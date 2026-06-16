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Quick Hits | Bengals Open Up Mandatory Minicamp as Josh Newton Locks Down

Jun 16, 2026 at 03:15 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

The Bengals opened their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and Josh Newton wasted no time reminding everyone he's still very much in the cornerback mix when he stepped in front of wide receiver Tee Higgins’ out route and picked off quarterback Joe Burrow on the second snap of seven-on-seven.

Newton, a third-year player looking to regain his rookie form, chalked it up to formation recognition followed by knowing the route. He also knows picking Burrow, the game's most accurate passer ever, is special even in June.

"Doesn't matter whenever," Newton said after the workout. "He's the best quarterback in the league."

Newton's strength since he came into the league as a fifth-rounder is his football savvy. Now he's trying to match it with other skills.

"A lot of improvement," he said of his goals. "Especially tackling and getting people to the ground. That's one of the biggest things we've been talking about (this spring)."

Newton figures to be in the hunt for the nickel spot, along with incumbent Jalen Davis and newcomer Ja’Sir Taylor. And the drafting of the 6-4 Oregon cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round has made the cornerback room tighter with play that has impressed coaches and players alike.

"He's smooth," Newton said of Davis. "And he can move for his size. They say big corners can't move, but he can. I've seen some things I like. Now it's about the line of scrimmage because that's where we're going to use him as a big corner."

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Was it the pick? For whatever reason, Burrow stayed on the field for an extra 50 minutes after practice …

Newton almost had another pick when he did everything but come down with the ball as he blanketed wide receiver Charlie Jones step for step down the right sideline. And yet Jones came up with a miraculous one-handed catch while lying down.

"Fig did everything he could on that play," said Jones, who made the catch despite getting his pinky taped last week for a nagging injury …

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Garrett Swanson calls them, "The Doomsday Squad." And yet at the end of practice, punter Ryan Rehkow kicked his long of the four-set period with a 35-yard field goal to make him 3-for-4 on Tuesday.

Even though he last kicked 10 years ago, and two tight ends, Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy, held and long-snapped, respectively.

"Something has to really hit the fan for that to happen," said Rehkow, who kicked a 57-yarder as a high school junior …

Best of Offseason Workouts Phase Two | 2026 OFFSEASON PHOTOS

View the top photos from Phase Two of Offseason Workouts.

WR Tee Higgins during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, May 18, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Tacario Davis during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Dexter Lawrence II greets rapper Kid Cudi during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, May 18, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II greets rapper Kid Cudi during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow talks with rapper Kid Cudi after Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, May 18, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow talks with rapper Kid Cudi after Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Paycor Stadium, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Daijahn Anthony during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
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S Daijahn Anthony during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, May 18, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Barrett Carter during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Landon Robinson during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Amarius Mims during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR tee Higgins during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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WR tee Higgins during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Boye Mafe during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Charlie Jones during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
G Dalton Risner during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Dax Hill during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Shemar Stewart during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Chad Powers/Bengals Photo
WR Andrei Iosivas during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during Phase Two of Offseason Workouts at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
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