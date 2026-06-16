Quick Hits | Bengals Open Up Mandatory Minicamp as Josh Newton Locks Down

The Bengals opened their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and Josh Newton wasted no time reminding everyone he's still very much in the cornerback mix when he stepped in front of wide receiver Tee Higgins’ out route and picked off quarterback Joe Burrow on the second snap of seven-on-seven.

Newton, a third-year player looking to regain his rookie form, chalked it up to formation recognition followed by knowing the route. He also knows picking Burrow, the game's most accurate passer ever, is special even in June.

"Doesn't matter whenever," Newton said after the workout. "He's the best quarterback in the league."

Newton's strength since he came into the league as a fifth-rounder is his football savvy. Now he's trying to match it with other skills.

"A lot of improvement," he said of his goals. "Especially tackling and getting people to the ground. That's one of the biggest things we've been talking about (this spring)."

Newton figures to be in the hunt for the nickel spot, along with incumbent Jalen Davis and newcomer Ja’Sir Taylor. And the drafting of the 6-4 Oregon cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round has made the cornerback room tighter with play that has impressed coaches and players alike.