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Quick Hits | Cashius Howell Continues To Impress: 'A Steal In Second Round'

Aug 07, 2026 at 05:42 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Bengals left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr. has seen edge Cashius Howell up close and personal, and on Thursday the rookie had his way once with the four-time Pro Bowler. Like everyone else, Brown is quite impressed and believes he'll be a hell of a pro. Here's what he sees across the line.

"The best thing he does is his ability to gain ground and keep going forward to the quarterback on a lot of his moves," Brown said before Friday night's practice for fans at Paycor Stadium. "He's got unique body language. He starts the same every time. When you're a pass rusher, and you've got good rhythm and timing  off your third step, your fifth step, your second step,  that is really, really rare. I think that's just his style of play. Just natural. He moves in a unique way."

Told that Howell's father, Maximillian, played some college hockey and coached youth hockey, Brown said, "Now that makes sense." Cashius Howell didn't play the game, but he spent a lot of time in rinks.

"You can see it," Brown said. "The body language and the way he rushes similarly to how a hockey player would sprint … and the way he moves laterally."

Brown can't say enough about the guy.

"Just his every-day attitude. His approach to work. Really mastering his craft," Brown said. "Not a lot of guys come into the league at any position with his natural feel." … …

Another vet, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, weighed in on Howell with, "I feel like the Cincinnati Bengals got a ballplayer for the foreseeable future. The way he carries himself off the field, how he plays on it … to get him in the second round is a steal in my opinion." …

Slants and Screens

Landon Robinson, the Bengals' seventh-round defensive tackle from Navy with a knack for legendary moments, says had another one at Friday's walkthrough when he checked into quarterback Joe Burrow’s huddle as a 5-11, 305-pound fullback.

Robinson couldn't wait to let the world know.

"It was sweet. The first thing he said to me was like, "What's up, Landon? How you doing?' I was like, "Oh, all right. Let's go. I'm doing well.'"

Robinson figures that's roughly the second time they've spoken. The first one was back in May when Burrow welcomed him to the club and told him they were glad to have him. Then on Friday, after welcoming him to the huddle, Burrow gave him some advice when they were outside of it.

"He said the calls are super long, and I should make sure to hear my piece of the huddle call stuff," Robinson said.

That was a nicer welcome than the offensive line gave him. They kept bugging Robinson to report his number to the official as if it were a real game. "They were chirping," Robinson said with a laugh.

"We can't let the rookie come into our huddle and not give him crap," said right guard Dalton Risner. "Stand-up dude. Respectful. Works his butt off. A guy you want on your team."

Guys like that do what they're supposed to do at all times. He's buckled in. He's five-foot whatever 300 pounds of pure muscle."

Robinson has already had his fullback boot camp.  After talking to President Donald Trump on the field before last year's Army-Navy game, he figures he took about five or six snaps at fullback.

That's nothing. The year before, Robinson joined  Army-Navy lore when he called his own number on a fake punt on fourth-and-7 around midfield with 11 minutes left and Navy leading the 19-ranked Cadets, 21-13. His crowd-pleasing 29-yard rumble led to the 31-13 laugher.

"Fun days," Robinson said.

"You just have to get your hands on somebody and drive," Robinson said. "Can't wait." ...

Allen says he sees a maturity in Howell and other young players that wasn't there in his draft class of 2017.

"I think NIL is forcing younger guys to grow up a lot faster," Allen said. "Guys coming out of high school are already playing for millions of dollars. A lot of them get to the NFL and already have a pro mentality because they've been living it in college already." …

Allen is rooting on Robinson at fullback. "As defensive linemen, we have to be athletes. I expect nothing less," and he should know. At Alabama, there were times Allen would step over the ball and be the upback for future NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry. All 250 pounds of him.

"They never stopped us," Allen said …

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 6 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 7 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, August 6, 2026.

S Bryan Cook during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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DT Landon Robinson during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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QB Joe Flacco during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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CB Jalen Davis during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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C Jacob Bayer during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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C Jacob Bayer during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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OT Corey Robinson II during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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OT Corey Robinson II during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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C Ted Karras during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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Fans during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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Fans during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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HC Zac Taylor and WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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HC Zac Taylor and WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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OT Andrew Coker during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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OT Andrew Coker during Day Seven of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

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