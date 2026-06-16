Quick Hits | Bengals Open Up Mandatory Minicamp as Josh Newton Locks Down

The Bengals opened their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and Josh Newton wasted no time reminding everyone he's still very much in the cornerback mix when he stepped in front of wide receiver Tee Higgins’ out route and picked off quarterback Joe Burrow on the second snap of seven-on-seven.
Newton, a third-year player looking to regain his rookie form, chalked it up to formation recognition followed by knowing the route. He also knows picking Burrow, the game's most accurate passer ever, is special even in June.
"Doesn't matter whenever," Newton said after the workout. "He's the best quarterback in the league."
Newton's strength since he came into the league as a fifth-rounder is his football savvy. Now he's trying to match it with other skills.
"A lot of improvement," he said of his goals. "Especially tackling and getting people to the ground. That's one of the biggest things we've been talking about (this spring)."
Newton figures to be in the hunt for the nickel spot, along with incumbent Jalen Davis and newcomer Ja’Sir Taylor. And the drafting of the 6-4 Oregon cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round has made the cornerback room tighter with play that has impressed coaches and players alike.
"He's smooth," Newton said of Davis. "And he can move for his size. They say big corners can't move, but he can. I've seen some things I like. Now it's about the line of scrimmage because that's where we're going to use him as a big corner."
Slants and Screens
Was it the pick? For whatever reason, Burrow stayed on the field for an extra 50 minutes after practice …
Newton almost had another pick when he did everything but come down with the ball as he blanketed wide receiver Charlie Jones step for step down the right sideline. And yet Jones came up with a miraculous one-handed catch while lying down.
"Fig did everything he could on that play," said Jones, who made the catch despite getting his pinky taped last week for a nagging injury …
Assistant strength and conditioning coach Garrett Swanson calls them, "The Doomsday Squad." And yet at the end of practice, punter Ryan Rehkow kicked his long of the four-set period with a 35-yard field goal to make him 3-for-4 on Tuesday.
Even though he last kicked 10 years ago, and two tight ends, Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy, held and long-snapped, respectively.
"Something has to really hit the fan for that to happen," said Rehkow, who kicked a 57-yarder as a high school junior …
View the top photos from Phase Two of Offseason Workouts.