Quick Hits | Bengals Owners Talk Big Offseason On And Off Field

Bengals' ownership, represented by executive vice president Katie Blackburn and vice president Elizabeth Blackburn, hit a variety of issues Monday raised by a group of beat reporters that ranged from re-structuring Joe Burrow’s contract to the Bengals possibly landing an NFL Draft in the near future.

Joey Digits

Last week the club opted to re-structure Burrow's $275 million contract to ease a tight salary cap generated by a $300 million offseason. It was a concept, the Blackburns said, had been built into the deal and had been discussed before with Burrow's agent. The club got the best of both worlds when they added to the cap ($10 million according to published reports) without a major hit tying up future years.

"We had a few conversations during the offseason about it, saying we'll keep it in mind and know that it's something that we have to work with. Then it was pretty easy when we got to the point that we did it," Katie Blackburn said. "It's a little bit of moving something from here to there when you do it. We've always been pretty careful of trying not to make things unbalanced. So we're thoughtful about not trying to create something that is problematic in the future, so we're balanced about doing it. If we can do it and it can help us, then we're certainly open to doing it and this time, we did."

"Easy," is how they described dealing with Burrow during the offseason, which isn't always how outsiders have speculated.

"Internally, there's a good comfort and confidence with the communication with Joe, and externally that can be spun a little differently," Elizabeth Blackburn said.

Katie Blackburn said they spoke with their franchise quarterback during the offseason, but they always do.

"There were conversations with him, and he's always pretty easy to talk to," Katie Blackburn said. "Good conversations that are, I think, productive. Certainly not edgy in any way, and just I would sort of generally say positive."

They say the presence of Burrow and his contract running through 2029 didn't make them suddenly find urgency. They've had it since he got here.

"We do feel like we have a strong base to work around. So, does that make you take advantage of the other piece? Maybe that factors in a little bit," Katie Blackburn said. "Because you feel like you're close. It's not like we feel we only have limited time. You take a fresh look, and you try to take advantage of as many opportunities every year that you think you are able to make you be the best you can be that year."

Elizabeth cited one of Burrow's own quotes.