Key Takeaways from Zac Taylor's August 6 Press Conference

"This won't be the first practice we've done that … The players don't get a chance to preview the script, so they don't know exactly what's coming. Now they see a wider range. We put it all in. We've talked about it all, but now you just get a call sheet, and it can get called off this call sheet.

"And the good part of it is there's going to be some mental mistakes because we're still early in camp, but it's really good now to see how guys think in the huddle. Now they've got 12 seconds to break the huddle and process 'what my task is,' and so you get a chance to see guys differently that way. Get a chance to move the ball a little bit and offensively try to wear down the defense. It's not a four-play, five-play stint, and then they know they're off the field, and vice versa. The defense tries to knock the offense out in three plays, and start the drive over."