feels like we've got the same vibe we had going at A&M," Howell says. "He's a freak of nature when it comes to physical attributes. Long arms. Big, fast, strong can jump. His get-off is crazy. One of the best get-offs I've seen. Just a good overall player."

And there's Mafe with that crown jewel of being there.

"I went from three sacks my rookie year to nine my second year. It can happen for anybody," Mafe says. "I see that desire in him. He wants to improve his game. The sky's the limit for him.