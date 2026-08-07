Quick Hits | Cashius Howell Continues To Impress: 'A Steal In Second Round'

Slants and Screens

Landon Robinson, the Bengals' seventh-round defensive tackle from Navy with a knack for legendary moments, says had another one at Friday's walkthrough when he checked into quarterback Joe Burrow’s huddle as a 5-11, 305-pound fullback.

Robinson couldn't wait to let the world know.

"It was sweet. The first thing he said to me was like, "What's up, Landon? How you doing?' I was like, "Oh, all right. Let's go. I'm doing well.'"

Robinson figures that's roughly the second time they've spoken. The first one was back in May when Burrow welcomed him to the club and told him they were glad to have him. Then on Friday, after welcoming him to the huddle, Burrow gave him some advice when they were outside of it.

"He said the calls are super long, and I should make sure to hear my piece of the huddle call stuff," Robinson said.

That was a nicer welcome than the offensive line gave him. They kept bugging Robinson to report his number to the official as if it were a real game. "They were chirping," Robinson said with a laugh.

"We can't let the rookie come into our huddle and not give him crap," said right guard Dalton Risner. "Stand-up dude. Respectful. Works his butt off. A guy you want on your team."

Guys like that do what they're supposed to do at all times. He's buckled in. He's five-foot whatever 300 pounds of pure muscle."

Robinson has already had his fullback boot camp. After talking to President Donald Trump on the field before last year's Army-Navy game, he figures he took about five or six snaps at fullback.

That's nothing. The year before, Robinson joined Army-Navy lore when he called his own number on a fake punt on fourth-and-7 around midfield with 11 minutes left and Navy leading the 19-ranked Cadets, 21-13. His crowd-pleasing 29-yard rumble led to the 31-13 laugher.

"Fun days," Robinson said.

"You just have to get your hands on somebody and drive," Robinson said. "Can't wait." ...

Allen says he sees a maturity in Howell and other young players that wasn't there in his draft class of 2017.

"I think NIL is forcing younger guys to grow up a lot faster," Allen said. "Guys coming out of high school are already playing for millions of dollars. A lot of them get to the NFL and already have a pro mentality because they've been living it in college already." …

Allen is rooting on Robinson at fullback. "As defensive linemen, we have to be athletes. I expect nothing less," and he should know. At Alabama, there were times Allen would step over the ball and be the upback for future NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry. All 250 pounds of him.