Quick Hits | A Few Good Minutes With Ja'Marr; Soul-Searching With Bengals TE Erick All Jr.: 'I Feel Like My Old Self'

Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase entertained the press for the first time this season after Tuesday's OTA workout, and, as always, spoke on a number of topics:

On the Browns trading All-World sacker Myles Garrett: "Good for us, but I don't really care. But good for us."

On how the Bengals' own trade for Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II impacted expectations:

"Big move by us. We went to the Super Bowl in 2021` and haven't been back, Expectations always have been (high) since 2021. But now that we have improved our defense a little more, the expectations have gone up for the defense to show us what they could do. The moves, they did show us (management) wants to be with us, too. They want to be supportive and help us be at the next level, where we know we can be."

On how the Bengals' offense can grant Joe Burrow his wish for the offense to be more explosive:

"Adjusting. That's football. It's about adjusting. Hopefully, we can adjust the right way, and we have the advantage. Some teams adjust to us, we adjust off them. Defenses already know what we're capable of and what we can do. We've got to go into the game and adjust to the moment in crucial situations.

"Contested catches when doubled. When we get those opportunities, make it happen."

His one takeaway after being back on the field with the team for the first time in 2026:

"Just being back for the first time, it was amazing, the energy. The energy in the building. Everybody was happy to see me, and I was happy to see everybody. Just the energy of the whole thing."

On playing in Spain, and if he knows anybody playing soccer for Real Madrid:

"That is amazing that we finally get overseas fans, international fans. That's amazing … it's unique to get an opportunity to go to work internationally, and I'm happy to be a part of it … It's pretty hard for me to watch soccer. It's like watching baseball."

On playing the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on New Year's Eve and going against former Bengals ace sacker Trey Hendrickson:

"We've got to win. We've got to win that day. Is that a late game? Oh hell, we're going to get home for New Year's then. All right … I'm not talking about that (Hendrickson). I'll talk some (bleep) later."

On fellow LSU legendary wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. re-signing with the Giants: