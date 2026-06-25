Quick Hits | Jonathan Allen Snap Counts, Offseason Review and Future Training Camp Headlines

Jonathan Allen, one of the Bengals' new defensive tackles who wreaked havoc on the NFC East before eyeing the AFC North this season, had to smile after one of the spring practices.

How many snaps are too many?

"That's always a question, isn't it?" Allen asked. "It's a fine balance. I always tell people, when it comes to athletes, everybody needs somebody to protect them from themselves. Because if you ask me in the moment, I don't want to come out."

But, yes. He agrees. Those 811 snaps (76% of the plays) he took last year in Minnesota during his lone year with the Vikings were too many. It was the second most of his career and, dating back to when the NFL began keeping snap counts in 2012, it would have been the second most by a Bengals tackle behind only the 816 of Ring of Honor nominee Geno Atkins in 2019 and B.J. Hill in 2022.

The Vikes moved on from Allen after he had his fewest sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (seven) and QB hits (11) in a full season since 2020.

There were reasons for that, starting with the style of defense that wasn't necessarily a fit for him. But the good news here for Allen, 31, is that Hill, also 31, is back for a sixth Bengals season. Hill is joined by his fellow Giant, three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II. Kris Jenkins Jr. also returns for a third season, so there's not another 800-snap season in the offing for Allen. And he's fine with that.

Why not? When he had his monster Pro Bowl season in 2021 of nine sacks and 30 quarterback hits, he took about 40 fewer snaps for the Commanders. In his eight-sack season in 2018, he logged 779.

But then again, when he had 802 snaps in 2022 for a career-high 82% of the snaps, he went to another Pro Bowl with 7.5 sacks, 16 TFLs and 17 QB hits.

Allen knows, though, in year 10, less can be more.

"Looking at it from the big picture, it's obvious it's better not to play that many snaps," Allen said. "So me and the trainers, me and the coaches, we just have a great understanding. Sometimes, I get emotional in the heat of the moment and I don't want to come out. But at the end of the day, I get paid to do a job and they trust me and I trust them. It has to be a give and take relationship."

Less has been more for Hill, who has led Bengals' D-Tackles in plays for four of the last five years. In the one year he finished behind Larry Ogunjobi and had 502 snaps, Hill had arguably his best season in the Super Bowl run with a career-high 5.5 sacks and his second-most QB hits (12) and TFLs (six). He hasn't played fewer than 670 snaps since, and last year he did it while gutting through a battered ankle in true captain form. He should be near the 500-snap mark again, which in '21 meant about 50% of the plays.

How many snaps are just right for Jonathan Allen?

"I would say anywhere between 50 to 80 percent," Allen said. "I know that's kind of a wide range. But sometimes a defense can't play a whole bunch in the first half and then they play more late in the game. But 800 snaps are too much."

Told playing 811 snaps at age 30 shows he's got plenty of juice, Allen smiled again: