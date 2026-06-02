Quick Hits | A Few Good Minutes With Ja'Marr; Soul-Searching With Bengals TE Erick All Jr.: 'I Feel Like My Old Self'

Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase entertained the press for the first time this season after Tuesday's OTA workout, and, as always, spoke on a number of topics:
On the Browns trading All-World sacker Myles Garrett: "Good for us, but I don't really care. But good for us."
On how the Bengals' own trade for Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II impacted expectations:
"Big move by us. We went to the Super Bowl in 2021` and haven't been back, Expectations always have been (high) since 2021. But now that we have improved our defense a little more, the expectations have gone up for the defense to show us what they could do. The moves, they did show us (management) wants to be with us, too. They want to be supportive and help us be at the next level, where we know we can be."
On how the Bengals' offense can grant Joe Burrow his wish for the offense to be more explosive:
"Adjusting. That's football. It's about adjusting. Hopefully, we can adjust the right way, and we have the advantage. Some teams adjust to us, we adjust off them. Defenses already know what we're capable of and what we can do. We've got to go into the game and adjust to the moment in crucial situations.
"Contested catches when doubled. When we get those opportunities, make it happen."
His one takeaway after being back on the field with the team for the first time in 2026:
"Just being back for the first time, it was amazing, the energy. The energy in the building. Everybody was happy to see me, and I was happy to see everybody. Just the energy of the whole thing."
On playing in Spain, and if he knows anybody playing soccer for Real Madrid:
"That is amazing that we finally get overseas fans, international fans. That's amazing … it's unique to get an opportunity to go to work internationally, and I'm happy to be a part of it … It's pretty hard for me to watch soccer. It's like watching baseball."
On playing the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on New Year's Eve and going against former Bengals ace sacker Trey Hendrickson:
"We've got to win. We've got to win that day. Is that a late game? Oh hell, we're going to get home for New Year's then. All right … I'm not talking about that (Hendrickson). I'll talk some (bleep) later."
On fellow LSU legendary wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. re-signing with the Giants:
"I saw that. Is it real? Honestly, a legendary moment for him. I'm super happy for him that he's back in the league. Hopefully, he can retire there some day and hang up his jersey, 3 or 13, however he wants to do it. That's a legendary opportunity."
Erick, As Usual, All In
Bengals tight end Erick All Jr., one of the most impactful players they've drafted in this decade despite playing just nine NFL games as a rookie, thinks he'll be playing in his tenth with nearly two years in between games. He wasn't always so sure about that.
"It feels completely stable. It feels like a normal knee," said All after Tuesday's OTA practice he looked sharp with a brace on his right knee. "I can plant on it really good. I can bend it really good. Everything is completely different, and that gets me hyped up. This is the best I've felt (in the pros). I feel like my old self."
But to get there, All had to miss all last season with an ACL he tore on Nov. 3, 2024 during his rookie year. It took that long for what All describes as the doctors rebuilding the knee after it was repaired in Iowa when he tore his ACL in the seventh game of the Hawkeyes' 2023 season.
Even though All says he could play tomorrow, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is ultra-cautious about the next move.
"It's been challenging for him. I think he's handled it really well. Now we're in the progression phase getting back on the field with no contact or anything right now," Taylor said Tuesday after the workout. "We'll assess training camp as it gets closer, but it's been really good to get him on the field, have him back in the walkthroughs. I think mentally for him that's probably been really helpful, just not sitting over there doing the rehab things. He's got an attitude that you just love. He loves football, that's really clear. He's passionate about it. To be able to get him back out there working with the guys has been big for all of us."
How much does he love it? Taylor offered the quote of the offseason as he described All's All-Out style.
"With the word physical in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All," Taylor said. "Trying to put his face though somebody's soul."
All, a fourth-round pick who complements his maniacal blocking with YAC moves in the pass game, allowed Taylor to break his offense out of its three-receiver tendencies in '24 and mix it up with two tight-end sets that kept teams guessing run or pass with All's skill-set on the field.
"However they decide to use me. That's blocking and killing somebody or high-pointing," All said. "I love to hit. If they have me hit, I'm in heaven."
Slants and Screens
With Chicago in here for an Aug. 22 preseason game, Taylor has dropped his one-year hiatus of joint practices and has one set for Aug. 20 with old friend Ben Johnson, the Bears head coach and former Taylor assistant in Miami when Taylor was then the Dolphins quarterbacks coach.
"Easy. Very easy," said Taylor of working with Johnson. "He's been great, so he and I will iron that out over the next couple days, but they'll come here ...
Usually, the Bengals hold their mandatory minicamp next week and then break for the summer and return for training camp, the third week in July. But training camp opens a week later this year because of the late Labor Day (Sept 7) and regular season opener (Sept. 13). Taylor didn't like a six-week gap between the mandatory and camp and chose to hold the latest possible mandatory camp June 16-18.
"I just get uncomfortable with too much of a break," Taylor said. "Don't get me wrong, I like vacation and I like that time, but also we've got enough time off." ...
Taylor said he sent an apology to Atlanta and his old safety Jessie Bates III when he decided to let cornerback DJ Turner II wear No. 0. Turner and safety Bryan Cook (6) become the first Bengals defenders to wear single-digit numbers.
"Jessie had always wanted three and I'd always held off, Taylor said. "DJ's quote to me was, 'Jessie walked so I could run.' I wasn't ready to crack with Jessie, but over time he wore me down. We just made a decision as an organization to let that happen … Jessie is always great. He's good." …
Turner, Taylor says, earned it:
"I wouldn't have done this just for anybody. I was open to the possibility because I think DJ represents a lot of things we take great pride in. He has earned that opportunity to ask. It's not a guarantee." …
The Bengals continued Organized Team Activities, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields.